The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Wake Up Samurai, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Almost Here

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:New Releases
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Wake Up Samurai, iCyberpunk 2077/i Is Almost Here
Screenshot: CD Projekt Red

After countless delays, literal years of hype and trailers, and a ton of controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 is here. Easily the most anticipated game of the year for a lot of folks, Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves drops later this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

I’ll be sitting out Cyberpunk 2077 for now. I feel like I’ve played way too many open-world games recently and need to finish what I have before jumping into another one. And I’m also going to wait for the next-gen ports of Cyberpunk 2077, because I’m not super hyped and I can wait a few months or more to play a better version.

Beyond Cyberpunk 2077, other stuff is coming out this week too. Not much though. Almost like a bunch of developers and publishers bailed out of this week to avoid something...

Check out the full list below:

Monday, December 7

  • Drawn to Life: Two Realms | Switch, PC
  • Slapshot: Rebound | PC

Tuesday, December 8

  • Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X
  • Doom Eternal | Switch
  • Swords of Gargantua | PS4
  • Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC
  • Temtem | PS5
  • Lofi Ping Pong | Switch
  • Heroes of Loot | Switch

Wednesday, December 9

  • Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One
  • I, AI | Xbox One
  • Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Ghostrunner | Switch

Thursday, December 10

  • Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4
  • Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch
  • Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC
  • Accidental Queens Collection | Switch
  • Evolution Board Game | Switch
  • Tanuki Justice | Switch
  • OctaFight | Switch
  • Alt-Frequencies | Switch

Friday, December 11

  • Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One
  • Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC
  • Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond | VR
  • My Hidden Things | Xbox One
  • SiNKR 2 | Xbox One
  • Cybercrush 2069 | PC
    Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces | Switch
  • Autumn’s Journey | Switch
  • Splashy Cube | Switch
  • Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil | Switch

Note: Nearly all PS4 and Xbox One games will work on the next-gen counterparts, so unless a game has an enhanced or separate next-gen release I won’t be listing PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

Will be waiting for next-gen as well. In the meantime, though: