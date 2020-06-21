The Week In Games: That's So Wizard!

After a few delays, Star Wars Episode I: Racer releases for PS4 and Switch. <Insert podracing joke here.>
Advertisement
Between this, Star Wars: Demolition and Super Bombad Racing, there was a period of time there where we were getting a lot of games based on the vehicles and ships from Star Wars. I miss that era. Star Wars games used to be weirder. Not always great, but weird.
Beyond Star Wars Episode I: Racer, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, June 22
- Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC
- Coaster | PS4
- Sword and Sandals: Spartacus | Switch
- Gees vs Cthulhu | PC
- Low Poly Forces | PC
- Alien Cat 3 | PC
- Ur Game: The Game of Ancient Gods | PC
- Card Blitz: WWII | PC
- Hylics 2 | PC, Mac
- Secret Government | PC, Mac
- Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC
Tuesday, June 23
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch
- Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One
- Tower of Time | PS4
- Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android
- Little Town Hero | PS4
- Octonaut | PS4
- Ultracore | PS4, Switch
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4
- Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch
- Hi-Score Boi | PC
- Beaver Fun River Run - Steam Edition | PC
- Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC
- Card Hog | PC
- The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac
- Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC
- Sharecare YOU | PC
Wednesday, June 24
- Night Call | Xbox One, Switch
- Octonaut | Xbox One
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One
- Ninjala | Switch
- Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4
- AntVentor | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch
- Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac
- I dream of you and ice cream | PC
- Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac
Thursday, June 25
- Mr. Driller - DrillLand | Switch
- Tower of Time | Switch
- Observation | Xbox One
- The Almost Gone | Switch, PC
- Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac
- Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch
- Blair Witch | Switch
- The Messenger | Xbox One
- Miden Tower | Switch
- Grimshade | Switch
- POLID SAGA | Switch
- Towaga: Among Shadows | Switch
- Urban Trial Tricky | Switch
- Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch
- United | Switch
- The Forgotten Land | Switch
- Iron Wings | Switch
- Poopdie - Chapter One | Switch
- Collar X Malice | Switch
- Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch
- God Hates Us | PC
- Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac
Friday, June 26
- Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch
- A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch
- Tower of Time | Xbox One
- Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4
- City Driver Simulator | Switch
- Urban Flow | Switch
- Sudoky | Switch
- Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac
- Hard Driver | PC
- Hard Driver 2 | PC
- BAFF F | PC
- Click Monster | PC
- Ancient Evil | PC
- Dim Glow | PC
Saturday, June 27
- Quell Zen | Switch
- A Day Without Me | PC
Sunday, June 28
- Xmas Presents | PC
- Impossible Target | PC
- Don’t Fall Asleep | PC