Congrats, everyone! We made it. This horrible, awful year (filled with some pretty good games...) is nearly over. Now, I know that a new year doesn’t magically change anything. But at least we can all collectively look back at 2021 and say “Fuck off” together.

As for games, as is usually the case, the final week of the year is mostly empty. But I’m guessing you probably have a large 2021 backlog (or 2020 backlog) to work through over the last few days of the year. Hopefully, you get some time off from work and get to safely see some family and friends.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:



Monday, December 27

My Universe - Interior Designer | Switch

Unstrong: Space Calamity | Switch

Menseki: Area Maze Puzzles | Switch

Tuesday, December 28

Lacuna | Switch

Thursday, December 30

Pawn of the Dead | Switch

Hollow 2 | Switch

Deathsmiles I-II | Switch

Friday, December 31

Football Cup 2022 | PS5

Canceled! Super Puzzles Dream | Switch

Clownfield 2042 | PC

Saturday, January 1