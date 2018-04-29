Image: Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

As we inch ever closer to the summer months, there are bound to be a week or two that don’t offer much in the way of new games. This is one of them. At least we can get our hands on some new old Donkey Kong.



The Wii U may not have been the last generation’s best selling system, but it did have a couple dozen games that most would consider “must-play” titles. Luckily, Nintendo is releasing just about every decent game on the ill-fated system for the Switch, their popular console-handheld hybrid. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze joins the list this week, and brings with it a “New Funky Mode” for less experienced platforming fans.

Though I haven’t gotten my hands on the Switch version, I can admit that I put in an embarrassing amount of time in the original Tropical Freeze. The controls are tight, the music is soothing, and the challenge escalates from simple hop-n-bop to controller-throwing madness in no time. It’s certainly one of the best platforming games of the last decade. Plus, this time you get to play as an ape with sunglasses and a surfboard. What’s not to like?

Here’s the full breakdown:

Tuesday, May 1

Super Mega Baseball 2 — Xbox One, PC



Thursday, May 3

Nihilumbra — Switch

Thrones of Britannia: A Total War Saga — PC



Friday, May 4

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze — Switch

City of Brass — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Coming Soon

Monday, May 7

Disgaea 5 Complete — PC



Tuesday, May 8