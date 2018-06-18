For those of us who didn’t get a chance to visit Los Angeles for this year’s Electronic 3 Two-Zero-One-Eight, Tim and our wonderful video team on the West Coast have been hard at work providing us with an inside look. That also means a peek at all of the weird stuff E3 has to offer, like VR shoes for optimal seated-running, backpacks with military grade nylon to carry your 70-pound PC, and of course some sweet Sonic the Hedgehog sneakers to wear as you recline inside of your very own video game chamber.

Please enjoy Tim taking us on a journey through the other side of E3, so you don’t have to.