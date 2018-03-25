This week we’ve got Far Cry 5’s cult-fighting open world coming to lots of platforms and Outlast 2 being ported to the Switch. There’s other stuff, too.
This is a strong week for the PS Vita, a console that I thought had been mostly abandoned at this point. If you’ve yet to make the jump to another handheld console, then this is the week for you, and the 3DS is even getting a little support with The Alliance Alive’s release.
The thing I am most surprised about this week is that there is apparently a RollerCoaster Tycoon game coming out that I didn’t know about, and it’s apparently optimized for VR. I don’t know what that means, but I am at least intrigued.
There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:
Monday, March 26
- X-Morph Defense - European Assault — Xbox One
Tuesday, March 27
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings — PS4, Switch, PC, PS Vita
- bit Dungeon + — PS4, PS Vita
- Bridge Constructor Stunts — PS4
- D/Generation HD — Switch
- Far Cry 5 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- MLB The Show 18 — PS4
- MX vs ATV All Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Outlast 2 — Switch
- The Alliance Alive — 3DS
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 — PS4
- Trove: Heroes — Xbox One
- Warp Shift — Switch
Wednesday, March 28
- RollerCoaster Tycoon: Joyride — PS4
- Tempest 4000 — PS4
Thursday, March 29
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 — PS4
- ClusterPuck 99 — Switch
- Dodge Club Pocket — 3DS
- Gotcha Racing 2nd — Switch
- Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes — Switch
- Preta: Vendetta Rising — PSVR
- Reverie — PS Vita
- Tengai — Switch
- The Adventures of Bertam Fiddle Episode 1 — Switch
- The Charming Empire — Switch
- Waku Waku Sweets: Happy Sweet Making — 3DS
- Zombillie — Switch
Friday, March 30
- Alteric — Xbox One, Switch
- Agony — PS4, Xbox One
- Code: Realize Bouquet of Rainbows — PS4
- Code: Realize Future Blessings — PS Vita
- Farm Expert 2018 — Switch
- Shadow Bug — Switch
- Space Hulk: Ascension — Xbox One
- Toki Tori — Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, April 3
- Crisis on the Planet of the Apes — PSVR, PC
- Minit — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Penny-Punching Princess — Switch
Wednesday, April 4
- Metropolis: Lux Obscura — Switch
Thursday, April 5
- Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery — Switch
- Sling Ming — Switch
- Urban Trial Playground — Switch