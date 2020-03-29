The Week In Games: Return To Raccoon City, Again

It’s time to return to Raccoon City, again. (Again.) Resident Evil 3, the remake, is out this week and I’m ready to run away in fear from the big boy himself, Nemesis.
It feels like it was only a few years ago when Resident Evil as a franchise felt like it was dying. There were some good games released here and there, like Revelations, but for the most part, it wasn’t in a good place. Then RE7, RE2 and now RE3 all drop in a few short years and the series is back and better than ever. Hopefully, the success of these recent games leads to an amazing Resident Evil 8 and a Code Veronica remake in the future.
Beyond Resident Evil 3, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, March 30
- What The Box | Switch
- Stealthscape | PC
- Memory | PC, Mac
- Rushberry Mercs | PC
- Kill Yourself | PC
Tuesday, March 31
- Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch
- Creature In The Well | PS4
- Persona 5 Royal | PS4
- Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch
- Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC
- The Complex | Xbox One, Switch
- Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC
- Curious Expedition | PS4
- TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch
- Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch
- Chapeau | Switch
- Stones Of The Revenant | Switch
- Meldoy Flight | PC
- Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac
- Cork The Volcano | PC
- Abacus Finch | PC
- Swatch Out! | PC
- Soldat | PC
Wednesday, April 1
- Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Wurroom | PS4. Switch
- Stimuli | PC
- Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC
- Xenogunner | PC
Thursday, April 2
- Curious Expedition | Switch
- Snakeybus | PS4, Switch
- MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC
- MetaChampions | Switch
- Rascal Fight | Switch
- Pocket Harvest | Switch
- Junk Jack | Switch
- Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch
- The Otterman Empire | Switch
- SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac
- Madrun | PC
- Lonecastle | PC
- Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC
- Deadtides | PC
- Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac
Friday, April 3
- Pode | PC
- Resident Evil 3 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- HyperParasite | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Horror Of The Deep | Xbox One
- Curious Expedition | Xbox One
- Drift Zone Arcade | Switch
- In Other Waters | Switch
- Space Force | Switch
- Business Wars - The Card Game | PC, Mac
- Dogs Of Wallstreet | PC
- Orbit of Death | PC