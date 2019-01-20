Zombies! This week the long awaited Resident Evil 2 remake is finally released on consoles and PC. Plus a bunch of games are getting ported to Switch and other platforms after appearing elsewhere. Which is nice! Who doesn’t want more games for their favorite platforms?!
Actually, I already have a huge back catalog and feel guilty about buying more games before finishing the ones I bought last year. Maybe a quiet January isn’t a bad thing.
Also in the year 2019 we are still getting Vita games. What a scrappy little console. Keep going little Vita! We are all rooting for you. For those looking for a little demonic pinball action, maybe check out Demon’s Tilt. And the next episode in Life Is Strange 2 is out this week.
Plus other stuff! Check out the list below:
Monday, January 21
- A Fisherman’s Tale | PSVR, SteamVR, Oculus, Windows Mixed Reality
- Strange Telephone | PC
- Excive A-1000 | PC
Tuesday, January 22
- AT SUNDOWN: Shots in the Dark | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- FutureGrind | PS4, Switch, PC
- Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal | PS4, PC
- The Hong Kong Massacre | PS4, PC
- Demon’s Tilt | PC, Mac
- The Raven Remastered | Switch
- The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition | Xbox One
- Heroes Trials | PS4, PS Vita, Xbox One
Thursday, January 24
- JackQuest: Tale of The Sword | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Battlefleet Gothic: Armada 2 | PC
- Little Imps: A Dungeon Builder | PC
- Life Is Strange 2: Episode 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics | Switch
- Doodle God: Evolution | Switch
- Pikuniku | Switch
Friday, January 25
- Resident Evil 2 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Derail Valley | PC
- Flowlines VS | Switch
- Heroes Trials | Switch
Saturday, January 26
- Inops | Switch