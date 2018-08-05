This week’s offering of games puts Dead Cells on some new platforms, delivers the joy of Slam Land, and ports Monster Hunter to the PC.
There are also some anticipated sequels this week, with Overcooked! 2 and a new Madden game smashing into consoles and the PC. It’s a good week if you like to have a little bit of competition in your life. Or if you like football. I like football.
I also like urban fantasy and point-and-click adventure games, which is why I am super excited for Unavowed, the new game from Wadjet Eye. I want to make some choices! Are there vampires? I honestly don’t know. I’m trying to remain as unspoiled as possible.
In any case, there are lots of games coming out this week, so here’s a list of some of them!
Monday, August 6
- Loot Monkey: Bling Palace | Switch
Tuesday, August 7
- Dead Cells | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Defenders of Ekron - The Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One
- Electronauts | PSVR
- Flipping Death | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Hyper Universe | Xbox One
- In Between | Switch
- Overcooked! 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 | Switch
- Poop Slinger | PS4
- Slam Land | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition - The Card Warriors | Switch
- Tetra’s Escape | PS4, PS Vita
- The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest | PS4, PS Vita
- Word Search By Powgi | PS4, PS Vita
Wednesday, August 8
- Megaton Rainfall | Xbox One
- Tetra’s Escape | Xbox One
- Unavowed | PC
Thursday, August 9
- BlobCar | Switch
- City of the Shroud | Xbox One
- Megaton Rainfall | Switch
- Minit | Switch
- Monster Hunter: World | PC
- Okami HD | Switch
- Shut Eye | Switch
- SubaraCity | Switch
- The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes In Love | Switch
- Unexplored | Switch
Friday, August 10
- Madden NFL 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Mini Metro | Switch
- Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren’s Call | Switch
- Tetra’s Escape | Switch
- TerraTech | Xbox One
- We Happy Few | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Coming Soon
Monday, August 13
- World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth | PC
Tuesday, August 14
- Cosmic Star Heroine | Switch
Wednesday, August 15
- State of Mind | Switch
Thursday, August 16
- CastleStorm | Switch
- Nitro Ball | Switch
- Manual Samual | Switch
- Red’s Kingdom | Switch
- Robbotto | Switch
Friday, August 17
- Polygod | Switch
- Treadnauts | Switch