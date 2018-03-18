Prepare to sail the Sea of Thieves and to experience the glory of a remastered Assassin’s Creed Rogue, which, uh, also has boats.
There are some interesting classics hitting contemporary consoles this week. Bad Dudes is coming to the Switch and Titan Quest is jumping onto the PS4 and the Xbox One. If you’re not into saving the President or questing against the titans, you can always simulate being a pirate in Sea of Thieves. I’m looking forward to finding out if Sea can topple Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag for the “best game about pirates” superlative.
There’s lot of other interesting stuff coming out, too, so check out this list.
Tuesday, March 20
- Attack on Titan 2 — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — PS4, Xbox One
- Assault Gunners: HD Edition — PS4, PC
- Audio Beats — PSVR
- Don’t Bite Me Bro! — PS4
- Earthlock: Festival of Magic — PS4
- Floor Plan — PSVR
- Mahjong Gold — PS4
- Minefield — PS4
- NeuroVoider — PS Vita
- Octahedron — PS4
- R.B.I. Baseball 18 — PS4, Xbox One
- Sea of Thieves — Xbox One, PC
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — Switch
- Swim Out — Switch
- Titan Quest — PS4, Xbox One
Wednesday, March 21
- Bad Dudes — Switch
- Lunar Stone: Origin of Blood — PSVR
- The Count Lucanor — Xbox One
- Where Are My Friends? — PS4, Xbox One
- World of Warriors — PS4
Thursday, March 22
- Ark Park — PSVR, PC
- Eat Beat Deadspike-san —Switch
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge — Switch
- Manticore - Galaxy on Fire — Switch
- Moon Patrol — Switch
- No Thing — Switch
- Opus: Rocket of Whispers — Switch
- Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut — Switch
- Sol Divide - Sword of Darkness — Switch
- World Heroes 2 Jet — Switch
Friday, March 23
- A Way Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Castle of Heart — Switch
- Detective Pikachu — 3DS
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — PS4, PC
- PixARK — Xbox One
- Portal Knights — Switch
- Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition — PS4, PS Vita
- Western Press — Xbox One
COMING SOON
Tuesday, March 27
- Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings — PS4, Switch, PC, PS Vita
- Bridge Constructor Stunts — PS4
- Far Cry 5 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- MLB The Show 18 — PS4
- MX vs ATV All Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Outlast 2 — Switch
- The Alliance Alive — 3DS
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 — PS4
Friday, March 30
- Alteric — Switch
- Agony — PS4, Xbox One
- Shadow Bug — Switch
- Toki Tori — Switch