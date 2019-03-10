Prepare to collect some loot and beat the DC heat, The Division 2 launches this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC. I played a lot of the first game and after playing the beta for the upcoming sequel, I’m excited to jump back into the grind. Oh and I’m excited to close so many car doors. SO many car doors.

Every time someone mentions Washington, D.C. someone else seems to respond with “It’s so hot down there. It’s basically a swamp.” Is it really that bad? I’ve never been to our nation’s capital so I have no idea. I grew up in Florida, so I’m fairly used to humid heat. But maybe D.C. is worse? At least there are some cool looking monuments to look at while you melt.

The Division 2 is one of the biggest releases this week. However, Switch owners get a whole new selection of games this week, anime fans get One Piece: Wolrd Seeker and LEGO lovers get a nice collection of previous LEGO Marvel games. No Vita or 3DS games on this list. Are these aging handhelds finally dead? Tune in next week to find out!

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday March 11

El Taco Diablo | PC

The Far Kingdoms: Awakening Solitaire | PC

Don’t Escape: 4 Days In A Wasteland | PC, Mac

Love Alchemy: A Heart In Winter | PC

Tuesday March 12

Ghost Of A Tale | PS4, Xbox One

Truberbrook | PC, Mac

The Caligula Effect: Overdose | PS4, PC, Switch

RICO | PS4

The Wizards | PS4

LEGO Marvel Collection | PS4, Xbox One

Claybook | Switch

Exocraft | PC, Mac

Factory Town | PC, Mac

Lofi Ping Pong | PC

Bombfall | Switch

Little Shopping | Switch

Wednesday March 13

RICO | Xbox One

Baba Is You | PC, Switch

The Arcslinger | PSVR

Junkyard Wizard | Steam VR

Cubicity: Slide Puzzle | PC, Mac

Thursday March 14

RICO | PC, Switch

Motorsport Manager | Switch

Monster Hutning...For Love! | PC, Mac

Tricky Cat | PC

Stupid Cupid | Steam VR, Oculus

Bad Dream: Fever | Switch

Bonds Of The Skies | Switch

Golf Peaks | Switch

The Red Strings Club | Switch

Twist & Match | Switch

Friday March 15



Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Blood Waves | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

One Piece: World Seeker | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Sephirothic Stories | Xbox One, PC

The Childs Sight | PC

Mars Underground | PC

Ymir | PC

Agent 9 | PC

Virus Expansion | PC, Mac

Fenimore Fillmore: 3 Skulls Of The Toltecs | PC, Mac

A Song In The Void | PC

Dungeons & Aliens |Switch

Saturday March 16