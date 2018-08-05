This week’s offering of games puts Dead Cells on some new platforms, delivers the joy of Slam Land, and ports Monster Hunter to the PC.



There are also some anticipated sequels this week, with Overcooked! 2 and a new Madden game smashing into consoles and the PC. It’s a good week if you like to have a little bit of competition in your life. Or if you like football. I like football.

I also like urban fantasy and point-and-click adventure games, which is why I am super excited for Unavowed, the new game from Wadjet Eye. I want to make some choices! Are there vampires? I honestly don’t know. I’m trying to remain as unspoiled as possible.

In any case, there are lots of games coming out this week, so here’s a list of some of them!

Monday, August 6

Loot Monkey: Bling Palace | Switch



Tuesday, August 7

Dead Cells | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Defenders of Ekron - The Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One



Electronauts | PSVR



Flipping Death | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Hyper Universe | Xbox One



In Between | Switch



Overcooked! 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 | Switch



Poop Slinger | PS4



Slam Land | PS4, Switch, PC



Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition - The Card Warriors | Switch



Tetra’s Escape | PS4, PS Vita



The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest | PS4, PS Vita



Word Search By Powgi | PS4, PS Vita

Wednesday, August 8

Megaton Rainfall | Xbox One



Tetra’s Escape | Xbox One



Unavowed | PC

Thursday, August 9

BlobCar | Switch



City of the Shroud | Xbox One



Megaton Rainfall | Switch



Minit | Switch



Monster Hunter: World | PC



Okami HD | Switch



Shut Eye | Switch



SubaraCity | Switch



The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes In Love | Switch



Unexplored | Switch

Friday, August 10

Madden NFL 19 | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Mini Metro | Switch



Nightmares From The Deep 2: The Siren’s Call | Switch



Tetra’s Escape | Switch



TerraTech | Xbox One



We Happy Few | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Coming Soon

Monday, August 13

World of Warcraft: Battle For Azeroth | PC

Tuesday, August 14

Cosmic Star Heroine | Switch

Wednesday, August 15

State of Mind | Switch

Thursday, August 16

CastleStorm | Switch



Nitro Ball | Switch



Manual Samual | Switch



Red’s Kingdom | Switch



Robbotto | Switch

Friday, August 17