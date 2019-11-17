The Week In Games: Shenmu3

The impossible is happening. After years and years and years of waiting, Shenmue III is finally, actually, for real coming out this week. Wild times we live in.
I have zero interest in Shenmue III, but I am so happy that it will be released. The first and second games always seemed like important games to a lot of folks and now they finally get the third game after over a decade of waiting. Now, let’s just hope this story has a happy ending and the game is good.
Beyond Shenmue III, this week is packed with a bunch of smaller games and ports. For fans of
soccer football, Football Manager 2020 is here letting you lead a team to victory or destroy them slowly. Whatever you prefer. A strategy game based on the popular Netflix series Narcos is out later this week on most platforms. And for Switch owners who love Garfield, this week has a perfect game for you: Garfield Kart Furious Racing.
And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:
Monday, Nov. 18
- Railroad Corporation | PC
- Bloo Kid 2 | Switch
- Santa Tracker | PC
- Dinodrifters | PC
- Oil Mogul | PC
- Paul’s World | PC
- Space Shapes | PC
Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Football Manager 2020 | PC
- Golem | PS4
- Shenmue III | PS4, PC
- The Unicorn Princes | Switch
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | PS4, PC
- WRC 8 | Switch
- Zumba: Burn It Up! | Switch
- Garfield Kart Furious Racing | Switch
- Diamonds | PC
- Bolf | PC
- Forbidden Love With The Ghost Girl | PC
Wednesday, Nov. 20
- Still There | Switch, PC
- Children Of Morta | Switch
- Bouncy Bob 2 | Switch
- Pixels Can Fight | PC
- Golf Around! | PC
- Adam: Robot World | PC
- Unlock The King | PC, Mac
- Forgotten Hill Disillusion | PC
- EBONY | PC
- Uncharted Ocean | PC
- Linked Mask | PC
- Hermes: Rescue Mission | PC
- Hexadrift | PC, Mac
Thursday, Nov. 21
- Black Future ‘88 | Switch, PC
- Deemo Reborn | PS4
- Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Farmer’s Dynasty | PS4, Xbox One
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Switch
- Thief Of Thieves - Season One | Switch
- G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm | Switch
- SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup | Switch
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo | Switch
- Strike Force - War On Terror | Switch
- The Touryst | Switch
- Coffee Rush | PC
- Hide And Secret: The Lost World | PC
- Colorgird | PC, Mac
- Guntastic | PC, Mac
- Typing Of The Undead | PC, Mac
- The Yellow King | PC
- Deep, In The Forest | PC
- Mountain Rescue Simulator | PS4
Friday, Nov. 22
- Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Xbox One
- Lost Ember | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Debris | PS4
- Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Civilization VI | PS4, Xbox One
- Tiny Gladiators | Switch
- Marbelous Animals | Switch
- Kings Of Lorn: The Fall Of Ebris | PC
- G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm| PC
- Fear The Dark Unkown | PC
- My Haunted Doll | PC
- Beat.School: DJ Simulator | PC
- Brass Brigade | PC
- Stretch | PS4
Saturday, Nov. 23
- BOX | PC
- GLOWCOMA: Chapter 1 | PC