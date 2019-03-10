Prepare to collect some loot and beat the DC heat, The Division 2 launches this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC. I played a lot of the first game and after playing the beta for the upcoming sequel, I’m excited to jump back into the grind. Oh and I’m excited to close so many car doors. SO many car doors.
Every time someone mentions Washington, D.C. someone else seems to respond with “It’s so hot down there. It’s basically a swamp.” Is it really that bad? I’ve never been to our nation’s capital so I have no idea. I grew up in Florida, so I’m fairly used to humid heat. But maybe D.C. is worse? At least there are some cool looking monuments to look at while you melt.
The Division 2 is one of the biggest releases this week. However, Switch owners get a whole new selection of games this week, anime fans get One Piece: Wolrd Seeker and LEGO lovers get a nice collection of previous LEGO Marvel games. No Vita or 3DS games on this list. Are these aging handhelds finally dead? Tune in next week to find out!
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday March 11
- El Taco Diablo | PC
- The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire | PC
- Don’t Escape: 4 Days In A Wasteland | PC, Mac
- Love Alchemy: A Heart In Winter | PC
Tuesday March 12
- Ghost Of A Tale | PS4, Xbox One
- Truberbrook | PC, Mac
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose | PS4, PC, Switch
- RICO | PS4
- The Wizards | PS4
- LEGO Marvel Collection | PS4, Xbox One
- Claybook | Switch
- Exocraft | PC, Mac
- Factory Town | PC, Mac
- Lofi Ping Pong | PC
- Bombfall | Switch
- Little Shopping | Switch
Wednesday March 13
- RICO | Xbox One
- Baba Is You | PC, Switch
- The Arcslinger | PSVR
- Junkyard Wizard | Steam VR
- Cubicity: Slide Puzzle | PC, Mac
Thursday March 14
- RICO | PC, Switch
- Motorsport Manager | Switch
- Monster Hutning...For Love! | PC, Mac
- Tricky Cat | PC
- Stupid Cupid | Steam VR, Oculus
- Bad Dream: Fever | Switch
- Bonds Of The Skies | Switch
- Golf Peaks | Switch
- The Red Strings Club | Switch
- Twist & Match | Switch
Friday March 15
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Blood Waves | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- One Piece: World Seeker | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Sephirothic Stories | Xbox One, PC
- The Childs Sight | PC
- Mars Underground | PC
- Ymir | PC
- Agent 9 | PC
- Virus Expansion | PC, Mac
- Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls Of The Toltecs | PC, Mac
- A Song In The Void | PC
- Dungeons & Aliens |Switch
Saturday March 16
- War Theatre | PC, Mac
- Space Mining Clicker | PC