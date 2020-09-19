Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Morning Checkpoint

The Worst Controller Ever Made

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Checkpoint
CheckpointTrailersNewsControllerBadKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled The Worst Controller Ever Made
Image: @ZeroJanitor / Kotaku

This week we try to pre-order a PS5, meet a terrible goose monster, watch a bunch of trailers for games coming out on PS5 and Xbox Series X, say goodbye to Gay Bowser and check out the worst controller ever. EVER.

Advertisement

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Advertisement

This is a tragedy.

G/O Media may get a commission
PS5 DualSense Controller
PS5 DualSense Controller

I was able to snag one when the first Walmart pre-orders went live, but only because I follow Wario64 on Twitter and was pre-logged into Walmart, Target and Amazon...waiting.

Advertisement

Halloween season means spooky games!

Advertisement

A fascinating look into a world that I barely even knew about: Chess streamers on Twitch. Wild!

Tweets!

Advertisement

“Can you believe she thought she needed to lose weight? Says she eats like has two mouths!”

Advertisement

Fear the Hjonkdra.

Advertisement

Even with this controller, my grandfather would still not be able to hit the damn X button.

News

Trailers & Videos From The Past Week

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Super Mario 64’s Weird 'Gay Bowser' Line Isn’t In Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Final Fantasy XVI’s Trailer Looks Like A Mix Of IX And XII (And That’s Great!)

Hades Is A Little Easier If You Swap The Switch’s Buttons

Tips For Playing Hades

DISCUSSION