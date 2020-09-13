The Week In Games: Too Many Marios!

Image : Nintendo

Not just one, not just two, but THREE classic Mario games are releasing this week for the Nintendo Switch.

I know a lot of folks are excited about Super Mario 3D All-Stars, but I’ve never liked Sunshine, 64 was never my jam and I already played Galaxy recently via emulation. So I’m going to pass on this collection. However, I’m excited for next year’s Super Mario 3D World rerelease on Switch. I never played the original back on Wii U because... well, I didn’t own a Wii U. I enjoyed 3D Land on 3DS a lot so more of that on a big TV sounds great.

Beyond Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Recokoning other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:



Monday, September 14

Sausage Fest | PC

Pixel Art Mash-Up | PC

The Seven Keys Escape Room | PC

K’nife Fight | PC

Biscuitts 2 | PC

Space Castle | PC

Tuesd ay, September 15

Vaporum: Lockdown | PC, Mac

Spelunky 2 | PS4

eFootball PES 2021 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Fight Crab | Switch

BPM: Bullets Per Minute | PC

TinyCrack | PC

Our Past | PC

Monochro | PC

Strike Buster Prototype | PC

Her Majesty’s Ship | Switch

Wednesd ay, September 16

Active Neurons 2 | Xbox One

Johnny Rocket | Xbox One

HAAK | PC

Interstate Drifter 1999 | PC

Fury Knight | PC

Thursday, Sep tember 17

Welcome to Elk | PC, Mac

Farm Manager 2020 | PC

Exp Parasite | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Mac

Dog Duty | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Switch

Moero Crystal H | Switch

Super Punch Patrol | Switch

Pacer | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Nevaeh | Switch, PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos | PC

Battle Jacked | PC

Goodnight, Lily | PC

C.H.A.S.E.R | PC

Sokodice | PC, Mac

Atomicrops | PC

Cyber Patrol | PC

NUI | PC, Mac

Flying Soldiers | Switch

Endurance- Space Action | Switch

Drag Racing Rivals | Switch

Kingdom Rush Origins | Switch

Mini Motor Racing X | Switch

Friday , September 18

The Blobs Fight! | Xbox One

Gorsd | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WWE 2K Battlegrounds | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Secret Order 8: Return to the Buried Kingdom | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Tamiku | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle | Xbox One

Crysis Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Biped | Xbox One

Harvest Moon: Light of Hope | Xbox One

Commandos 2 HD Remaster | PS4, Xbox One

Georifters | Switch

Super Mario 3D All-Stars | Switch

Batu Ta Batu | PC

Until September | PC, Mac

Paddle Combat | PC

Doom & Destiny Worlds | PC

Journey of the Broken Circle | PC

Saboteur SiO | Switch

Saturda y, September 19

Sudoku Fever | PC

Sunday, Sept ember 20