Image: Capcom

Zombies! This week the long awaited Resident Evil 2 remake is finally released on consoles and PC. Plus a bunch of games are getting ported to Switch and other platforms after appearing elsewhere. Which is nice! Who doesn’t want more games for their favorite platforms?!

Actually, I already have a huge back catalog and feel guilty about buying more games before finishing the ones I bought last year. Maybe a quiet January isn’t a bad thing.

Also in the year 2019 we are still getting Vita games. What a scrappy little console. Keep going little Vita! We are all rooting for you. For those looking for a little demonic pinball action, maybe check out Demon’s Tilt. And the next episode in Life Is Strange 2 is out this week.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday, January 21

  • A Fisherman’s Tale | PSVR, SteamVR, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality
  • Strange Telephone | PC
  • Excive A-1000 | PC

Tuesday, January 22

  • AT SUNDOWN: Shots in the Dark | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • FutureGrind | PS4, Switch, PC
  • Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal | PS4, PC
  • The Hong Kong Massacre | PS4, PC
  • Demon’s Tilt | PC, Mac
  • The Raven Remastered | Switch
  • The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | Xbox One
  • Heroes Trials | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Thursday, January 24

  • JackQuest: Tale of The Sword | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 | PC
  • Little Imps: A Dungeon Builder | PC
  • Life Is Strange 2: Episode 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Switch
  • Doodle God: Evolution | Switch
  • Pikuniku | Switch

Friday, January 25

  • Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Derail Valley | PC
  • Flowlines VS | Switch
  • Heroes Trials | Switch

Saturday, January 26

  • Inops | Switch 