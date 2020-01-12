The Week In Games: Rock The Dragon!

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is coming out this week. I only know two things about this game: It comes out soon and it is Dragon Ball Z game. I’ve played some great Dragon Ball Z games and some really, really bad games. I hope this one is good!
This might be one of the best TV show intro songs ever created. It is up there with the X-Men animated show theme and The Buffy theme. As a kid, this intro would get me so pumped to watch people fight and yell and shoot energy balls. Listening to it now, I want to find some DBZ episodes and watch them and then jump off my bed and do a karate kick.
If you are looking for a new battle royale game, Project Darwin comes out this week. If you are a fan of the Atelier franchise, I have some great news for you. Three games are coming out this week across most platforms. Also, Lightmatter is coming out this week. It looks like Portal, but instead of deadly turrets and portals, you have deadly shadows and portable lights.
Beyond that stuff, other games are coming out too. The full list is below:
Monday, Jan 13
- Jump Gunners | Switch
- Above Earth | PC, Mac
- Here Come The Mystery Teens! | PC
Tuesday, Jan 14
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist Of Dusk DX| PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists Of Dusk Sky DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists Of The Dusk Sea DX | PS4, Switch, PC
- Super Mega Space Balster Special Turbo | PC
- Seek Hearts | PS4
- Darwin Project | PS4, Xbox One
- Squidlit | Switch
- Orangeblood | PC
- Flat Heroes | PS4
- Hardcore Mecha | PS4
- Puzzles & Dragons GOLD | Switch
- Ephemeral Tale | PC
- Musashi Vs Cthulhu | PC
- Bunny Park | PC
- Top Fold | PC
Wednesday, Jan 15
- Lightmatter | PC
- Gravity Error | PS4
- Demolish & Build 2018 | Switch
- There Is No Tomorrow | PC
- Basic Warfare | PC
- Frostfod | PC
- LastShot | PC
- Grayland | PC
- Romance Of The Three Kingdoms XIV | PC
- Spellsword Cards: DungeonTop | PC
Thursday, Jan 16
- SELF | PC, Mac
- A Long Way Down | PC
- Super Crush KO | Switch, PC
- Regina & Mac | WiiU
- Maitetsu: Pure Station | PS4, Switch
- Sorry, James | Switch
- Stories Untold | Switch
- The Alliance Alive HD Remastered | PC
- To The Moon | Switch
- Jurassic Excite | Switch
- Anime Studio | Switch
- Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep | Switch
- Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers | Switch
- Femida | PC, Mac
- Solitaire Call Of Honor | PC, mac
Friday, Jan 17
- Far-Out | Xbox One
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore | Switch
- Hovership Havoc | Xbox One
- Red Bow | Switch
- So Many Me: Extended Edition | Switch
- Adventure Pinball Bundle | Switch
- Revenant March | PC, Mac
- Areia: Pathway To Dawn | PC
- Lenna’s Inception | PC
- Tower Of God: One Wish | PC
Saturday, Jan 18
- Kalling Kingdom | PC
- Oil Wars | PC