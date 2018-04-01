After a week of cult fighting, we’ve got a slower, more contemplative week of new games coming down the pipe.



Minit, a game where you’ve only got a minute to live, is arriving on a plenitude of platforms this week. The MMORPG TERA is coming to consoles, and King of Fighters ‘97 Global Match is getting the much-needed attention that it has always deserved.

It is also worth noting that a few PSVR and PS Vita games are coming this week. The Vita has been getting quite a bit of attention the past few weeks, and I assume that the people who own a Vita are looking forward to being able to play some new stuff on that platform.

There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:

Monday, April 2

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — PC



Tuesday, April 3

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes — PSVR, PC



Dead Land — PS4



Epic Dumpster Bear: Dumpster Fire Redux — PS4



Infernium — PS4



Island Time VR — PSVR, PC



Minit — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Of Mice and Sand Revised — PS4



Penny-Punching Princess — PS Vita, Switch



Simon the Sorcerer: 25th Anniversary Edition — PC



Sir Eatsalot — PS Vita



TERA — PS4, Xbox One



The Adventure Pals — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, April 4

Dangun Feveron — PS4, Xbox One



Metropolis: Lux Obscura — PS4, PS Vita, Switch

Thursday, April 5

Alter World — Switch



Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery — Switch



Bunny Must Die! Chelsea and the 7 Devils — PS4, PS Vita



Flight of Light — PS4



Impact Winter — PS4



Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes — Switch



Ninja Kid — Switch



Octocopter: Double or Squids — Switch



Raining Coins — PS4



Sling Ming — Switch



Sumer — Switch



Super Rocket Shootout — Switch



The King of Fighters ’97 Global Match — PS4, PS Vita



Urban Trial Playground — Switch

Friday, April 6

Enigmatis 3: The Shadow of Karkhala — PS4, Xbox One



Dead Ahead: Zombie Warfare — Xbox One



Rememoried — PS4

Coming Soon



Monday, April 9

The Bunker — Switch

Tuesday, April 10

Extinction — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice — Xbox One



Masters of Anima — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Super Daryl Deluxe — PS4, Switch, PC

Wednesday, April 11

Bombslinger — Xbox One, Switch, PC

Thursday, April 12