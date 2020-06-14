The Week In Games: The Last Week Before The Last Of Us Part 2

The Last Of Us Part 2, the highly anticipated PS4 exclusive from Naughty Dog, releases this week after being delayed earlier in the year.
I wasn’t as a big fan of the first game as many others were. I enjoyed some of the characters and the visuals were nice, but the rest of it just felt..fine. So I’ll probably skip the sequel for now and visit it later in the year. I also don’t know if I want to play a game so focused on suffering and pain in a year that has been so terrible already. But I hope folks who are grabbing it this week enjoy it.
Beyond The Last Of Us Part 2, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, June 15
- Robot Island | PC, Mac
- Pac and the Tumbling Seed Box | PC, Mac
- Sqwark! A Nutty Adventure | PC
- Barn Finders | PC
- Oik 3D | PC
- Griftlands | PC
- Lithium City | PC
Tuesday, June 16
- Darius Cozmic Collection Arcade | PS4, Switch
- Darius Cozmic Collection Console | PS4, Switch
- Colt Canyon | Xbox One
- Summer In Mara | Switch, PC
- The Waylanders | PC
- Hardspace: Shipbreaker | PC
- Disintegration | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Desperados III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Velucity | PC
- Carrots and Cream | PC
- Viticulture Essential Edtion | PC, Mac
- Choco Pixel 6 | PC
- The Forgotten Land | PC
- Wordle | PC
Wednesday, June 17
- Across The Grooves | Switch, PC, Mac
- Alwa’s Legacy | PC, Mac
- Timberman VS | Xbox One
- Radio Squid | Xbox One
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout - Anniversary Edition | Switch
- I dream of you and ice cream | Switch
- Nohra | PC
- Curious Expedition 2 | PC
- Last Battle: Order from Caos | PC
- Blockicker | PC, Mac
- Haxity | PC
- Project Starship X | PC, Mac
- Beer | PC
Thursday, June 18
- Ruiner | Switch
- West of Dead | Xbox One, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2| PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Waking | Xbox One, PC
- Klaus | Switch
- One Way Heroics Plus | Switch
- Aery - LIttle Bird Adventure | Switch
- Polandball: Can Into Space | Switch
- My Butler | Switch
- Hawkoniwa Explorer Plus | Switch
- Push The Crate 2 | Switch
- Endless Fables: Dark Moor | Switch
- Working Zombies | Switch
- Best Friend Forever | Switch
- Destrobots | Switch
- Space Mouse 2 | PC
- Saint Kotar | The Yellow Mask
- Bourbon Empire | PC
- Heavy Rain | PC - Steam
- Detroit: Become Human | PC - Steam
- Beyond: Two Souls | PC - Steam
- Outer Wilds | PC - Steam
- Q-A Neon Platformer | PC
- Westmark Manor | PC
- Landers: Black Moon | PC, Mac
- Something Ate My Alien | PC, Mac
- Duck Life: Adventure | PC, Mac
- Tainted Grail | PC
Friday, June 19
- The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters | PS4, Switch
- Radio Squid | Switch
- Burnout Paradise Remastered | Switch
- Railway Empire | Switch
- Flying Red Barrel: The Diary of a Little Aviator | PC
- Hard West | Xbox One
- The Academy | PC
- The Last of Us Part 2 | PS4
- Supper Soccer Blast | Switch
- Bugzl | PC
- Cannon Father | PC, Mac
- Isolation Story | PC
- BRDG | PC
- Flowers Garden Solitaire | PC
- The Academy: The First Riddle | PC, Mac
Saturday, June 20
- Furs of Fury | PC, Mac