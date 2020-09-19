The Worst Controller Ever Made

This week we try to pre-order a PS5, meet a terrible goose monster, watch a bunch of trailers for games coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X, say goodbye to Gay Bowser and check out the worst controller ever. EVER.
I was able to snag one when the first Walmart pre-orders went live, but only because I follow Wario64 on Twitter and was pre-logged into Walmart, Target and Amazon...waiting.
- PS5 Out In U.S. On Nov 12, Costs $500 For Main Model
- Everything Sony Announced In Today’s PS5 Event
- Nintendo Officially Ends 3DS Production
- Some PS5 Games Will Cost $70
- EA Is Killing Off The Origin Name Entirely
- Apple Fires Back At Epic, Saying Lawsuit Is A Publicity Stunt
- Call Of Duty League Switches To PC, But Players Can’t Use Mouse + Keyboard
- Twitch Streamers Are Furious About New Mid-Stream Ads They Can’t Control
- Nintendo Switch Bans Nicknames Like ‘ACAB’, ‘Nazi’, And ‘Covid’ In Latest Update
- Razer Left Around 100,000 Customers’ Details Just Hanging Around On The Internet
- Here Are The 172 Xbox Cloud Gaming Launch Games
- Halo 3: ODST Comes To PC September 22
- Disintegration Released In June, Closing Servers In November
