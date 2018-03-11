Surviving Mars is imminent, and so are remasters of classics like Devil May Cry and Burnout Paradise.

This week is going to be really tough for me. I’m a fan of city builders, and Surviving Mars is definitely going to eat an immense amount of my time. I’m worried, though, because I’m also into adventure games, and The 25th Ward, The Long Reach, and The Council are all singing their siren songs.

It’s also interesting that the middle of March seems to be the time for releasing remasters. Are The Raven Remastered and Devil May Cry going to do the same things for me that they did back when they were originally released? Who knows!

Here’s a big list of upcoming games:

Tuesday, March 13

The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — PS4



Armello — PS4



Beast Quest — Xbox One



Coffin Dodgers — Switch



The Council - Episode 1 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Cruz Brothers — PS4



Danmaku Unlimited 3 — Switch



Devil May Cry HD Collection — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms — PS Vita



The Long Reach — PS4, Xbox One



Pure Farming 2018 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Q.U.B.E. 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Spiral Splatter — Xbox One, Switch



The Raven Remastered — PS4, Xbox One



Tesla vs. Lovecraft — PS4



Wednesday, March 14

The American Dream — PSVR



The Long Reach — PC



Harmonium — PC



Thursday, March 15

Alchemist’s Castle — PS4



BINGO For Nintendo Switch — Switch



Enchanting Mahjong Match — Switch



Gal Gunvolt Burst — PS4



Gem Smashers — Switch



Maria The Witch — PS4



Neonwall — Switch



Sparkle 3 Genesis — Switch



Surviving Mars — PS4, Xbox One, PC



The Long Reach — Switch



WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom Switch



Zeus Quest Remastered — PS4



Friday, March 16

Burnout Paradise Remastered — PS4, Xbox One



Kirby Star Allies — Switch

Splatoon 2 Starter Edition — Switch

Tesla vs. Lovecraft — Xbox One



Toki Tori —Switch

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — Xbox One

Coming Soon

Tuesday, March 20

Attack on Titan 2 — Switch



Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — PS4, Xbox One



Sea of Thieves — Xbox One, PC



Thursday, March 22

Slayaway Camp: Director’s Cut — Switch



Ark Park — PSVR, PC



Friday, March 23