After a week of cult fighting, we’ve got a slower, more contemplative week of new games coming down the pipe.
Minit, a game where you’ve only got a minute to live, is arriving on a plenitude of platforms this week. The MMORPG TERA is coming to consoles, and King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match is getting the much-needed attention that it has always deserved.
It is also worth noting that a few PSVR and PS Vita games are coming this week. The Vita has been getting quite a bit of attention the past few weeks, and I assume that the people who own a Vita are looking forward to being able to play some new stuff on that platform.
There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:
Monday, April 2
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — PC
Tuesday, April 3
- Crisis on the Planet of the Apes — PSVR, PC
- Dead Land — PS4
- Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux — PS4
- Infernium — PS4
- Island Time VR — PSVR, PC
- Minit — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Of Mice and Sand Revised — PS4
- Penny-Punching Princess — PS Vita, Switch
- Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition — PC
- Sir Eatsalot — PS Vita
- TERA — PS4, Xbox One
- The Adventure Pals — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, April 4
- Dangun Feveron — PS4, Xbox One
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura — PS4, PS Vita, Switch
Thursday, April 5
- Alter World — Switch
- Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery — Switch
- Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils — PS4, PS Vita
- Flight of Light — PS4
- Impact Winter — PS4
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes — Switch
- Ninja Kid — Switch
- Octocopter: Double or Squids — Switch
- Raining Coins — PS4
- Sling Ming — Switch
- Sumer — Switch
- Super Rocket Shootout — Switch
- The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match — PS4, PS Vita
- Urban Trial Playground — Switch
Friday, April 6
- Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala — PS4, Xbox One
- Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare — Xbox One
- Rememoried — PS4
Coming Soon
Monday, April 9
- The Bunker — Switch
Tuesday, April 10
- Extinction — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — Xbox One
- Masters of Anima — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Daryl Deluxe — PS4, Switch, PC
Wednesday, April 11
- Bombslinger — Xbox One, Switch, PC
Thursday, April 12
- Burly Men At Sea — Switch
- Dead in Vinland — PC
- Rogue Aces — PS4, PS Vita, Switch
- Streets of Red - Devil’s Dare Deluxe — Switch