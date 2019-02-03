This week’s biggest release is God Eater 3, a game which I don’t really know anything about! Looking at screenshots and videos it seems cool. Maybe I’ll give it a try when it comes out February 8th on PS4 and PC.

Before I looked up anything about God Eater I had this idea in my head that the game was about tough anime dudes and chicks running around the world killing and eating gods. Then I looked up the plot and discovered I’m not that far off.

Beyond eating gods, this upcoming week is jam packed with Switch games. If you own a Switch and need some more games, this week has you covered. I also spotted two 3DS releases this week, which is fun. How long will that little machine hold on? If you are wanting to do some back flips on a dirt bike, you should check out Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Game 2, which wins this week’s award for longest title! Congratulations.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday, February 4

Battle Motion | PC, Mac

Magic Nations | Switch

Rage Room | PSVR

Tuesday, February 5



The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | Switch

The Mage’s Tale | PS4

AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected |PS4

Access Denied | PS4, PS Vita

Evoland Legendary Edition | PS4

Melbits World | PS4

Spike Volleyball | PS4, Xbox One, PC

The Path of Motus | Switch

Etrian Odyssey Nexus | 3DS

Kadath | PC

Euclidean Skies |PC

Wednesday, February 6



Riot: Civil Unrest | Xbox One, Switch

Access Denied | Xbox One

Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch

Salt & Sanctuary | Xbox One

The Observer | Switch

39 Days To Mars | Xbox One

God Monster | PC

Elk Simulator | PS4

Pipe Push Paradise | PS4

Thursday, February 7

AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected | Switch

Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch

Defense Grid 2 | Switch

Magic Scroll Tactics | Switch

Reverie | Switch

BlazBlue Central Fiction | Switch

Plane Mechanic Simulator | PC

VICCP | PC

Fear of Bugs - The Fear Experience | PSVR

Friday, February 8