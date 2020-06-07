Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Satisfactory Comes To Steam

Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games:i Satisfactory /iComes To Steam
Screenshot: Coffee Stain Studios

Once exclusive to the Epic Games Store, Satisfactory is making the jump to Steam this week.

I enjoyed my brief time with Satisfactory, but it never clicked with me like I was hoping. Something about building complex systems in first-person didn’t work with the way my brain is wired. I’ve seen folks making amazing things in that game though, so I know it’s just a personal problem and not something wrong with the game.

Beyond Satisfactory coming to Steam, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 8

  • Pixel Bombs | PC
  • Cannonship | PC
  • Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC
  • Edge of Dreams | PC
  • Satisfactory | PC
  • Cute Triplets | PC

Tuesday, June 9

  • 1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4
  • Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Project Warlock | PS4
  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One
  • HopBound | PC
  • P.A.I.N.T | PC
  • Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac
  • The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC

Wednesday, June 10

  • Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One
  • Gunbird 2 | PC
  • Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac
  • Firechief | PS4
  • Firefighters - Airport Heroes | PS4
  • Pity Pit | PS4
  • Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac
  • Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon | PC

Thursday, June 11

  • Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Project Warlock | Switch
  • Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC
  • Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Samurai Shodown | PC
  • Ancestors Legacy | Switch
  • Depth of Extinction | PS4
  • Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch
  • Magazine Mogul | Switch
  • Jumper Starman | PC

Friday, June 12

  • Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Project Warlock | Xbox One
  • Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC
  • Zaccaria Pinball | PS4
  • Super Soccer Blast | PS4
  • House Flipper | Switch
  • Pew Pew | Switch
  • Half Dead | Switch
  • Dots 8 | Switch
  • Rogue Robots | Switch
  • Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch
  • Inops | PC
  • NewCity | PC
  • Warren The Warlock | PC
  • ACT | PC

Saturday, June 13

  • Whisper | PC
  • Widgets and Gidgets | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

