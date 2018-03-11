Surviving Mars is imminent, and so are remasters of classics like Devil May Cry and Burnout Paradise.
This week is going to be really tough for me. I’m a fan of city builders, and Surviving Mars is definitely going to eat an immense amount of my time. I’m worried, though, because I’m also into adventure games, and The 25th Ward, The Long Reach, and The Council are all singing their siren songs.
It’s also interesting that the middle of March seems to be the time for releasing remasters. Are The Raven Remastered and Devil May Cry going to do the same things for me that they did back when they were originally released? Who knows!
Here’s a big list of upcoming games:
Tuesday, March 13
- The 25th Ward: The Silver Case — PS4
- Armello — PS4
- Beast Quest — Xbox One
- Coffin Dodgers — Switch
- The Council - Episode 1 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Cruz Brothers — PS4
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 — Switch
- Devil May Cry HD Collection — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms — PS Vita
- The Long Reach — PS4, Xbox One
- Pure Farming 2018 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Q.U.B.E. 2 — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Spiral Splatter — Xbox One, Switch
- The Raven Remastered — PS4, Xbox One
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft — PS4
Wednesday, March 14
- The American Dream — PSVR
- The Long Reach — PC
- Harmonium — PC
Thursday, March 15
- Alchemist’s Castle — PS4
- BINGO For Nintendo Switch — Switch
- Enchanting Mahjong Match — Switch
- Gal Gunvolt Burst — PS4
- Gem Smashers — Switch
- Maria The Witch — PS4
- Neonwall — Switch
- Sparkle 3 Genesis — Switch
- Surviving Mars — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- The Long Reach — Switch
- WorldNeverland - Elnea Kingdom Switch
- Zeus Quest Remastered — PS4
Friday, March 16
- Burnout Paradise Remastered — PS4, Xbox One
- Kirby Star Allies — Switch
- Splatoon 2 Starter Edition — Switch
- Tesla vs. Lovecraft — Xbox One
- Toki Tori —Switch
- Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, March 20
- Attack on Titan 2 — Switch
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — PS4, Xbox One
- Sea of Thieves — Xbox One, PC
Thursday, March 22
- Slayaway Camp: Director’s Cut — Switch
- Ark Park — PSVR, PC
Friday, March 23
- A Way Out — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Detective Pikachu — 3DS
- Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — PS4, PC
- Portal Knights — Switch