Scribblenauts Showdown looks like, uh, something.
There’s a range of stuff coming this week, including not only the newest Scribblenauts (developed this time by Shiver Entertainment, new Miami studio led by a former Zynga executive) and Final Fantasy XV on PC (as well as the Royal Edition with some new content for consoles). Otherwise it’s a quiet week, not counting Switch Thursdays (can we call them that now?) which is full of stuff I’ve never heard of.
Personally, I’ve got an eye on Warhammer: Vermintide 2, assuming my old, rickety PC doesn’t explode under the weight of all those rat people. Fortunately, it’s been such a good winter for indie games we all have plenty to keep chipping away at. To save the world from giant bugs or collect those last 20 strawberries, that is the question.
Here’s everything else that’s coming out:
Tuesday, March 6
- Fear Effect Sedna — Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Scribblenauts Showdown — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Final Fantasy XV — PC
- Super Seducer — PS4, PC
- DJ Max — Respect — PS4
- Bravo Team — PSVR
- Final Fantasy XV: Royal Edition — Xbox One, PS4
- Frantics — PS4
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm — PS4
- Midnight Deluxe — PS4, Vita
- Rangi — PSVR
- North — Xbox One, PS4, Vita, Switch
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge — Xbox One, PS4
- Way of the Passive Fist — PS4
Wednesday, March 7
- Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash — PC
- Way of the Passive Fist — Xbox One
- Nine Parchments — Xbox One
Thursday, March 8
- Bleed 2 — Switch
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — PC
- Audio Beats — PSVR
- Root Double – Before Crime After Days – Xtend Edition — Vita
- Bit Dungeon Plus — Switch
- EARTHLOCK — Switch
- I, Zombie — Switch
- Midnight Deluxe — Switch
- Steredenn: Binary Stars — Switch
- The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya — Switch
- The Trail: Frontier Challenge — Switch
- World Conqueror X — Switch
Friday, March 9
- One Eyed Kutkh — Xbox One, PS4, Switch
- Darwin Project — Xbox One
- Train Sim World: Founders Edition — Xbox One
- Flinthook — Switch
- Spy Chameleon — Switch
- TurtlePop: Journey to Freedom — Switch
Coming Soon
Tuesday, March 13
- Coffin Dodgers — Switch
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 — Switch
- Spiral Splatter — Switch
- Pure Farming 2018 — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Beast Quest — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- The Raven Remastered — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- QUBE 2 — Xbox One, PS4, PC
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — PS4
- Golem — PS4
Thursday, March 15
- Neonwall — Switch
- The Long Reach — Switch
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom — Switch
Friday, March 16
- Kirby Star Allies — Switch
- Splatoo 2 - Starter Edition — Switch
- Attack on Titan 2 — Switch
- Burnout Paradise (Remastered) — Xbox One, PS4
