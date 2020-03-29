The Week In Games: Return To Raccoon City, Again

Screenshot : Capcom

It’s time to return to Raccoon City, again. (Again.) Resident Evil 3, the remake, is out this week and I’m ready to run away in fear from the big boy himself, Nemesis.



It feels like it was only a few years ag o when Resident Evil as a franchise felt like it was dying. There were some good games released here and there, like Revelations, but for the most part, it wasn’t in a good place. Then RE7, RE2 and now RE3 all drop in a few short years and the series is back and better than ever. Hopefully, the success of these recent games leads to an amazing Resident Evil 8 and a Code Veronica remake in the future.

Advertisement

Beyond Resident Evil 3, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:



Monday, March 30

What The Box | Switch

Stealthscape | PC

Memory | PC, Mac

Rushberry Mercs | PC

Kill Yourself | PC

Tuesday, March 31

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends | Switch

Creature In The Well | PS4

Persona 5 Royal | PS4

Operencia: The Stolen Sun | PS4, Switch

Mount And Blade II: Bannerlord | PC

The Complex | Xbox One, Switch

Treachery In Beatdown City | Switch, PC

Curious Expedition | PS4

TY The Tasmanian Tiger | Switch

Zombie Army Trilogy | Switch

Chapeau | Switch

Stones Of The Revenant | Switch

Meldoy Flight | PC

Fates Of Ort | PC, Mac

Cork The Volcano | PC

Abacus Finch | PC

Swatch Out! | PC

Soldat | PC

Wednesday, April 1

Lost Artifacts: Golden Island | Xbox One

Totally Reliable Delivery Service | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Wurroom | PS4. Switch

Stimuli | PC

Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks) | PC

Easy Puzzle: Bridges | PC

Xenogunner | PC

Thursday, April 2

Curious Expedition | Switch

Snakeybus | PS4, Switch

MazM: Jekyll and Hyde | Switch, PC

MetaChampions | Switch

Rascal Fight | Switch

Pocket Harvest | Switch

Junk Jack | Switch

Horror Bundle Vol. 1 | Switch

The Otterman Empire | Switch

SpelunKing: The Mine Match | PC, Mac

Madrun | PC

Lonecastle | PC

Easy Puzzle: Streets | PC

Deadtides | PC

Lock ‘N Load Tactical Digital | PC, Mac

Friday, April 3