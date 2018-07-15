It feels like we’re right in the middle of summer, but lucky for you there are a lot of games to sink your teeth and time into coming out this week.
If you’re the kind of person who likes a retro romp, you might enjoy the revamped stylings of Sonic Mania Plus, an even-more-stuff edition of the well-regarded Sonic Mania. There’s also the throwback Tempest 4000 for the truly hardcore among you who want to relive the quarter-consuming trauma of the arcades.
The more experimental among you might be interested in the bleak storm-centered Frost or the unsettling adventure game The Long Reach. If you’re feeling like digging into some contemporary comfort, there’s even a Far Cry 5 DLC that you can lose some hours in.
But don’t take my word for it! Here’s a list of some games coming out this week:
Tuesday, July 17
- Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Blacksea Odyssey | PS4
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | PS4
- Far Cry 5: Lost On Mars DLC | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Frost | PS4
- Gene Rain | PS4
- Hand of Fate 2 | Switch
- Hopalong: The Badlands | PS VR
- Hungry Shark World | PS4
- Ice Cream Surfer | PS4, PS Vita
- Let’s Sing 2018 | PS4, Switch
- Mothergunship | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Mugsters | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Race Arcade | PS4
- Sonic Mania Plus | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Spacejacked | PS Vita
- Super Destronaut DX | PS4, PS Vita
- Super Dungeon Tactics | PS4
- Tempest 4000 | PS4, Xbox One
- The Long Reach | Xbox One
- The Path of Motus | PS4, Xbox One
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded | PS4, Switch
Wednesday, July 18
- Animal Rivals | Switch
- Fear The Wolves | PC
- The Mooseman | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Vertical Strike Endless Challenge | Switch
Thursday, July 19
- Chicken Assassin: Reloaded | Switch
- City Connection | Switch
- Gotcha Racing 2nd | PS4
- Guts and Glory | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Frost | Switch
- League Bowling | Switch
- Lost Phone Stories | Switch
- Nidhogg 2 | Xbox One
- NoReload Heroes | Switch
- Pool Panic | Switch
- Sanrio Characters Picross | Switch
- Shoot Out | Switch
- Starship Avenger: Operation Take Back Earth | Switch
- Tanzia | Switch
Friday, July 20
- Frost | Xbox One
- Doughlings | Xbox One
- Heroki | Switch
- Spheroids | Switch
- VSR: Void Space Racing | Switch
- Werewolf Pinball | Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, July 24
- No Man’s Sky | Xbox One
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Switch
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Switch
- Semblance | Switch
- Toby: The Secret Mine | Switch
Thursday, July 26
- 2064: Read Only Memories INTEGRAL | Switch
- Banner Saga 3 | Switch
- Candle: The Power of the Flame | Switch
- Crossing Souls | Switch
- Sleep Tight | Switch
Friday, July 27
- Banner Saga Trilogy | PS4
- Final Light, The Prison | Switch
- Go Vacation | Switch
- Hello Neighbor | PS4, Switch