Image: Minit

After a week of cult fighting, we’ve got a slower, more contemplative week of new games coming down the pipe.

Minit, a game where you’ve only got a minute to live, is arriving on a plenitude of platforms this week. The MMORPG TERA is coming to consoles, and King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match is getting the much-needed attention that it has always deserved.

It is also worth noting that a few PSVR and PS Vita games are coming this week. The Vita has been getting quite a bit of attention the past few weeks, and I assume that the people who own a Vita are looking forward to being able to play some new stuff on that platform.

There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:

Monday, April 2

  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — PC

Tuesday, April 3

  • Crisis on the Planet of the Apes — PSVR, PC
  • Dead Land — PS4
  • Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux — PS4
  • Infernium — PS4
  • Island Time VR — PSVR, PC
  • Minit — PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Of Mice and Sand Revised — PS4
  • Penny-Punching Princess — PS Vita, Switch
  • Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition — PC
  • Sir Eatsalot — PS Vita
  • TERA — PS4, Xbox One
  • The Adventure Pals — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, April 4

  • Dangun Feveron — PS4, Xbox One
  • Metropolis: Lux Obscura — PS4, PS Vita, Switch

Thursday, April 5

  • Alter World — Switch
  • Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery — Switch
  • Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils — PS4, PS Vita
  • Flight of Light — PS4
  • Impact Winter — PS4
  • Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes — Switch
  • Ninja Kid — Switch
  • Octocopter: Double or Squids — Switch
  • Raining Coins — PS4
  • Sling Ming — Switch
  • Sumer — Switch
  • Super Rocket Shootout — Switch
  • The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match — PS4, PS Vita
  • Urban Trial Playground — Switch

Friday, April 6

  • Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala — PS4, Xbox One
  • Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare — Xbox One
  • Rememoried — PS4

Coming Soon

Monday, April 9

  • The Bunker — Switch

Tuesday, April 10

  • Extinction — PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — Xbox One
  • Masters of Anima — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Super Daryl Deluxe — PS4, Switch, PC

Wednesday, April 11

  • Bombslinger — Xbox One, Switch, PC

Thursday, April 12

  • Burly Men At Sea — Switch
  • Dead in Vinland — PC
  • Rogue Aces — PS4, PS Vita, Switch
  • Streets of Red - Devil’s Dare Deluxe — Switch