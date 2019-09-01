Do you love Monster Hunter: World? Do you love snow and ice? Well, then you are going to be very excited this week! A brand new expansion for Monster Hunter: World releases later this week.

Speaking of cooler weather, around where I live the temperature is starting to dip below 80 more and more. Summer is finally over, the pools are closing and soon trees will start to turn red and yellow. I’m so ready for Halloween and fall. Autumn is my favorite season, without a doubt. Spooky things and nice weather. What more could you want?

Beyond cold monster hunting, not many other big games are coming out this week. It seems this is the calm before the storm that is the rest of September and October. This week sees Torchlight hitting consoles, Spyro coming to the PC and NBA 2k20 releases for basketball fans and slot machine lovers everywhere.

Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:

Monday, September 2

Only One Burn | PC

Adventure Slime | PC

Mostly Intense Monster Defense | PC

Jigsaw Puzzle - Pro Edition | PC

Devader | PC, Mac

Tuesday, September 3

Torchlight II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Catherine: Fully Body | PS4

Root Letter: Last Answer | PS4, Switch, PC

Children Of Morta | PC, Mac

Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC

Barrier X | Switch

Fin And The Ancient Mystery | Switch

Root Letter: Last Answer | Switch

Aleesha’s Tower | PC

DriftWay | PC

Laservasion | PC, Mac

Wednesday, September 4

RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PC

Monochrome Order | Xbox One, PC

Post War Dreams | Xbox One, PC

Departure Dash | PC

DragonClash | PC

Singled Out | PC, Mac

Thursday, September 5

Fantasy General II | PC

River City Girls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Headliner: NovieNews | Switch



Green Hell | PC

Hyperforma | Switch

Quarters, Please! | Switch

Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Switch



Asdivine Menace | Switch

Fifty Words by POWGI | Switch

Battle Supremacy - Ground Assault | Switch

Wuppo: Definitive Edition | Switch

If My Heart Had Wings | Switch

The Battle Of Mahjong | Switch

Pocket Clothier | Switch

Spaces Cows | Switch

Rugby Champions | PC



Friday, September 6