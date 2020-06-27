Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Shakedown: Hawaii Is Being Released On The Wii And Wii U This Summer

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled iShakedown: Hawaii/i Is Being Released On The Wii And Wii U This Summer
Screenshot: Vblank Entertainment

The original Nintendo Wii was launched all the way back in 2006. And now, 14 years later, indie developer Vblank Entertainment is releasing Shakedown: Hawaii on the old console and also bringing the game to the WiiU too.

The Wii port of Shakedown: Hawaii is being released only in Europe while the Wii U port is getting released more widely. The Wii version is out on July 9 and the Wii U version comes out a little later in August. (And in less exciting, but still cool news, Shakedown is coming to Steam in August as well.)

In a blog post announcing the news on the official Vblank website, the developer behind the game explained why and how in 2020 we are getting a new Wii and Wii U game. And it sounds like the process of getting these ports officially release wasn’t easy.

Illustration for article titled iShakedown: Hawaii/i Is Being Released On The Wii And Wii U This Summer
Image: Vblank Entertainment

It started out as an experiment to see if they could get the game running on a Wii and once that became possible, they started looking into if they could release a new Wii game in 2020. The answer was...sort of. See, in the states, it appears, based on this blog post, that releasing a new physical Wii game isn’t possible anymore. However, over in Europe, the developer found out they still had some time to sneak out a copy of Shakedown: Hawaii on a physical disc. Over here in the US, the next best option was quickly porting the game to Wii U and releasing it on that platform. It seems that’s still doable, for now.

If you want a copy of the game on Wii you are going to have to act fast as only 3,000 copies are being printed. No word on how many copies to expect of the Wii U version, but Vblank promises more details bout that port and the Steam release are coming soon.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

