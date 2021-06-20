The Week In Games: The Game Of Kings

Golf is a classy sport. The kind of sport that has been played by dignified men and women. A perfect sport for Waluigi and Wario. Mario Golf: Super Rush releases later this week on Nintendo Switch.
I’ve only tried to play golf in real life once and it was boring. I hated it. But in video games, I love it. Especially if the golf featured in the game is goofy and over-the-top. So you better believe I’m excited to hang out with the Wa Bros and play some wacky golf!
Besides Mario Golf: Super Rush, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, June 21
- Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 | Switch
- Industries of Titan | PC
- Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective | PC
Tuesday, June 22
- Super Magbot | Switch, PC
- LEGO Builder’s Journey | Switch, PC
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | Switch, PC
- Phantom Abyss | PC
- Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Offical Video Game | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Wednesday, June 23
- Out of Line | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fallen Knight | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bitmaster | Xbox One, Switch
- Empire of Angels IV | PS4, Xbox One
- Worms Rumble | Switch
- Blocky Puzzle | Switch
- Ninja Buddy Epic Quest | Switch
- Rail Route | PC, Mac
- Robolife-Days with Aino | PC
Thursday, June 24
- Empire of Angels IV | Switch
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Legend of Mana Remastered | PS4, Switch, PC
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: Amulet of Chaos | Xbox One
- The Eternal Castle Remastered | PS4
- Kirakia Stars Idol Project Nagisa | Switch
- Farm Your Life | Switch
- Cube Blast: Match | Switch
- CarX Drift Racing Online | Switch
- Sakura Succubus 3 | Switch
- Summer Paws | Switch
- Super Cable Boy | Switch
- Cyber Hook | Switch
- Kingdom Builders | PC
Friday, June 25
- Mighty Aphid | Xbox One
- Scarlet Nexus | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mario Golf: Super Rush | Switch
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 | Switch
- Promesa | Switch
- #1 Crosswords Bundle | Switch
- Loopindex | Switch
- Sweet Sugar Candy | Switch
- Enigmatis: The Ghost of Maple Creek | Switch
- Sun Haven | PC
- Eiyu*Senki Gold - A New Conquest | PC
Saturday, June 26
- Babol the Walking Box | PC
- Bocce | Switch
DISCUSSION
Mario Golf: Advance Tour was pretty good back in the day, with RPG-elements... best golf game since Leaderboard on the C64! Rush could be good summer fun. I tend to agree with opinions that golf is probably more fun as a videogame than in real life, but I do play disc golf - which is usually free and a lot more casual - and highly recommend that sport!