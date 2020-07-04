Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

The World Ends With You Anime Releases Next Year

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:The World Ends With You
The World Ends With YouSquare EnixRPGJRPGAnimeThe World Ends With You The AnimationDSKotakucoreFunimation
6
Save
Illustration for article titled iThe World Ends With You /iAnime Releases Next Year
Screenshot: Square Enix/Funimation

Announced this weekend at the digital FunimationCon 2020 event, The World Ends With You The Animation is a new anime launching in 2020 and is based on popular RPG game The World Ends With You.

Advertisement

This new anime uses the same art style as the original game, as seen in a newly released trailer.

Funimation shared these details about the upcoming series on their official blog post announcing the anime.

The Worlds Ends with You The Animation follows Neku Sakuraba as he’s thrust into a video game scenario in Shibuya called Reaper’s Game that will have him fighting for his life. Along with the allies he teams up with along the way, Neku will have to make it to the end to see his humanity again.

Advertisement

Originally published by Square Enix and released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, The World Ends With You has since been ported to mobile phones and the Nintendo Switch. Last month this news was teased via a teaser site.

No specific release date was given beyond the year 2021 for the new anime.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon’s Durable, Content-Packed Fire HD Kids Tablets Are Up to $50 off
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How's It Going?: Grinding Edition

Nier Creator's Fairy Tale RPG Is So Grim It's Silly

Horizon: Zero Dawn Releases On Steam And The Epic Games Store On August 7

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now