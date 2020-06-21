Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: That's So Wizard!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Week in games
Week in gamesReleasesschedulePS4Xbox OneSteamSwitchPodracingKotakucore
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Thats So Wizard!
Screenshot: Lucasfilm/Disney

After a few delays, Star Wars Episode I: Racer releases for PS4 and Switch. <Insert podracing joke here.>

Between this, Star Wars: Demolition and Super Bombad Racing, there was a period of time there where we were getting a lot of games based on the vehicles and ships from Star Wars. I miss that era. Star Wars games used to be weirder. Not always great, but weird.

Beyond Star Wars Episode I: Racer, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 22

  • Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 | PC
  • Coaster | PS4
  • Sword and Sandals: Spartacus | Switch
  • Gees vs Cthulhu | PC
  • Low Poly Forces | PC
  • Alien Cat 3 | PC
  • Ur Game: The Game of Ancient Gods | PC
  • Card Blitz: WWII | PC
  • Hylics 2 | PC, Mac
  • Secret Government | PC, Mac
  • Run! Grandpa! Run! | PC

Tuesday, June 23

  • SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom-Rehydrated | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Star Wars Episode 1: Racer | PS4, Switch
  • Assetto Corsa Competizione | PS4, Xbox One
  • Tower of Time | PS4
  • Pokemon Cafe Mix | Switch, iOS, Android
  • Little Town Hero | PS4
  • Octonaut | PS4
  • Ultracore | PS4, Switch
  • Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour | Switch
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu | PS4
  • Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon | Switch
  • Hi-Score Boi | PC
  • Beaver Fun River Run - Steam Edition | PC
  • Escape From Cosmic Abyss | PC
  • Card Hog | PC
  • The Innsmouth Curse | PC, Mac
  • Viking Chronicles: Tale of The Lost Queen | PC
  • Sharecare YOU | PC

Wednesday, June 24

  • Night Call | Xbox One, Switch
  • Octonaut | Xbox One
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Xbox One
  • Ninjala | Switch
  • Firefighters: Airport Heroes | PS4
  • AntVentor | Switch
  • Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! | Switch
  • Nofrills Klondike Solitaire | PC, Mac
  • I dream of you and ice cream | PC
  • Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition | PC, Mac

Thursday, June 25

  • Mr. Driller - DrillLand | Switch
  • Tower of Time | Switch
  • Observation | Xbox One
  • The Almost Gone | Switch, PC
  • Keen: One Girl Army | PC, Mac
  • Brigandine | The Legend of Runersia | Switch
  • Blair Witch | Switch
  • The Messenger | Xbox One
  • Miden Tower | Switch
  • Grimshade | Switch
  • POLID SAGA | Switch
  • Towaga: Among Shadows | Switch
  • Urban Trial Tricky | Switch
  • Pachi Pachi On A Roll | Switch
  • United | Switch
  • The Forgotten Land | Switch
  • Iron Wings | Switch
  • Poopdie - Chapter One | Switch
  • Collar X Malice | Switch
  • Truck and Logistics Simulator | Switch
  • God Hates Us | PC
  • Mirt Tales of the Cold Land | PC, Mac

Friday, June 26

  • Yes, Your Grace | Xbox One, Switch
  • A Summer with the Shiba Inu | Switch
  • Tower of Time | Xbox One
  • Super Toy Cars 2 | PS4
  • City Driver Simulator | Switch
  • Urban Flow | Switch
  • Sudoky | Switch
  • Dreams Keeper Solitaire | PC, Mac
  • Hard Driver | PC
  • Hard Driver 2 | PC
  • BAFF F | PC
  • Click Monster | PC
  • Ancient Evil | PC
  • Dim Glow | PC

Saturday, June 27

  • Quell Zen | Switch
  • A Day Without Me | PC

Sunday, June 28

  • Xmas Presents | PC
  • Impossible Target | PC
  • Don’t Fall Asleep | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

