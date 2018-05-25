For decades now, Japanese vending machines have served up an array of interesting, mundane, and useful things. Things like manga. Or bread in a can. Or illicit substances. Or video game piracy cartridges.



In Japan, vending machines started to appear in 1950s with drink machines, and then really began to take off in the following decades. Today, Japan has the highest per capita rate of vending machines in the world (the U.S., however, has a high number of machines, most of which are soda heavy), with the vast majority still being drink machines.

Over the years, it seems like people have put almost everything imaginable in vending machines, especially in the years before convenience stores really took off in the country and starting appearing on nearly every corner.

Yet, vending machines, like the country’s unmanned vegetable and fruit stands, do still serve a very useful purpose, especially in rural areas: round-the-clock retail.

Advertisement

Here’s a round up of some of Japan’s more unusual vending machines. Keep in mind, most Japanese people would also find many of these rather unusual.

If you are wondering where the panty vending machine is, forget the panty vending machine!

Advertisement

Here is a vending machine for traditional Japanese seals (“hanko” or 判子).



Advertisement

Vending machines for amulets at Buddhist temples.



Advertisement

Chikuwa (竹輪).

Advertisement

Noodles.



Advertisement

Fishing bait.



Advertisement

Flowers, how lovely!

Note the bottles of sake.



Advertisement

Books.

Batteries.

Advertisement

Glasses for computer use.

Advertisement

Bread in a can.

New bras.

Advertisement

Toy cars.

Advertisement

Chewing gum. Only chewing gum.

Cup sake.

Advertisement

Cup noodles.

Rice.

Advertisement

Pornography.

Advertisement

Sliced apples.

Advertisement

Umbrellas.

Advertisement

Melons.

Eggs.

Advertisement

Bras and underpants (both new!).

Sushi.

Advertisement

Um?



Advertisement

Yakiniku (焼肉 or “grilled meat”) sauce.



Advertisement

Another vending machine taking the train.

Dashi.

Advertisement

More sake.

Advertisement

Child-sized?

Here are boring vending machines in an exciting place: Mt. Fuji.

Advertisement

And now once again, it’s time for the Hello Kitty vending machine!

Advertisement

Soon.

This article was originally published on March 5, 2013. It has since been updated and expanded.



Advertisement