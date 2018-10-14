We’ve got a week of melee battles, Lego villains, and resonant fates ahead of us.
This week offers a small amount of respite in the face of the relentless pace of autumnal releases. We’ve got a new Lego game in Lego DC Villains, which promises to have a similar amount of charm as the other games in the series. A sea change is coming in the realm of For Honor with the Marching Fire expansion, which is probably very exciting if you’re playing that game a whole lot.
Of direct interest to me, though, is the release of the HD remaster of Resonance of Fate, a game I tried desperately to learn to play well back when it was released. I did a very, very bad job at it, so maybe I can get a second shot at it this year.
I’m also hotly anticipating Return of the Obra Dinn, the follow-up from Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope. I’m very interested in what this insurance-y ghost ship story has going on it in.
And, of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming the week after this one.
That’s enough yammering from me. Here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.
Monday, October 15
- Palm Reading | PS4
Tuesday, October 16
- Big Buck Hunter Arcade | Switch
- Crayola Scoot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Exorder | Switch
- Fast Striker | PS4, PS Vita
- For Honor: Marching Fire Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Gnomes Garden | PS4
- Heavy Fire: Red Shadow | PS4
- Home Sweet Home | PS4, Xbox One
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | PS4
- Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- NBA 2k Playgrounds 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Overload | PS4
- Phobos Vector Prime: The First Ring | PS4
- Rapala Pro Series | Switch
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- theHunter: Call of the Wild 2019 Edition | PS4
- Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, October 17
- Deru: The Art of Cooperation | Switch
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Pipe | PS4
- Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PC
- Terraforming Mars | PC
Thursday, October 18
- Black Bird | Switch
- Drift Legends | Switch
- Momonga Pinball Adventures | Switch
- Moto Racer 4 | Switch
- Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Spencer | Switch
- Syberia 3 | Switch
- Reigns: Game of Thrones | PC
- Return of the Obra Dinn | PC
- The Room | Switch
- WILL: A Wonderful World | Switch
Friday, October 19
- Dark Souls Remastered | Switch
- Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One
- Halloween Forever | PS4, PS Vita
- I Hate Runnings Backwards | Switch
- The Legend of Evil | Switch
- Pizza Titan Ultra | Switch
- Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PS4
- Riot: Civil Unrest | PS4
- SoulCailbur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tied Together | Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, October 23
- Bass Pro Shops The Strike | Switch
- Just Dance 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Nickelodeon Kart Racers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Paw Patrol: On A Roll | Switch
Thursday, October 25
- 7 Billion Humans | Switch
- Black and White Bushido | Switch
- Car Quest | Switch
- Chicken Range | Switch
- Eternum Ex | Switch
- Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Switch
- Pinstripe | Switch
Friday, October 26
- 911 Operator | Switch
- My Hero One’s Justice | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Red Dead Redemption 2 | PS4, Xbox One