Shovel Knight might be everywhere, but I can’t be mad about it. The pixel art hero is back again in a brand new game. This time, however in Shovel knight Pocket Dungeon, the tough shovel-wielding warrior has to solve puzzles to proceed. I assume with a shovel, of course.
The month is halfway over, Christmas is almost here and so you’d expect the number of cool-looking games releasing this week to be pretty low. Wrong! Between stuff like The Gunk, Trash Sailors, that new puzzle-focused Shovel Knight spin-off, and even a relic of the past with a Wii U release, too. Trying to play some of these games as quickly as possible so I can possibly talk about them in my Game of the Year list is going to be tricky, but I’ll give it a shot.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, December 13
- Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- My Universe - Doctors & Nurses | Switch
Tuesday, December 14
- Clockwork Aquario | PS4, Switch
- Gear.Club Unlimited 2 - Ultimate Edition | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Among Us | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Asteroids: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Firegirl: Hack ‘n Splash Resuce | PC
- Greak : Memories of Azur | PS4, Xbox One
- One Hand Clapping | Switch
- Noble Fates | PC
Wednesday, December 15
- Aeterna Noctis | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth | Xbox One
- Clid the Snail | PC
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead | PS5
- The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel | Switch
- Deiland: Pocket Planet | PC
Thursday, December 16
- The Gunk | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Alien Isolation | iOS, Android
- Trash Quest | Switch
- Five Night At Freddy’s: Security Breach | PS5, PS4, PC
- Circus Pocus | Xbox One
- Moon | PS5, PS4
- Black Bird | PS5, PS4
- Alfred Hitchcock - Vertigo | PC
- Final Fantasy VII Remake | PC
- Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | Xbox One
- Sakura Santa | Switch
- Dinosaur Jigsaw Puzzles - Dino Puzzle Game for Kids & Toddlers | Switch
- The Enigma Machine | Switch
- OMNO | Switch
- Love Pop! | Switch
- Hashihime of the Old Book Town Append | Switch
- Moonbound | Switch
- RTO 3 | Wii U
- Trash Sailors | PC
Friday, December 17
- Aspire: Ina’s Tale | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ancient Cities | PC
- Power Pushout | PC, Mac
- Murder Diaries 3: Santa’s Trail of Blood | PC
- Forgotten Hill Disillusion | Switch
- HIM & HER 3 | Switch
- Sky Fleet | PC