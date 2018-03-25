This week we’ve got Far Cry 5’s cult-fighting open world coming to lots of platforms and Outlast 2 being ported to the Switch. There’s other stuff, too.



This is a strong week for the PS Vita, a console that I thought had been mostly abandoned at this point. If you’ve yet to make the jump to another handheld console, then this is the week for you, and the 3DS is even getting a little support with The Alliance Alive’s release.

The thing I am most surprised about this week is that there is apparently a RollerCoaster Tycoon game coming out that I didn’t know about, and it’s apparently optimized for VR. I don’t know what that means, but I am at least intrigued.

There’s lots of other, stuff, too. Check it out:

Monday, March 26

X-Morph Defense - European Assault — Xbox One



Tuesday, March 27

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings — PS4, Switch, PC, PS Vita



bit Dungeon + — PS4, PS Vita



Bridge Constructor Stunts — PS4



D/Generation HD — Switch



Far Cry 5 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



MLB The Show 18 — PS4



MX vs ATV All Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Outlast 2 — Switch



The Alliance Alive — 3DS



The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 — PS4



Trove: Heroes — Xbox One



Warp Shift — Switch



Wednesday, March 28

RollerCoaster Tycoon: Joyride — PS4



Tempest 4000 — PS4



Thursday, March 29

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 3 — PS4



ClusterPuck 99 — Switch



Dodge Club Pocket — 3DS



Gotcha Racing 2nd — Switch



Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes — Switch



Preta: Vendetta Rising — PSVR



Reverie — PS Vita



Tengai — Switch



The Adventures of Bertam Fiddle Episode 1 — Switch



The Charming Empire — Switch



Waku Waku Sweets: Happy Sweet Making — 3DS



Zombillie — Switch



Friday, March 30

Alteric — Xbox One, Switch



Agony — PS4, Xbox One



Code: Realize Bouquet of Rainbows — PS4



Code: Realize Future Blessings — PS Vita



Farm Expert 2018 — Switch



Shadow Bug — Switch



Space Hulk: Ascension — Xbox One



Toki Tori — Switch



Coming Soon

Tuesday, April 3

Crisis on the Planet of the Apes — PSVR, PC



Minit — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Penny-Punching Princess — Switch



Wednesday, April 4

Metropolis: Lux Obscura — Switch



Thursday, April 5