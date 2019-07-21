It feels like only yesterday that I played through the last Wolfenstein game and now a new one is almost here. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a smaller spin-off starring BJ’s two daughters. I can’t wait to kill some Nazis during the 80s.

I’m still impressed that this game, like the last Wolfenstein title, is coming to Switch. I’ll never play those games on Switch, the performance is just too rocky for me, but it is still incredible those games run at all on what is basically a tablet.

Beyond Wolfenstein, a few big ports and new games are dropping this week. A new Fire Emblem is coming to Switch, Beyond: Two Souls is hitting the PC and Tetris Effect jumps from the PS4 to your computer. And for folks wanting to play Wargroove on their PS4, this is a good week for you. Sadly, no crossplay though. Come on, Sony. Quit being dumb.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:



Monday, July 22

Rise: Race The Future | Switch

Flutter Bombs | PC

Life ed | PC

Elsinore | PC, Mac

Beyond: Two Souls | PC

Tuesday, July 23

Must Dash Amigos | PC

Wargroove | PS4

Automachef | Switch, PC

Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation | PS4, PC

Tetris Effect | PC

Vane | PC

Run The Fan | Switch

High Noon Revolver | Switch

Flaky Bakery | PC, Mac

Gravity Ball | PC

Poly Soldiers | PC

Super Demon Boy | PC

Rising Kingdoms | PC

Wednesday, July 24

Pawarumi | Xbox One, Switch

Battleship | Switch

Rise: The Vieneo Province | PC

Champions | PC

Dark Data | PC, Mac

Ancient Battle: Alexander | PC, Mac

Break My Body | PC, Mac

Thursday, July 25

Mighty Switch Force! Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Fantasy Strike | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac



Furwind | Xbox One

Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition | Switch

Elea - Episode 1 | PS4

Raiden V | Switch

Songbird Symphony | PS4, Switch, PC

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom | PC

Caged Garden Cock Robin | Switch

Picross Lord Of The Nazarick | Switch

Collide-a-Ball 2 | Switch

Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition | Switch

Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade | Switch

Smoots Summer Games | Switch

60 Seconds: Reatomized | PC, Mac

Friday, July 26