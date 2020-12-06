The Week In Games: Wake Up Samurai, Cyberpunk 2077 Is Almost Here

Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

After countless delays, literal years of hype and trailers, and a ton of controversy, Cyberpunk 2077 is here. Easily the most anticipated game of the year for a lot of folks, Cyberpunk 2077 featuring Keanu Reeves drops later this week on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia .



I’ll be sitting out Cyberpunk 2077 for now. I feel like I’ve played way too many open-world games recently and need to finish what I have before jumping into another one. And I’m also going to wait for the next-gen ports of Cyberpunk 2077, because I’m not super hyped and I can wait a few months or more to play a better version.

Beyond Cyberpunk 2077, other stuff is coming out this week too. Not much though. Almost like a bunch of developers and publishers bailed out of this week to avoid something...

Check out the full list below:

Monday, December 7

Drawn to Life: Two Realms | Switch, PC

Slapshot: Rebound | PC

Tuesday, December 8

Monster Sanctuary | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

Destiny 2 | PS5, Xbox Series X

Doom Eternal | Switch

Swords of Gargantua | PS4

Call of the Sea | Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC

Temtem | PS5

Lofi Ping Pong | Switch

Heroes of Loot | Switch

Wednesday, December 9

Do Not Feed The Monkeys | Xbox One

I, AI | Xbox One

Unto the End | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ghostrunner | Switch

Thursday, December 10

Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia | PS4

Cyberpunk 2077 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia

PixelJunk Eden 2 | Switch

Orwell’s Animal Farm | PC

Accidental Queens Collection | Switch

Evolution Board Game | Switch

Tanuki Justice | Switch

OctaFight | Switch

Alt-Frequencies | Switch

Friday, December 11

Panzer Dragoon Remake | Xbox One

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure | PC

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond | VR

My Hidden Things | Xbox One

SiNKR 2 | Xbox One

Cybercrush 2069 | PC

Warplanes: WW1 Sky Aces | Switch

Autumn's Journey | Switch

Splashy Cube | Switch

Persian Nights 2: The Moonlight Veil | Switch