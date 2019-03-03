



Devil May Cry 5 is almost here and ready to slice up some demons. I played the demo and had a good time. I’ve never been a huge Devil May Cry fan, but I might check this latest game out. I like games where I can grab arms and use them as weapons!

I feel like anytime I see folks talking about Devil May Cry on the internet it boils down to three things: DMC sucked, DMC was great and did you know the first game was originally a version of Resident Evil 4? I played some DMC back when it first came out and wasn’t blown away, but I also don’t think it deserved the tidal wave of hate it got. This is a series about demons and swords and motorcycles. It’s dumb. Relax folks and just enjoy the dumb.

The new Devil May Cry is probably the biggest release this week, the majority of other releases are smaller games or ports. For baseball fans who don’t own a PS4 R.B.I. Baseball 19 is here to give you some baseball action. Left Alive is also coming out this week on March 5, for those who crave some mech action. Finally, there’s a new Kriby game coming out! And it’s for the 3DS! Which is wild. That thing is still going. Good job 3DS!

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday March 4

Old Man’s Journey | Xbox One

Black Desert | Xbox One

Doom & Destiny | PS4

Grits Racing | PC, Mac

Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge | PC

Tuesday March 5

Unknown Fate | Switch

12 Is Better Than 6 | Switch

The Occupation | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Left Alive | PS4, PC

Eternity The Last Unicorn | PS4, PC

Beat Cop | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Attack Of The Earthlings | PS4, Xbox One

R.B.I. Baseball 2019 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Move Or Die | PS4

Pillar | Switch

Bard’s Gold Switch Edition | Switch

Darkest Hunter | Switch

Nano Driller | PC

Space Bound | PC

7th Sector | PC

Wednesday March 6



Crimson Keep | PS4, Xbox One

Undead Horde | PC

I And Me | Xbox One

Overload | Xbox One

Gungrave VR | PC

Bassline Sinker | PC

Vignettes | PC, Mac

Thursday March 7

Braveland Trilogy | Switch

Hard West | Switch

Ghoul Boy | PS4, Switch

Valley | Switch

The Wild Age | PC

Minda |PC

Friday March 8

Kirby’s Epic Yarn | 3DS

Devil May Cry 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Assault Android Cactus | Switch

Verti-Go Home! | PS4

Shellshock Live | Xbox One

Monument Builders Rushmore | Switch

Paperbound Brawlers | Switch

Rogue Star Rescue | PC

Trash Time | Steam VR, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality

Saturday March 9

The Burned Ground | PC

Froggo | PC

Sunday March 10

Amanda’s Sticker Book 2 - Amazing Wildlife | PC

Furry Chronicles | PC



