The Week In Games: Wake Up Samurai, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Almost Here

After countless delays, literal years of hype and trailers, and a ton of controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 is here. Easily the most anticipated game of the year for a lot of folks, Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves drops later this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.
I’ll be sitting out Cyberpunk 2077 for now. I feel like I’ve played way too many open-world games recently and need to finish what I have before jumping into another one. And I’m also going to wait for the next-gen ports of Cyberpunk 2077, because I’m not super hyped and I can wait a few months or more to play a better version.
Beyond Cyberpunk 2077, other stuff is coming out this week too. Not much though. Almost like a bunch of developers and publishers bailed out of this week to avoid something...
Check out the full list below:
Monday, December 7
- Drawn to Life: Two Realms | Switch, PC
- Slapshot: Rebound | PC
Tuesday, December 8
- Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
- Doom Eternal | Switch
- Swords of Gargantua | PS4
- Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
- Temtem | PS5
- Lofi Ping Pong | Switch
- Heroes of Loot | Switch
Wednesday, December 9
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One
- I, AI | Xbox One
- Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ghostrunner | Switch
Thursday, December 10
- Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4
- Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
- PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch
- Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC
- Accidental Queens Collection | Switch
- Evolution Board Game | Switch
- Tanuki Justice | Switch
- OctaFight | Switch
- Alt-Frequencies | Switch
Friday, December 11
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC
- Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond | VR
- My Hidden Things | Xbox One
- SiNKR 2 | Xbox One
- Cybercrush 2069 | PC
Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces | Switch
- Autumn’s Journey | Switch
- Splashy Cube | Switch
- Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil | Switch
Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.
