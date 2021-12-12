Shovel Knight might be everywhere, but I can’t be mad about it. The pixel art hero is back again in a brand new game. This time, however in Shovel knight Pocket Dungeon, the tough shovel-wielding warrior has to solve puzzles to proceed. I assu me with a shovel, of course.

Advertisement

The month is halfway over, Christmas is almost here and so you’d expect the number of cool-looking games releasing this week to be pretty low. Wrong! Between stuff like The Gunk, Trash Sailors, that new puzzle-focused Shovel Knight spin-off, and even a relic of the past with a Wii U release, too. Trying to play some of these games as quickly as possible so I can possibly talk about them in my Game of the Year list is going to be tricky, but I’ll give it a shot.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:



Monday, December 13

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

My Universe - Doctors & Nurses | Switch

Tuesday, December 14

Clockwork Aquario | PS4, Switch

Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Ultimate Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Among Us | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Asteroids: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Resuce | PC

Greak : Memories of Azur | PS4, Xbox One

One Hand Clapping | Switch

Noble Fates | PC

Wednesday, December 15

Aeterna Noctis | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Xbox One

Clid the Snail | PC

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS5

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel | Switch

Deiland: Pocket Planet | PC

Thursday, December 16

The Gunk | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Alien Isolation | iOS, Android

Trash Quest | Switch

Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | PS5, PS4, PC

Circus Pocus | Xbox One

Moon | PS5, PS4

Black Bird | PS5, PS4

Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo | PC

Final Fantasy VII Remake | PC

Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One

Sakura Santa | Switch

Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles - Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers | Switch

The Enigma Machine | Switch

OMNO | Switch

Love Pop! | Switch

Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append | Switch

Moonbound | Switch

RTO 3 | Wii U

Trash Sailors | PC

Friday, December 17

Aspire: Ina’s Tale | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ancient Cities | PC

Power Pushout | PC, Mac

Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | PC

Forgotten Hill Disillusion | Switch

HIM & HER 3 | Switch

Sky Fleet | PC



