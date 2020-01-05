The Week In Games: Monster Hunters On Ice

After last week, this week seems like a flood of new games. Not too many big games, but the Monster Hunter: World expansion Iceborne is finally hitting PC this week. So if you are a Monster Hunter fan who plays on PC, get a winter coat and get ready.

I already did a Week In Games post about Iceborne when it first came out, so I had to find a new ice/snow related title for this post. I first had a title referencing “Ice To Meet You!” but it didn’t feel right. Later I tried “Ice, ice, baby...”, but that didn’t work for me either. Eventually, I settled on Monster Hunters On Ice, which is a reference to Reptar On Ice. (Because he is a monster..on ice...get it?)

Advertisement

Beyond Iceborne there aren’t a lot of big games, but some smaller games coming out mostly on PC and Switch. The full list is below:

Monday, Jan. 6

Ultimate Racing 2D | Switch

Blackmoor 2 | Switch

Invisible Fist | Switch

Wienne | PC

Araha: Curse Of Yieun Island | PC

Chameleon | PC

Dumb Fight | PC

Hero Mini Maker | PC

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Cursed Caves | PC

Chico | PC

AVABEL Online | PC

Wednesday, Jan. 8

IN-VERT | Xbox One

Regions of Ruin | Xbox One

Dragon Sinker: Descendants of Legend | Xbox One

Animal Friends | Xbox One

Refuge | PC

Talshard | PC

Friday, Jan. 9

AO Tennis | PC

Monster Hunter: Iceborne | PC

140 | Switch

Cooking Tycoons - 3 in 1 Bundle | Switch

THOTH | Switch

Pieces Of Me: Northbound | PC

The White Door | PC, Mac

Mythic Ocean | PC

Nuclear Arms Race | PC

Pinball Universe | PC

Flirt Balls | PC, Mac

Saturday, Jan. 10

Craftica | PC, Mac

Aborigenus | Switch

Technosphere | Switch

Drunk-Fu: Wasted Masters | Switch

Orbitblazers | PC

Coffee Break | PC

The Blind Prophet | PC

Dusk Warlocks | PC

Sunday, Jan 11