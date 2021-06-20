Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

The Week In Games: The Game Of Kings

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Mario Golf Super Rush, and more!

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: The Game Of Kings
Image: Nintendo

Golf is a classy sport. The kind of sport that has been played by dignified men and women. A perfect sport for Waluigi and Wario. Mario Golf: Super Rush releases later this week on Nintendo Switch.

I’ve only tried to play golf in real life once and it was boring. I hated it. But in video games, I love it. Especially if the golf featured in the game is goofy and over-the-top. So you better believe I’m excited to hang out with the Wa Bros and play some wacky golf!

Besides Mario Golf: Super Rush, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 21

  • Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 | Switch
  • Industries of Titan | PC
  • Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective | PC

Tuesday, June 22

  • Super Magbot | Switch, PC
  • LEGO Builder’s Journey | Switch, PC
  • Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | Switch, PC
  • Phantom Abyss | PC
  • Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Offical Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, June 23

  • Out of Line | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Fallen Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Bitmaster | Xbox One, Switch
  • Empire of Angels IV | PS4, Xbox One
  • Worms Rumble | Switch
  • Blocky Puzzle | Switch
  • Ninja Buddy Epic Quest | Switch
  • Rail Route | PC, Mac
  • Robolife-Days with Aino | PC

Thursday, June 24

  • Empire of Angels IV | Switch
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Legend of Mana Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: Amulet of Chaos | Xbox One
  • The Eternal Castle Remastered | PS4
  • Kirakia Stars Idol Project Nagisa | Switch
  • Farm Your Life | Switch
  • Cube Blast: Match | Switch
  • CarX Drift Racing Online | Switch
  • Sakura Succubus 3 | Switch
  • Summer Paws | Switch
  • Super Cable Boy | Switch
  • Cyber Hook | Switch
  • Kingdom Builders | PC

Friday, June 25

  • Mighty Aphid | Xbox One
  • Scarlet Nexus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • Mario Golf: Super Rush | Switch
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | Switch
  • Promesa | Switch
  • #1 Crosswords Bundle | Switch
  • Loopindex | Switch
  • Sweet Sugar Candy | Switch
  • Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek | Switch
  • Sun Haven | PC
  • Eiyu*Senki Gold - A New Conquest | PC

Saturday, June 26

  • Babol the Walking Box | PC
  • Bocce | Switch
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Mario Golf: Advance Tour was pretty good back in the day, with RPG-elements... best golf game since Leaderboard on the C64! Rush could be good summer fun. I tend to agree with opinions that golf is probably more fun as a videogame than in real life, but I do play disc golf - which is usually free and a lot more casual - and highly recommend that sport!