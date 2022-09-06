The Witcher already has some spin-off games, like the Gwent series, but what if you don’t care for cards? And instead care for horses, and video games for your phone? Then Roach Race is the CDPR game for you.



Announced quietly as part of the wider reveal of Cyberpunk 2077's first major expansion, Roach Race is an endless runner where you play as Geralt’s horse, who has to run sideways and never stop running. In doing so you’ll need to do all the usual endless runner stuff, like clearing obstacles, dodging enemies and collecting items.

It is very funny to me that a horse most famous for standing on a roof—which is lovingly depicted on the game’s title screen, as you can see above— is now the star of a game where he can never stand still.

Roach Race was announced alongside the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion because it’ll be playable inside a number of that game’s arcade cabinets. I’m writing about it here as a proper game announcement, though, because in addition to that it’ll also be released on iOS and Android as a free download, though the mobile versions will be lacking some of the perks available to the Cyberpunk edition.

CDPR, you should never have showed us that cute little Geralt in the intro, now all anybody is going to want is a whole damn series featuring his pixellated little head.

Here’s the official announcement:

