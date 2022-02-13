It’s time for another large open-world game. Have you had enough time to finish the last one? Well, regardless, Horizon Forbidden West releases on PS4 and PS5 this Friday.
Advertisement
I’ve been watching someone play through the first Horizon game on PS5 and besides it looking and running a lot better, I’m realizing just how much of that game I enjoyed. Honestly, watching the first game is getting me more excited for the sequel than any of the trailers or videos have. Now, I just need to carve out time to play it.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, February 14
- Infernax | PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Heart of the Woods | PS5, PS4
- River City Girls Zero | Switch
- Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp XXL | Switch
- Smash Star | Switch
Tuesday, February 15
- Holy Purge | PC
- Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Liberte | PC
- Super Dungeon Maker | PC
- Nimbus: Infinity | PC
Wednesday, February 16
- Beat Souls | Switch
- Tax Fugitive | Switch
- Spellmaster: The Saga | PC
Thursday, February 17
- The King of Fighters XV | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Total War: Warhammer 3 | PC, Mac, Linux
- From Heaven To Earth | Xbox One, Switch
- Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden | PS4, Switch, PC
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection | Switch
- Duggy | Switch
- BigChick | Switch
- Mr Maker 3D Level Editor | Switch
- Light Up The Room | Switch
- Fluffy Cubed | Switch
- Red Colony 3 | Switch
- Upaon: A Snake’s Journey | Switch
- Trash Sailors | Switch
- The Table Game | Switch
Friday, February 18
- Super Toy Cars Offroad | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Rover Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Horizon Forbidden West | PS5, PS4
- Gravity Runner | Switch
- Gem Wizards Tactics | Switch
- Mages and Treasures | Switch
- Spaceflight Simulator | PC
Saturday, February 19
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages | Xbox One