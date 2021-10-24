Guardians of the Galaxy is out later this week on all major platforms . I’m excited to play it if only because the soundtrack seems great and I’m in the mood for a nice, single-player-only sci-fi action game. (A reminder that the Switch edition of the game is actually a streaming, Stadia-like version. )

Advertisement

Oh and I’m also excited to check out Moonglow Bay, which looks lovely and is hitting Xbox and PC later this week took. It features a lot of fishing and as a fan of fishing in (most) video games, I’m down to relax and reel in some bass and carp and whatever else I can nab.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 25

N64 / Sega Genesis games via Nintendo Switch Online Expansion

Zombo Buster Rising | Switch

Tuesday, October 26

Story of Season: Friends of Mineral Town | PS4, Xbox One

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darkest Dungeon 2 | PC

Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars | PS4

The Smurfs | Mission Vileaf | PC

Moonglow Bay | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Iron Harvest | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Shadow Corridor | Switch

Hermitage: Strange Case Files | Switch

L.O.L. Surprise Movie Night | Switch

Defend The Rook | PC

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut | PC, Mac

Forgive Me Father | PC

Wednesday, October 27

Dadish | Xbox One

Dadish 2 | Xbox One

Pumpkin Jack | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

The Legend of Tianding | Switch, PC



Death Park 2 | Xbox One

Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again | Switch

Lucid Cycle | Switch

Thursday, October 28

Super Robot Wars 30 | PC

Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch NASCAR 21: Ignition | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Gas Guzzlers Extreme | Switch

VirtuaVerse | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars | PS4, Switch, PC

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Black Widow: Recharged | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC Bassmaster Fishing 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Roki | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Happy Game | Switch, PC, Mac

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Age of Empires IV | PC

Dusk | Switch

Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation | Switch

Dragon Hills | Switch

DISTRAINT Collection | Switch

Cape’s Escape Game 4th Room | Switch

King Leo | Switch

Jigsaw Finale | Switch

Brain Meltdown - Into Despair | Switch

SEDOMAIRI | Switch

Okinawa Rush | Switch

Zumba Aqua | Switch

Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals | Switch

The Sokoban | Switch

Subway Midnight | PC

Friday, October 29

Dollhouse | Switch

Panorama Cotton | PS4, Switch

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

Coton 100% | Switch

Ghosts and Apples | Switch

HOLY COW! Milking Simulator | Switch

Shinrai - Broken Beyond Despair | Switch

Halloween Snowball Bubble | Switch



PJ MASKS: Heroes of the Night | Switch

Horror & Adventure Pinball | Switch

Saturday, October 30

Truck Driver | PS5, Xbox Series X/S

Sunday, October 31