The Week In Games: The Game Of Kings

Golf is a classy sport. The kind of sport that has been played by dignified men and women. A perfect sport for Waluigi and Wario. Mario Golf: Super Rush releases later this week on Nintendo Switch.

I’ve only tried to play golf in real life once and it was boring. I hated it. But in video games, I love it. Especially if the golf featured in the game is goofy and over-the-top. So you better believe I’m excited to hang out with the Wa Bros and play some wacky golf!

Besides Mario Golf: Super Rush, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 21

Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 | Switch

Industries of Titan | PC

Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective | PC

Tuesday, June 22

Super Magbot | Switch, PC

LEGO Builder’s Journey | Switch, PC

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | Switch, PC

Phantom Abyss | PC

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Offical Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wednesday, June 23

Out of Line | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Fallen Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bitmaster | Xbox One, Switch

Empire of Angels IV | PS4, Xbox One

Worms Rumble | Switch

Blocky Puzzle | Switch

Ninja Buddy Epic Quest | Switch

Rail Route | PC, Mac

Robolife-Days with Aino | PC

Thursday, June 24

Empire of Angels IV | Switch

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Legend of Mana Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: Amulet of Chaos | Xbox One

The Eternal Castle Remastered | PS4

Kirakia Stars Idol Project Nagisa | Switch

Farm Your Life | Switch

Cube Blast: Match | Switch

CarX Drift Racing Online | Switch

Sakura Succubus 3 | Switch

Summer Paws | Switch

Super Cable Boy | Switch

Cyber Hook | Switch

Kingdom Builders | PC

Friday, June 25

Mighty Aphid | Xbox One

Scarlet Nexus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mario Golf: Super Rush | Switch

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | Switch

Promesa | Switch

#1 Crosswords Bundle | Switch

Loopindex | Switch

Sweet Sugar Candy | Switch

Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek | Switch

Sun Haven | PC

Eiyu*Senki Gold - A New Conquest | PC

Saturday, June 26