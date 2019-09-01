Do you love Monster Hunter: World? Do you love snow and ice? Well, then you are going to be very excited this week! A brand new expansion for Monster Hunter: World releases later this week.
Speaking of cooler weather, around where I live the temperature is starting to dip below 80 more and more. Summer is finally over, the pools are closing and soon trees will start to turn red and yellow. I’m so ready for Halloween and fall. Autumn is my favorite season, without a doubt. Spooky things and nice weather. What more could you want?
Beyond cold monster hunting, not many other big games are coming out this week. It seems this is the calm before the storm that is the rest of September and October. This week sees Torchlight hitting consoles, Spyro coming to the PC and NBA 2k20 releases for basketball fans and slot machine lovers everywhere.
Other stuff is coming out this week! Check out the list below:
Monday, September 2
- Only One Burn | PC
- Adventure Slime | PC
- Mostly Intense Monster Defense | PC
- Jigsaw Puzzle - Pro Edition | PC
- Devader | PC, Mac
Tuesday, September 3
- Torchlight II | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Catherine: Fully Body | PS4
- Root Letter: Last Answer | PS4, Switch, PC
- Children Of Morta | PC, Mac
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy | Switch, PC
- Barrier X | Switch
- Fin And The Ancient Mystery | Switch
- Root Letter: Last Answer | Switch
- Aleesha’s Tower | PC
- DriftWay | PC
- Laservasion | PC, Mac
Wednesday, September 4
- RemiLore: Lost Girl In The Lands Of Lore | PC
- Monochrome Order | Xbox One, PC
- Post War Dreams | Xbox One, PC
- Departure Dash | PC
- DragonClash | PC
- Singled Out | PC, Mac
Thursday, September 5
- Fantasy General II | PC
- River City Girls | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Headliner: NovieNews | Switch
- Green Hell | PC
- Hyperforma | Switch
- Quarters, Please! | Switch
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Switch
- Asdivine Menace | Switch
- Fifty Words by POWGI | Switch
- Battle Supremacy - Ground Assault | Switch
- Wuppo: Definitive Edition | Switch
- If My Heart Had Wings | Switch
- The Battle Of Mahjong | Switch
- Pocket Clothier | Switch
- Spaces Cows | Switch
- Rugby Champions | PC
Friday, September 6
- Remorthered: Tormented Fathers | Switch
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne | PS4, Xbox One
- Restless Hero | Xbox One, PC
- Falcon Age | PC
- Creature In The Well | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Gun Gun Pixies | Switch, PC
- Super Street: The Game | Switch
- PixoCities | Switch, PC
- NBA 2k20 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Super Jumpy Ball | Switch
- Crowd Control | PC
- BioMech | PC, Mac
- Pew-Pew Rocket | PC