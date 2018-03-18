Prepare to sail the Sea of Thieves and to experience the glory of a remastered Assassin’s Creed Rogue, which, uh, also has boats.

There are some interesting classics hitting contemporary consoles this week. Bad Dudes is coming to the Switch and Titan Quest is jumping onto the PS4 and the Xbox One. If you’re not into saving the President or questing against the titans, you can always simulate being a pirate in Sea of Thieves. I’m looking forward to finding out if Sea can topple Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag for the “best game about pirates” superlative.

There’s lot of other interesting stuff coming out, too, so check out this list.

Tuesday, March 20

Attack on Titan 2 — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — PS4, Xbox One



Assault Gunners: HD Edition — PS4, PC



Audio Beats — PSVR



Don’t Bite Me Bro! — PS4



Earthlock: Festival of Magic — PS4



Floor Plan — PSVR



Mahjong Gold — PS4



Minefield — PS4



NeuroVoider — PS Vita



Octahedron — PS4



R.B.I. Baseball 18 — PS4, Xbox One



Sea of Thieves — Xbox One, PC



Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse — Switch



Swim Out — Switch



Titan Quest — PS4, Xbox One

Wednesday, March 21

Bad Dudes — Switch



Lunar Stone: Origin of Blood — PSVR



The Count Lucanor — Xbox One



Where Are My Friends? — PS4, Xbox One



World of Warriors — PS4

Thursday, March 22

Ark Park — PSVR, PC



Eat Beat Deadspike-san —Switch



Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge — Switch



Manticore - Galaxy on Fire — Switch



Moon Patrol — Switch



No Thing — Switch



Opus: Rocket of Whispers — Switch



Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut — Switch



Sol Divide - Sword of Darkness — Switch



World Heroes 2 Jet — Switch

Friday, March 23

A Way Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Castle of Heart — Switch



Detective Pikachu — 3DS



Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — PS4, PC



PixARK — Xbox One



Portal Knights — Switch



Velocity 2X: Critical Mass Edition — PS4, PS Vita



Western Press — Xbox One

COMING SOON

Tuesday, March 27

Atelier Lydie & Suelle: The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings — PS4, Switch, PC, PS Vita



Bridge Constructor Stunts — PS4



Far Cry 5 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



MLB The Show 18 — PS4



MX vs ATV All Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Outlast 2 — Switch



The Alliance Alive — 3DS



The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 — PS4

