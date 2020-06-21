The Week In Games: That's So Wizard!

Screenshot : Lucasfilm/Disney

After a few delays, Star Wars Episode I: Racer releases for PS4 and Switch. <Insert podracing joke here.>



Between this, Star Wars: Demolition and Super Bombad Racing, there was a period of time there where we were getting a lot of games based on the vehicles and ships from Star Wars. I miss that era. Star Wars games used to be weirder. Not always great, but weird.

Beyond Star Wars Episode I: Racer, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 22

Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC

Coaster | PS4

Sword and Sandals: Spartacus | Switch

Gees vs Cthulhu | PC

Low Poly Forces | PC

Alien Cat 3 | PC

Ur Game: The Game of Ancient Gods | PC

Card Blitz: WWII | PC

Hylics 2 | PC, Mac

Secret Government | PC, Mac

Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC

Tuesday, June 23

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch



Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One

Tower of Time | PS4

Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android

Little Town Hero | PS4

Octonaut | PS4

Ultracore | PS4, Switch

Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4

Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch

Hi-Score Boi | PC

Beaver Fun River Run - Steam Edition | PC

Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC

Card Hog | PC

The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac

Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC

Sharecare YOU | PC

Wednesday, June 24

Night Call | Xbox One, Switch

Octonaut | Xbox One

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One

Ninjala | Switch

Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4

AntVentor | Switch

Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch

Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac

I dream of you and ice cream | PC

Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac

Thursday, June 25

Mr. Driller - DrillLand | Switch

Tower of Time | Switch

Observation | Xbox One

The Almost Gone | Switch, PC

Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac

Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch

Blair Witch | Switch

The Messenger | Xbox One

Miden Tower | Switch

Grimshade | Switch

POLID SAGA | Switch

Towaga: Among Shadows | Switch

Urban Trial Tricky | Switch

Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch

United | Switch

The Forgotten Land | Switch

Iron Wings | Switch

Poopdie - Chapter One | Switch

Collar X Malice | Switch

Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch

God Hates Us | PC

Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac

Friday, June 26

Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch

A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch

Tower of Time | Xbox One

Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4

City Driver Simulator | Switch

Urban Flow | Switch

Sudoky | Switch

Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac

Hard Driver | PC

Hard Driver 2 | PC

BAFF F | PC

Click Monster | PC

Ancient Evil | PC

Dim Glow | PC

Saturday, June 27

Quell Zen | Switch

A Day Without Me | PC

Sunday, June 28