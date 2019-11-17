The Week In Games: Shenmu3

The impossible is happening. After years and years and years of waiting, Shenmue III is finally, actually, for real coming out this week. Wild times we live in.



I have zero interest in Shenmue III, but I am so happy that it will be released. The first and second games always seemed like important games to a lot of folks and now they finally get the third game after over a decade of waiting. Now, let’s just hope this story has a happy ending and the game is good.

Beyond Shenmue III, this week is packed with a bunch of smaller games and ports. For fans of soccer football, Football Manager 2020 is here letting you lead a team to victory or destroy them slowly. Whatever you prefer. A strategy game based on the popular Netflix series Narcos is out later this week on most platforms. And for Switch owners who love Garfield, this week has a perfect game for you: Garfield Kart Furious Racing.

And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, Nov. 18

Railroad Corporation | PC

Bloo Kid 2 | Switch

Santa Tracker | PC

Dinodrifters | PC

Oil Mogul | PC

Paul’s World | PC

Space Shapes | PC

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Munchkin: Quacked Quest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Football Manager 2020 | PC

Golem | PS4

Shenmue III | PS4, PC

The Unicorn Princes | Switch

Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | PS4, PC

WRC 8 | Switch

Zumba: Burn It Up! | Switch

Garfield Kart Furious Racing | Switch

Diamonds | PC

Bolf | PC

Forbidden Love With The Ghost Girl | PC

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Still There | Switch, PC

Children Of Morta | Switch

Bouncy Bob 2 | Switch

Pixels Can Fight | PC

Golf Around! | PC

Adam: Robot World | PC

Unlock The King | PC, Mac

Forgotten Hill Disillusion | PC

EBONY | PC

Uncharted Ocean | PC

Linked Mask | PC

Hermes: Rescue Mission | PC

Hexadrift | PC, Mac

Thursday, Nov. 21

Black Future ‘88 | Switch, PC

Deemo Reborn | PS4

Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Farmer’s Dynasty | PS4, Xbox One

Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Switch

Thief Of Thieves - Season One | Switch

G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm | Switch

SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup | Switch

Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo | Switch

Strike Force - War On Terror | Switch

The Touryst | Switch

Coffee Rush | PC

Hide And Secret: The Lost World | PC

Colorgird | PC, Mac

Guntastic | PC, Mac

Typing Of The Undead | PC, Mac

The Yellow King | PC

Deep, In The Forest | PC

Mountain Rescue Simulator | PS4

Friday, Nov. 22

Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Xbox One

Lost Ember | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Debris | PS4

Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Civilization VI | PS4, Xbox One

Tiny Gladiators | Switch

Marbelous Animals | Switch

Kings Of Lorn: The Fall Of Ebris | PC

G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm| PC

Fear The Dark Unkown | PC

My Haunted Doll | PC

Beat.School: DJ Simulator | PC

Brass Brigade | PC

Stretch | PS4

Saturday, Nov. 23