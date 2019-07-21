It feels like only yesterday that I played through the last Wolfenstein game and now a new one is almost here. Wolfenstein: Youngblood is a smaller spin-off starring BJ’s two daughters. I can’t wait to kill some Nazis during the 80s.
I’m still impressed that this game, like the last Wolfenstein title, is coming to Switch. I’ll never play those games on Switch, the performance is just too rocky for me, but it is still incredible those games run at all on what is basically a tablet.
Beyond Wolfenstein, a few big ports and new games are dropping this week. A new Fire Emblem is coming to Switch, Beyond: Two Souls is hitting the PC and Tetris Effect jumps from the PS4 to your computer. And for folks wanting to play Wargroove on their PS4, this is a good week for you. Sadly, no crossplay though. Come on, Sony. Quit being dumb.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, July 22
- Rise: Race The Future | Switch
- Flutter Bombs | PC
- Life ed | PC
- Elsinore | PC, Mac
- Beyond: Two Souls | PC
Tuesday, July 23
- Must Dash Amigos | PC
- Wargroove | PS4
- Automachef | Switch, PC
- Date A Live: Rio Reincarnation | PS4, PC
- Tetris Effect | PC
- Vane | PC
- Run The Fan | Switch
- High Noon Revolver | Switch
- Flaky Bakery | PC, Mac
- Gravity Ball | PC
- Poly Soldiers | PC
- Super Demon Boy | PC
- Rising Kingdoms | PC
Wednesday, July 24
- Pawarumi | Xbox One, Switch
- Battleship | Switch
- Rise: The Vieneo Province | PC
- Champions | PC
- Dark Data | PC, Mac
- Ancient Battle: Alexander | PC, Mac
- Break My Body | PC, Mac
Thursday, July 25
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fantasy Strike | PS4, Switch, PC, Mac
- Furwind | Xbox One
- Zombie Driver Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Elea - Episode 1 | PS4
- Raiden V | Switch
- Songbird Symphony | PS4, Switch, PC
- Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom | PC
- Caged Garden Cock Robin | Switch
- Picross Lord Of The Nazarick | Switch
- Collide-a-Ball 2 | Switch
- Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition | Switch
- Gunpowder On The Teeth: Arcade | Switch
- Smoots Summer Games | Switch
- 60 Seconds: Reatomized | PC, Mac
Friday, July 26
- Kill la Kill The Game | PS4, Switch, PC
- Decay | Xbox One
- Remothered: Tormented Fathers | Switch
- Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot | PSVR, PC (VR)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses | Switch
- Tetsumo Party | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Titans Pinball | Switch
- Garage Mechanic Simulator | Switch
- Sheep In Hell | Switch
- Seeders Puzzle Reboot | Switch
- Dark Bestiary | PC, Mac
- Storm Tale | PC, Mac
- Post Soviet Zombies | PC
- Bandits | PC
- Knightin’ + | PC