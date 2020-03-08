The Week In Games: Ori Gives A Hoot

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps drops this week for PC and Xbox One. If you have Game Pass you will be able to play this game the moment it launches. The sequel to 2015's much loved Ori And The Blind Forest, this new game features owls. That is why I put “ hoot” in the headline. Get it?

Typing the word hoot this many times has reminded me of the movie Hoot. It was a movie co-produced by Jimmy Buffet about a group of teens trying to save some owls. It also starred pre-Marvel Brie Larson and Clark “Phil Coulson” Greg . It didn’t do well at the box office. After watching this trailer, I can’t imagine why it bombed...

Beyond Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, other stuff is coming out too. Check out the full list below:



Monday, March 9

Horizon’s Gate | PC

The Escaper | PC

Comic Book Tycoon | PC

Tuesday, March 10

Langrisser I & II | PS4, Switch, PC

Roboshark | PC

Laser Heck | PC

Wild West Steam Loco | PC

Serin Fate | PC

Dreadlands | PC

Armorik The Viking: The Eight Conquests | PC

Wednesday, March 11

Ori And The Will Of The Wisps | Xbox One, PC

Jump, Step, Step | PS4

Cartoon Strike | PC

Fantasy Memory Card Game | PC

Rhythmic Retro Racer | PC

Thursday, March 12

Neon City Riders | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Bless Unleashed | Xbox One

DJMAX Respect V | PC

Hidden Through TIme | PS4, PC

Brotherhood United | Switch

Hidden In Plain Sight | Switch

inbento | Switch

Half Past Fate | Switch, PC

A Street Cat’s Tale | Switch

NinNinDays | Switch

Mystic Vale | Switch

Shieldmaiden | PC

Friday, March 13

Stela | Switch, PC

Mecho Tales | Xbox One

Dead Or School | PS4, Switch

Nioh 2 | PS4

My Hero One’s Justice 2 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ritual: Crown Of Horns | Xbox One

Rainbows, Toilets & Unicorns | Switch

Alder’s Blood | Switch

Rack N Ruin | Switch

Syder Reloaded | Switch

Jump, Step, Step | Switch

Trancelation | Switch

Super Destronaut: Land Wars | PS4, Switch

Yoga Master | Switch

Deep Diving Adventures | Switch

Borderlands 3 | PC (Steam release)

Mya Of The Desert | PC

Spunk and Splat | PC

Roundguard | PC

Make Me LAG | PC

Seals Of The Bygone | PC

Saturday, March 14