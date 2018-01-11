Coming this summer to PlayStation 4 and Switch, SNK Heroines Tag-Team Battle assembles a “generous roster of female heroines from the SNK universe,” pitting them against one another in glitter-filled two-on-two brawls and some light dress-up. Hooray!

Up to four players will be able to battle it out with the likes of Leona, Athena, Kula and good-old Mai. With power-up items dropping like rain and one-button special moves, it sounds like SNK Heroines is geared towards more casual fighting game fans. And seriously, look at all the glitter going on here.

So much glitter.

Glitter and sparkles.

I am a big fan of glitter and sparkles. I am also a big fan of costumes and accessories. SNK Heroines has costumes.

And up to 100 different accessories.

It’s like they’ve made a game just for me!

SNK Heroines Tag-Team Battle is coming globally to the Switch and PS4 this summer, with NIS America handling the game’s release stateside. While both platforms will get the game digitally, only the Switch is getting a standard retail release. If you want a physical PlayStation 4 copy, you’ll need to get the special Diamond Dream Edition from the official SNK online store.