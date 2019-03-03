Devil May Cry 5 is almost here and ready to slice up some demons. I played the demo and had a good time. I’ve never been a huge Devil May Cry fan, but I might check this latest game out. I like games where I can grab arms and use them as weapons!
I feel like anytime I see folks talking about Devil May Cry on the internet it boils down to three things: DMC sucked, DMC was great and did you know the first game was originally a version of Resident Evil 4? I played some DMC back when it first came out and wasn’t blown away, but I also don’t think it deserved the tidal wave of hate it got. This is a series about demons and swords and motorcycles. It’s dumb. Relax folks and just enjoy the dumb.
The new Devil May Cry is probably the biggest release this week, the majority of other releases are smaller games or ports. For baseball fans who don’t own a PS4 R.B.I. Baseball 19 is here to give you some baseball action. Left Alive is also coming out this week on March 5, for those who crave some mech action. Finally, there’s a new Kriby game coming out! And it’s for the 3DS! Which is wild. That thing is still going. Good job 3DS!
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday March 4
- Old Man’s Journey | Xbox One
- Black Desert | Xbox One
- Doom & Destiny | PS4
- Grits Racing | PC, Mac
- Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge | PC
Tuesday March 5
- Unknown Fate | Switch
- 12 Is Better Than 6 | Switch
- The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Left Alive | PS4, PC
- Eternity The Last Unicorn | PS4, PC
- Beat Cop | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Attack Of The Earthlings | PS4, Xbox One
- R.B.I. Baseball 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Move Or Die | PS4
- Pillar | Switch
- Bard’s Gold Switch Edition | Switch
- Darkest Hunter | Switch
- Nano Driller | PC
- Space Bound | PC
- 7th Sector | PC
Wednesday March 6
- Crimson Keep | PS4, Xbox One
- Undead Horde | PC
- I And Me | Xbox One
- Overload | Xbox One
- Gungrave VR | PC
- Bassline Sinker | PC
- Vignettes | PC, Mac
Thursday March 7
- Braveland Trilogy | Switch
- Hard West | Switch
- Ghoul Boy | PS4, Switch
- Valley | Switch
- The Wild Age | PC
- Minda |PC
Friday March 8
- Kirby’s Epic Yarn | 3DS
- Devil May Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Assault Android Cactus | Switch
- Verti-Go Home! | PS4
- Shellshock Live | Xbox One
- Monument Builders Rushmore | Switch
- Paperbound Brawlers | Switch
- Rogue Star Rescue | PC
- Trash Time | Steam VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality
Saturday March 9
- The Burned Ground | PC
- Froggo | PC
Sunday March 10
- Amanda’s Sticker Book 2 - Amazing Wildlife | PC
- Furry Chronicles | PC