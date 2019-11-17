Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games: Shenmu3

Zack Zwiezen
The impossible is happening. After years and years and years of waiting, Shenmue III is finally, actually, for real coming out this week. Wild times we live in.

I have zero interest in Shenmue III, but I am so happy that it will be released. The first and second games always seemed like important games to a lot of folks and now they finally get the third game after over a decade of waiting. Now, let’s just hope this story has a happy ending and the game is good.

Beyond Shenmue III, this week is packed with a bunch of smaller games and ports. For fans of soccer football, Football Manager 2020 is here letting you lead a team to victory or destroy them slowly. Whatever you prefer. A strategy game based on the popular Netflix series Narcos is out later this week on most platforms. And for Switch owners who love Garfield, this week has a perfect game for you: Garfield Kart Furious Racing.

And other stuff is coming out this week too! Check out the list below:

Monday, Nov. 18

  • Railroad Corporation | PC
  • Bloo Kid 2 | Switch
  • Santa Tracker | PC
  • Dinodrifters | PC
  • Oil Mogul | PC
  • Paul’s World | PC
  • Space Shapes | PC

Tuesday, Nov. 19

  • Munchkin: Quacked Quest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Football Manager 2020 | PC
  • Golem | PS4
  • Shenmue III | PS4, PC
  • The Unicorn Princes | Switch
  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | PS4, PC
  • WRC 8 | Switch
  • Zumba: Burn It Up! | Switch
  • Garfield Kart Furious Racing | Switch
  • Diamonds | PC
  • Bolf | PC
  • Forbidden Love With The Ghost Girl | PC

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • Still There | Switch, PC
  • Children Of Morta | Switch
  • Bouncy Bob 2 | Switch
  • Pixels Can Fight | PC
  • Golf Around! | PC
  • Adam: Robot World | PC
  • Unlock The King | PC, Mac
  • Forgotten Hill Disillusion | PC
  • EBONY | PC
  • Uncharted Ocean | PC
  • Linked Mask | PC
  • Hermes: Rescue Mission | PC
  • Hexadrift | PC, Mac

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • Black Future ‘88 | Switch, PC
  • Deemo Reborn | PS4
  • Asterix & Obelix XXL 3: The Crystal Menhir | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Farmer’s Dynasty | PS4, Xbox One
  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Switch
  • Thief Of Thieves - Season One | Switch
  • G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm | Switch
  • SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup | Switch
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo | Switch
  • Strike Force - War On Terror | Switch
  • The Touryst | Switch
  • Coffee Rush | PC
  • Hide And Secret: The Lost World | PC
  • Colorgird | PC, Mac
  • Guntastic | PC, Mac
  • Typing Of The Undead | PC, Mac
  • The Yellow King | PC
  • Deep, In The Forest | PC
  • Mountain Rescue Simulator | PS4

Friday, Nov. 22

  • Narcos: Rise Of The Cartel | Xbox One
  • Lost Ember | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Debris | PS4
  • Sniper Ghost Warriors Contracts | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Civilization VI | PS4, Xbox One
  • Tiny Gladiators | Switch
  • Marbelous Animals | Switch
  • Kings Of Lorn: The Fall Of Ebris | PC
  • G.R.E.E.N: The Life Algorithm| PC
  • Fear The Dark Unkown | PC
  • My Haunted Doll | PC
  • Beat.School: DJ Simulator | PC
  • Brass Brigade | PC
  • Stretch | PS4

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • BOX | PC
  • GLOWCOMA: Chapter 1 | PC

