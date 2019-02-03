This week’s biggest release is God Eater 3, a game which I don’t really know anything about! Looking at screenshots and videos it seems cool. Maybe I’ll give it a try when it comes out February 8th on PS4 and PC.
Before I looked up anything about God Eater I had this idea in my head that the game was about tough anime dudes and chicks running around the world killing and eating gods. Then I looked up the plot and discovered I’m not that far off.
Beyond eating gods, this upcoming week is jam packed with Switch games. If you own a Switch and need some more games, this week has you covered. I also spotted two 3DS releases this week, which is fun. How long will that little machine hold on? If you are wanting to do some back flips on a dirt bike, you should check out Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Game 2, which wins this week’s award for longest title! Congratulations.
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday, February 4
- Battle Motion | PC, Mac
- Magic Nations | Switch
- Rage Room | PSVR
Tuesday, February 5
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 | Switch
- The Mage’s Tale | PS4
- AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected |PS4
- Access Denied | PS4, PS Vita
- Evoland Legendary Edition | PS4
- Melbits World | PS4
- Spike Volleyball | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Path of Motus | Switch
- Etrian Odyssey Nexus | 3DS
- Kadath | PC
- Euclidean Skies |PC
Wednesday, February 6
- Riot: Civil Unrest | Xbox One, Switch
- Access Denied | Xbox One
- Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch
- Salt & Sanctuary | Xbox One
- The Observer | Switch
- 39 Days To Mars | Xbox One
- God Monster | PC
- Elk Simulator | PS4
- Pipe Push Paradise | PS4
Thursday, February 7
- AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected | Switch
- Evoland Legendary Edition | Switch
- Defense Grid 2 | Switch
- Magic Scroll Tactics | Switch
- Reverie | Switch
- BlazBlue Central Fiction | Switch
- Plane Mechanic Simulator | PC
- VICCP | PC
- Fear of Bugs - The Fear Experience | PSVR
Friday, February 8
- God Eater 3 | PS4, PC
- Glass Masquerade | Switch, Xbox One
- AWAY: Journey To The Unexpected | Xbox One
- Please, Don’t Touch Anything | Xbox One
- Odallus: The Dark Call | Switch
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Video Game 2 | Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Yo-Kai Watch 3 | 3DS
- Pipe Push Paradise | Xbox One
- City of Brass | Switch
- Micro Mayhem | PC