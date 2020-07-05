Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Special Agent York Returns In Deadly Premonition 2

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Game releases
Releasing on Switch this week, the sequel to the cult classic survival-horror game Deadly Premonition. Get ready to...ride a skateboard...?

I do worry that the sequel will end up trying too hard to be INTERNET GOOFY. It’s possible, now that the devs and folks involved have absorbed a decade of fan jokes, memes, and videos about the first game. I hope it all works out though. A new, strange and enjoyable Deadly Premonition game might be one of the few bright spots of 2020.

Beyond Deadly Premonition 2, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, July 6

  • Gerty | Switch
  • Twin-Turbo Supercharged Nitro-Fueled Papamobile | PC
  • Monster Logic | PC
  • Maze Banquet | PC
  • RITE | PC

Tuesday, July 7

  • Catherine: Full Body | Switch
  • Lanternium | Xbox One
  • Superliminal | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Escape Game: Fort Boyard | Switch
  • Warfare 1944 | PC
  • The Protectors of Deya | PC
  • Space Wave Race | PC, Mac
  • Astronomia | PC, Mac
  • Box Factory | PC

Wednesday, July 8

  • Robozarro | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Vigor | Switch
  • Contract Killers | PC
  • Bananas Academy’s Psyber | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 9

  • CrossCode | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Shakedown: Hawaii | Wii (PAL Region Only)
  • Elden: Path of the Forgotten | Switch
  • Crowdy Farm Puzzle | Switch
  • Laraan | Switch
  • Dangerous Relationship | Switch
  • Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers | Switch
  • Demon’s Rise-War for the Deep | Switch
  • 1993 Shenandoah | Switch
  • Trouble Days | Switch
  • Primal Light | PC, Mac
  • Soda Dungeon 2 | PC

Friday, July 10

  • The Great Perhaps | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Distraint 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire | Xbox One, PC
  • Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • NASCAR Heat 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Budget Cuts | PS4
  • F1 2020 | PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia
  • Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing In Disguise | Switch
  • Gas Station: Highway Services | Switch
  • Creepy Tale | Switch
  • Realm of Heroes | PC
  • Winter’s Trumpet | PC, Mac
  • Dungeons & Guns | PC, Mac
  • Lone Land | PC
  • Hungry Boy | PC
  • Rock Paper SHIFT | PC

Saturday, July 11

  • Button Soccer League | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

