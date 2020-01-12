The Week In Games: Rock The Dragon!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming out this week. I only know two things about this game: It comes out soon and it is Dragon Ball Z game. I’ve played some great Dragon Ball Z games and some really, really bad games. I hope this one is good!



This might be one of the best TV show intro songs ever created. It is up there with the X-Men animated show theme and The Buffy theme. As a kid, this intro would get me so pumped to watch people fight and yell and shoot energy balls. Listening to it now, I want to find some DBZ episodes and watch them and then jump off my bed and do a karate kick.

If you are looking for a new battle royale game, Project Darwin comes out this week. If you are a fan of the Atelier franchise, I have some great news for you. Three games are coming out this week across most platforms. Also, Lightmatter is coming out this week. It looks like Portal, but instead of deadly turrets and portals, you have deadly shadows and portable lights.

Beyond that stuff, other games are coming out too. The full list is below:



Monday, Jan 13

Jump Gunners | Switch

Above Earth | PC, Mac

Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC

Tuesday, Jan 14

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist Of Dusk DX | PS4, Switch, PC

Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC

Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC

Seek Hearts | PS4

Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One

Squidlit | Switch

Orangeblood | PC

Flat Heroes | PS4

Hardcore Mecha | PS4

Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch

Ephemeral Tale | PC

Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC

Bunny Park | PC

Top Fold | PC

Wednesday, Jan 15

Lightmatter | PC

Gravity Error | PS4

Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch

There Is No Tomorrow | PC

Basic Warfare | PC

Frostfod | PC

LastShot | PC

Grayland | PC

Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC

Spellsword Cards: DungeonTop | PC

Thursday, Jan 16

SELF | PC, Mac

A Long Way Down | PC

Super Crush KO | Switch, PC

Regina & Mac | WiiU

Maitetsu: Pure Station | PS4, Switch

Sorry, James | Switch

Stories Untold | Switch

The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC

To The Moon | Switch

Jurassic Excite | Switch

Anime Studio | Switch

Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep | Switch

Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch

Femida | PC, Mac

Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, mac

Friday, Jan 17

Far-Out | Xbox One

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch

Hovership Havoc | Xbox One

Red Bow | Switch

So Many Me: Extended Edition | Switch

Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch

Revenant March | PC, Mac

Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC

Lenna’s Inception | PC

Tower Of God: One Wish | PC

Saturday, Jan 18