Zombies! This week the long awaited Resident Evil 2 remake is finally released on consoles and PC. Plus a bunch of games are getting ported to Switch and other platforms after appearing elsewhere. Which is nice! Who doesn’t want more games for their favorite platforms?!



Actually, I already have a huge back catalog and feel guilty about buying more games before finishing the ones I bought last year. Maybe a quiet January isn’t a bad thing.

Also in the year 2019 we are still getting Vita games. What a scrappy little console. Keep going little Vita! We are all rooting for you. For those looking for a little demonic pinball action, maybe check out Demon’s Tilt. And the next episode in Life Is Strange 2 is out this week.

Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:

Monday, January 21



A Fisherman’s Tale | PSVR, SteamVR, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality

Strange Telephone | PC

Excive A-1000 | PC

Tuesday, January 22

AT SUNDOWN: Shots in the Dark | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

FutureGrind | PS4, Switch, PC

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal | PS4, PC

The Hong Kong Massacre | PS4, PC

Demon’s Tilt | PC, Mac

The Raven Remastered | Switch

The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | Xbox One

Heroes Trials | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One

Thursday, January 24

JackQuest: Tale of The Sword | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 | PC

Little Imps: A Dungeon Builder | PC

Life Is Strange 2: Episode 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Switch

Doodle God: Evolution | Switch

Pikuniku | Switch

Friday, January 25

Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Derail Valley | PC

Flowlines VS | Switch

Heroes Trials | Switch

Saturday, January 26