We’ve got a week of melee battles, Lego villains, and resonant fates ahead of us.

This week offers a small amount of respite in the face of the relentless pace of autumnal releases. We’ve got a new Lego game in Lego DC Villains, which promises to have a similar amount of charm as the other games in the series. A sea change is coming in the realm of For Honor with the Marching Fire expansion, which is probably very exciting if you’re playing that game a whole lot.

Of direct interest to me, though, is the release of the HD remaster of Resonance of Fate, a game I tried desperately to learn to play well back when it was released. I did a very, very bad job at it, so maybe I can get a second shot at it this year.

I’m also hotly anticipating Return of the Obra Dinn, the follow-up from Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope. I’m very interested in what this insurance-y ghost ship story has going on it in.

And, of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming the week after this one.

That’s enough yammering from me. Here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.

Monday, October 15

  • Palm Reading | PS4

Tuesday, October 16

  • Big Buck Hunter Arcade | Switch
  • Crayola Scoot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Exorder | Switch
  • Fast Striker | PS4, PS Vita
  • For Honor: Marching Fire Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Gnomes Garden | PS4
  • Heavy Fire: Red Shadow | PS4
  • Home Sweet Home | PS4, Xbox One
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | PS4
  • Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • NBA 2k Playgrounds 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Overload | PS4
  • Phobos Vector Prime: The First Ring | PS4
  • Rapala Pro Series | Switch
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • theHunter: Call of the Wild 2019 Edition | PS4
  • Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, October 17

  • Deru: The Art of Cooperation | Switch
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Xbox One, PC, Switch
  • Pipe | PS4
  • Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PC
  • Terraforming Mars | PC

Thursday, October 18

  • Black Bird | Switch
  • Drift Legends | Switch
  • Momonga Pinball Adventures | Switch
  • Moto Racer 4 | Switch
  • Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Spencer | Switch
  • Syberia 3 | Switch
  • Reigns: Game of Thrones | PC
  • Return of the Obra Dinn | PC
  • The Room | Switch
  • WILL: A Wonderful World | Switch

Friday, October 19

  • Dark Souls Remastered | Switch
  • Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
  • Halloween Forever | PS4, PS Vita
  • I Hate Runnings Backwards | Switch
  • The Legend of Evil | Switch
  • Pizza Titan Ultra | Switch
  • Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PS4
  • Riot: Civil Unrest | PS4
  • SoulCailbur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Tied Together | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, October 23

  • Bass Pro Shops The Strike | Switch
  • Just Dance 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Nickelodeon Kart Racers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Paw Patrol: On A Roll | Switch

Thursday, October 25

  • 7 Billion Humans | Switch
  • Black and White Bushido | Switch
  • Car Quest | Switch
  • Chicken Range | Switch
  • Eternum Ex | Switch
  • Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Switch
  • Pinstripe | Switch

Friday, October 26

  • 911 Operator | Switch
  • My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4, Xbox One