Scribblenauts Showdown looks like, uh, something.

There’s a range of stuff coming this week, including not only the newest Scribblenauts (developed this time by Shiver Entertainment, new Miami studio led by a former Zynga executive) and Final Fantasy XV on PC (as well as the Royal Edition with some new content for consoles). Otherwise it’s a quiet week, not counting Switch Thursdays (can we call them that now?) which is full of stuff I’ve never heard of.

Personally, I’ve got an eye on Warhammer: Vermintide 2, assuming my old, rickety PC doesn’t explode under the weight of all those rat people. Fortunately, it’s been such a good winter for indie games we all have plenty to keep chipping away at. To save the world from giant bugs or collect those last 20 strawberries, that is the question.

Here’s everything else that’s coming out:

Tuesday, March 6

Fear Effect Sedna — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Scribblenauts Showdown — Xbox One, PS4, Switch

Final Fantasy XV — PC

Super Seducer — PS4, PC

DJ Max — Respect — PS4

Bravo Team — PSVR

Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition — Xbox One, PS4

Frantics — PS4

Life is Strange: Before the Storm — PS4

Midnight Deluxe — PS4, Vita

Rangi — PSVR

North — Xbox One, PS4, Vita, Switch



TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge — Xbox One, PS4

Way of the Passive Fist — PS4

Wednesday, March 7

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash — PC

Way of the Passive Fist — Xbox One

Nine Parchments — Xbox One

Thursday, March 8

Bleed 2 — Switch



Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — PC

Audio Beats — PSVR

Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition — Vita

Bit Dungeon Plus — Switch

Bleed 2 — Switch

EARTHLOCK — Switch

I, Zombie — Switch

Midnight Deluxe — Switch

Steredenn: Binary Stars — Switch

The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya — Switch

The Trail: Frontier Challenge — Switch

World Conqueror X — Switch

Friday, March 9

One Eyed Kutkh — Xbox One, PS4, Switch



Darwin Project — Xbox One

Train Sim World: Founders Edition — Xbox One

Flinthook — Switch

One Eyed Kutkh — Switch

Spy Chameleon — Switch

TurtlePop: Journey to Freedom — Switch

Coming Soon

Tuesday, March 13



Coffin Dodgers — Switch

Danmaku Unlimited 3 — Switch

Spiral Splatter — Switch

Pure Farming 2018 — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Beast Quest — Xbox One, PS4, PC

Devil May Cry HD Collection — Xbox One, PS4, PC

The Raven Remastered — Xbox One, PS4, PC

QUBE 2 — Xbox One, PS4, PC

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — PS4

Golem — PS4

Thursday, March 15

Neonwall — Switch

The Long Reach — Switch

WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom — Switch

Friday, March 16

Kirby Star Allies — Switch

Splatoo 2 - Starter Edition — Switch

Attack on Titan 2 — Switch

Burnout Paradise (Remastered) — Xbox One, PS4

What else is coming out soon? Planning to play something on Steam or mobile? Tell us about it in the comments.

