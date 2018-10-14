We’ve got a week of melee battles, Lego villains, and resonant fates ahead of us.

This week offers a small amount of respite in the face of the relentless pace of autumnal releases. We’ve got a new Lego game in Lego DC Villains, which promises to have a similar amount of charm as the other games in the series. A sea change is coming in the realm of For Honor with the Marching Fire expansion, which is probably very exciting if you’re playing that game a whole lot.

Of direct interest to me, though, is the release of the HD remaster of Resonance of Fate, a game I tried desperately to learn to play well back when it was released. I did a very, very bad job at it, so maybe I can get a second shot at it this year.

I’m also hotly anticipating Return of the Obra Dinn, the follow-up from Papers, Please developer Lucas Pope. I’m very interested in what this insurance-y ghost ship story has going on it in.

And, of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming the week after this one.

That’s enough yammering from me. Here’s a list of games coming out in the next couple weeks.

Monday, October 15

Palm Reading | PS4



Tuesday, October 16

Big Buck Hunter Arcade | Switch



Crayola Scoot | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Exorder | Switch



Fast Striker | PS4, PS Vita



For Honor: Marching Fire Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Gnomes Garden | PS4



Heavy Fire: Red Shadow | PS4



Home Sweet Home | PS4, Xbox One



The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | PS4



Lego DC Super Villains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



NBA 2k Playgrounds 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Overload | PS4



Phobos Vector Prime: The First Ring | PS4



Rapala Pro Series | Switch



Starlink: Battle for Atlas | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



theHunter: Call of the Wild 2019 Edition | PS4



Warriors Orochi 4 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Wednesday, October 17

Deru: The Art of Cooperation | Switch



The Jackbox Party Pack 5 | Xbox One, PC, Switch



Pipe | PS4



Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PC



Terraforming Mars | PC

Thursday, October 18

Black Bird | Switch



Drift Legends | Switch



Momonga Pinball Adventures | Switch



Moto Racer 4 | Switch



Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Spencer | Switch



Syberia 3 | Switch



Reigns: Game of Thrones | PC



Return of the Obra Dinn | PC



The Room | Switch



WILL: A Wonderful World | Switch

Friday, October 19

Dark Souls Remastered | Switch



Dark Souls Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One



Halloween Forever | PS4, PS Vita



I Hate Runnings Backwards | Switch



The Legend of Evil | Switch



Pizza Titan Ultra | Switch



Resonance of Fate: 4K/HD Edition | PS4



Riot: Civil Unrest | PS4



SoulCailbur VI | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Tied Together | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, October 23

Bass Pro Shops The Strike | Switch



Just Dance 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Nickelodeon Kart Racers | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Paw Patrol: On A Roll | Switch

Thursday, October 25

7 Billion Humans | Switch



Black and White Bushido | Switch



Car Quest | Switch



Chicken Range | Switch



Eternum Ex | Switch



Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Switch



Pinstripe | Switch

Friday, October 26