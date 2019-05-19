Get ready to go fast! Team Sonic Racing is speeding into stores this week for all major platforms. Our own Mike Fahey enjoyed the game, calling it “...a very good kart racer with a game-changing co-op twist.”
So we are getting a new kart racer featuring Sonic and then in June another kart racer starring Crash Bandicoot. Are kart racers coming back in a big way? That would be cool. The previous Sonic kart racer was fun and Mario Karts are always a good time. I’d love to see more kart racers from more franchises. Maybe it’s time for a new Super Bombad Racing?
Beyond Team Sonic Racing, a whole bunch of other stuff is coming out this week. For Resident Evil fans, get ready. RE4, RE0 and REmake are coming to Switch this week. I can’t wait to buy RE4, again. Also Sometimes to Deal with the Difficulty of Being Alive, I Need to Believe There Is a Possibility That Life Is Not Real wins the award for the longest title this week. Congratulations, you odd looking game.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday May 20
- Neon Boost | PC
- Sometimes to Deal with the Difficulty of Being Alive, I Need to Believe There Is a Possibility That Life Is Not Real | PC
- They Came From The Sky | PC
- Skywalk | PC
- Badlad Caravan | PC
- Beetle Elf | PC
- Incredible Dracula 3: Family Secret | PC, Mac
Tuesday May 21
- Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland | PS4, Switch, PC
- Dauntless | PS4, Xbox One
- Observation | PS4, PC
- American Fugitive | PS4, PC
- Dragon Fantasy: The Volumes Of Westeria | PS4
- Slay The Spire | PS4
- Skelly Selest | PS4
- Virtual Virtual Reality | PS4
- Fission Superstar X | Xbox One, PC
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Switch
- Team Sonic Racing | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God | Xbox One
- Resident Evil | Switch
- Resident Evil 4 | Switch
- Resident Evil 0 | Switch
- Fox And Bunny | PC
- Space Warfare | PC, Mac
- Prototype-CUBE | PC
- Dumb Little Creatures | PC, Mac
Wednesday May 22
- Splitgate: Arena Warfare | PC
- The Last Door - Collector’s Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Gunlord X | Switch
- Mechanic Miner | PC
- Plague Of Days | PC
- First Day | PC
- Caliper 2 | PC
- Biotope | PC, Mac
Thursday May 23
- Pathologic 2 - Part 1 | PC
- Total War: Three Kingdoms | PC
- TT Isle Of Man: Ride On The Edge | Switch
- Battalion 1944: Eastern Front | PC
- American Fugitive | Switch
- Wonder Boy Returns | Switch
- Star Sky | Switch
- Abstract | PC
- Ball Run | PC
- Clam Man | PC
- Overlanders | PC
- Blood Will Be Spilled | PC
- Vampire & Monsters: Hidden Object Games | PC
- Dark Blood | PC
- Zombies In City | PC
Friday May 24
- Back In 1995 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Super Tennis Blast | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dollhouse | PS4, PC
- Skelly Selest | Xbox One, Switch
- American Fugitive | Xbox One
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization | Switch
- Hungry Baby: Party Treats | Switch
- Legion Of Scorn | PC
- Golden Key | PC
- Who Are You, Mr. Cooper? | PC
- Return To Cube Planet | PC
- Dungeon Bosses | PC
- False Front | PC
Saturday May 25
- Away From Earth: Titan | PC
- Click & Click | PC
- Weaving | PC
Sunday May 26
- Pushtastic | PC