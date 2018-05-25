For decades now, Japanese vending machines have served up an array of interesting, mundane, and useful things. Things like manga. Or bread in a can. Or illicit substances. Or video game piracy cartridges.
In Japan, vending machines started to appear in 1950s with drink machines, and then really began to take off in the following decades. Today, Japan has the highest per capita rate of vending machines in the world (the U.S., however, has a high number of machines, most of which are soda heavy), with the vast majority still being drink machines.
Over the years, it seems like people have put almost everything imaginable in vending machines, especially in the years before convenience stores really took off in the country and starting appearing on nearly every corner.
Yet, vending machines, like the country’s unmanned vegetable and fruit stands, do still serve a very useful purpose, especially in rural areas: round-the-clock retail.
Advertisement
Here’s a round up of some of Japan’s more unusual vending machines. Keep in mind, most Japanese people would also find many of these rather unusual.
If you are wondering where the panty vending machine is, forget the panty vending machine!
Advertisement
Here is a vending machine for traditional Japanese seals (“hanko” or 判子).
Advertisement
Vending machines for amulets at Buddhist temples.
Advertisement
Chikuwa (竹輪).
Advertisement
Noodles.
Advertisement
Fishing bait.
Advertisement
Flowers, how lovely!
Note the bottles of sake.
Advertisement
Books.
Batteries.
Advertisement
Glasses for computer use.
Advertisement
Bread in a can.
New bras.
Advertisement
Toy cars.
Advertisement
Chewing gum. Only chewing gum.
Cup sake.
Advertisement
Cup noodles.
Rice.
Advertisement
Pornography.
Advertisement
Sliced apples.
Advertisement
Umbrellas.
Advertisement
Melons.
Eggs.
Advertisement
Bras and underpants (both new!).
Sushi.
Advertisement
Um?
Advertisement
Yakiniku (焼肉 or “grilled meat”) sauce.
Advertisement
Another vending machine taking the train.
Advertisement
More sake.
Advertisement
Child-sized?
Here are boring vending machines in an exciting place: Mt. Fuji.
Advertisement
And now once again, it’s time for the Hello Kitty vending machine!
Advertisement
Soon.
This article was originally published on March 5, 2013. It has since been updated and expanded.
Advertisement
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.