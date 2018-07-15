Image: SEGA

It feels like we’re right in the middle of summer, but lucky for you there are a lot of games to sink your teeth and time into coming out this week.

If you’re the kind of person who likes a retro romp, you might enjoy the revamped stylings of Sonic Mania Plus, an even-more-stuff edition of the well-regarded Sonic Mania. There’s also the throwback Tempest 4000 for the truly hardcore among you who want to relive the quarter-consuming trauma of the arcades.

The more experimental among you might be interested in the bleak storm-centered Frost or the unsettling adventure game The Long Reach. If you’re feeling like digging into some contemporary comfort, there’s even a Far Cry 5 DLC that you can lose some hours in.

But don’t take my word for it! Here’s a list of some games coming out this week:

Tuesday, July 17

  • Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Blacksea Odyssey | PS4
  • Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | PS4
  • Far Cry 5: Lost On Mars DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Frost | PS4
  • Gene Rain | PS4
  • Hand of Fate 2 | Switch
  • Hopalong: The Badlands | PS VR
  • Hungry Shark World | PS4
  • Ice Cream Surfer | PS4, PS Vita
  • Let’s Sing 2018 | PS4, Switch
  • Mothergunship | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Mugsters | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Race Arcade | PS4
  • Sonic Mania Plus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Spacejacked | PS Vita
  • Super Destronaut DX | PS4, PS Vita
  • Super Dungeon Tactics | PS4
  • Tempest 4000 | PS4, Xbox One
  • The Long Reach | Xbox One
  • The Path of Motus | PS4, Xbox One
  • Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded | PS4, Switch

Wednesday, July 18

  • Animal Rivals | Switch
  • Fear The Wolves | PC
  • The Mooseman | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Vertical Strike Endless Challenge | Switch

Thursday, July 19

  • Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | Switch
  • City Connection | Switch
  • Gotcha Racing 2nd | PS4
  • Guts and Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Frost | Switch
  • League Bowling | Switch
  • Lost Phone Stories | Switch
  • Nidhogg 2 | Xbox One
  • NoReload Heroes | Switch
  • Pool Panic | Switch
  • Sanrio Characters Picross | Switch
  • Shoot Out | Switch
  • Starship Avenger: Operation Take Back Earth | Switch
  • Tanzia | Switch

Friday, July 20

  • Frost | Xbox One
  • Doughlings | Xbox One
  • Heroki | Switch
  • Spheroids | Switch
  • VSR: Void Space Racing | Switch
  • Werewolf Pinball | Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 24

  • No Man’s Sky | Xbox One
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Switch
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Switch
  • Semblance | Switch
  • Toby: The Secret Mine | Switch

Thursday, July 26

  • 2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL | Switch
  • Banner Saga 3 | Switch
  • Candle: The Power of the Flame | Switch
  • Crossing Souls | Switch
  • Sleep Tight | Switch

Friday, July 27

  • Banner Saga Trilogy | PS4
  • Final Light, The Prison | Switch
  • Go Vacation | Switch
  • Hello Neighbor | PS4, Switch