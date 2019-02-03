Image: BANDAI NAMCO

This week’s biggest release is God Eater 3, a game which I don’t really know anything about! Looking at screenshots and videos it seems cool. Maybe I’ll give it a try when it comes out February 8th on PS4 and PC.

Before I looked up anything about God Eater I had this idea in my head that the game was about tough anime dudes and chicks running around the world killing and eating gods. Then I looked up the plot and discovered I’m not that far off.

Beyond eating gods, this upcoming week is jam packed with Switch games. If you own a Switch and need some more games, this week has you covered. I also spotted two 3DS releases this week, which is fun. How long will that little machine hold on? If you are wanting to do some back flips on a dirt bike, you should check out Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Game 2, which wins this week’s award for longest title! Congratulations.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday, February 4

  • Battle Motion | PC, Mac
  • Magic Nations | Switch
  • Rage Room | PSVR

Tuesday, February 5

  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | Switch
  • The Mage’s Tale | PS4
  • AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected |PS4
  • Access Denied | PS4, PS Vita
  • Evoland Legendary Edition | PS4
  • Melbits World | PS4
  • Spike Volleyball | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • The Path of Motus | Switch
  • Etrian Odyssey Nexus | 3DS
  • Kadath | PC
  • Euclidean Skies |PC

Wednesday, February 6

  • Riot: Civil Unrest | Xbox One, Switch
  • Access Denied | Xbox One
  • Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch
  • Salt & Sanctuary | Xbox One
  • The Observer | Switch
  • 39 Days To Mars | Xbox One
  • God Monster | PC
  • Elk Simulator | PS4
  • Pipe Push Paradise | PS4

Thursday, February 7

  • AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected | Switch
  • Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch
  • Defense Grid 2 | Switch
  • Magic Scroll Tactics | Switch
  • Reverie | Switch
  • BlazBlue Central Fiction | Switch
  • Plane Mechanic Simulator | PC
  • VICCP | PC
  • Fear of Bugs - The Fear Experience | PSVR

Friday, February 8

  • God Eater 3 | PS4, PC
  • Glass Masquerade | Switch, Xbox One
  • AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected | Xbox One
  • Please, Don’t Touch Anything | Xbox One
  • Odallus: The Dark Call | Switch
  • Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 2 | Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
  • Yo-Kai Watch 3 | 3DS
  • Pipe Push Paradise | Xbox One
  • City of Brass | Switch
  • Micro Mayhem | PC