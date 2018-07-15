It feels like we’re right in the middle of summer, but lucky for you there are a lot of games to sink your teeth and time into coming out this week.

If you’re the kind of person who likes a retro romp, you might enjoy the revamped stylings of Sonic Mania Plus, an even-more-stuff edition of the well-regarded Sonic Mania. There’s also the throwback Tempest 4000 for the truly hardcore among you who want to relive the quarter-consuming trauma of the arcades.

The more experimental among you might be interested in the bleak storm-centered Frost or the unsettling adventure game The Long Reach. If you’re feeling like digging into some contemporary comfort, there’s even a Far Cry 5 DLC that you can lose some hours in.

But don’t take my word for it! Here’s a list of some games coming out this week:

Tuesday, July 17

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Blacksea Odyssey | PS4



Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | PS4



Far Cry 5: Lost On Mars DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Frost | PS4



Gene Rain | PS4



Hand of Fate 2 | Switch



Hopalong: The Badlands | PS VR



Hungry Shark World | PS4



Ice Cream Surfer | PS4, PS Vita



Let’s Sing 2018 | PS4, Switch



Mothergunship | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Mugsters | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Race Arcade | PS4



Sonic Mania Plus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Spacejacked | PS Vita



Super Destronaut DX | PS4, PS Vita



Super Dungeon Tactics | PS4



Tempest 4000 | PS4, Xbox One



The Long Reach | Xbox One



The Path of Motus | PS4, Xbox One



Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded | PS4, Switch



Wednesday, July 18

Animal Rivals | Switch



Fear The Wolves | PC

The Mooseman | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Vertical Strike Endless Challenge | Switch



Thursday, July 19

Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | Switch



City Connection | Switch



Gotcha Racing 2nd | PS4



Guts and Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch



Frost | Switch



League Bowling | Switch



Lost Phone Stories | Switch



Nidhogg 2 | Xbox One



NoReload Heroes | Switch



Pool Panic | Switch



Sanrio Characters Picross | Switch



Shoot Out | Switch



Starship Avenger: Operation Take Back Earth | Switch



Tanzia | Switch



Friday, July 20

Frost | Xbox One



Doughlings | Xbox One



Heroki | Switch



Spheroids | Switch



VSR: Void Space Racing | Switch



Werewolf Pinball | Switch



Coming Soon

Tuesday, July 24

No Man’s Sky | Xbox One



Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Switch



Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Switch



Semblance | Switch



Toby: The Secret Mine | Switch



Thursday, July 26

2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL | Switch



Banner Saga 3 | Switch



Candle: The Power of the Flame | Switch



Crossing Souls | Switch



Sleep Tight | Switch



Friday, July 27