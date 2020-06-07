The Week In Games: Satisfactory Comes To Steam

Screenshot : Coffee Stain Studios

Once exclusive to the Epic Games Store, Satisfactory is making the jump to Steam this week.



I enjoyed my brief time with Satisfactory, but it never clicked with me like I was hoping. Something about building complex systems in first-person didn’t work with the way my brain is wired. I’ve seen folks making amazing things in that game though, so I know it’s just a personal problem and not something wrong with the game.

Beyond Satisfactory coming to Steam, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, June 8

Pixel Bombs | PC

Cannonship | PC

Heretic’s Lot: Prologue | PC

Edge of Dreams | PC

Satisfactory | PC

Cute Triplets | PC

Tuesday, June 9

1971 Project Helios | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ys: Memories of Celceta | PS4

Jump King | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Project Warlock | PS4

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor | PS4, Xbox One

HopBound | PC

P.A.I.N.T | PC

Pussy Puzzle | PC, Mac

The Dark Eye: Book of Heroes | PC

Wednesday, June 10

Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One

Gunbird 2 | PC

Isle of Spirits | Xbox One, PC, Mac

Firechief | PS4

Firefighters - Airport Heroes | PS4

Pity Pit | PS4

Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game | PC, Mac

Drekirokr - Dusk of the Dragon | PC

Thursday, June 11

Evan’s Remains | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Project Warlock | Switch

Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection | PC

Beyond Blue | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Samurai Shodown | PC

Ancestors Legacy | Switch

Depth of Extinction | PS4

Glass Masquerade Double Pack | Switch

Magazine Mogul | Switch

Jumper Starman | PC

Friday, June 12

Warborn | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Project Warlock | Xbox One

Goosebumps: Dead Of Night | Xbox One, PC



Zaccaria Pinball | PS4

Super Soccer Blast | PS4

House Flipper | Switch

Pew Pew | Switch

Half Dead | Switch

Dots 8 | Switch

Rogue Robots | Switch

Super Toy Cars 2 | Switch

Inops | PC

NewCity | PC

Warren The Warlock | PC

ACT | PC

Saturday, June 13