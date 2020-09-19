The Worst Controller Ever Made

This week we try to pre-order a PS5, meet a terrible goose monster, watch a bunch of trailers for games coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X, say goodbye to Gay Bowser and check out the worst controller ever. EVER.



Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

This is a tragedy.

I was able to snag one when the first Walmart pre-orders went live, but only because I follow Wario64 on Twitter and was pre-logged into Walmart, Target and Amazon...waiting.

Halloween season means spooky games!

A fascinating look into a world that I barely even knew about: Chess streamers on Twitch. Wild!

“Can you believe she thought she needed to lose weight? Says she eats like has two mouths!”

Fear the Hjonkdra.

Even with this controller, my grandfather would still not be able to hit the damn X button.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week