There’s a wide variety of games out this week, from art puzzler Gorogoa to a set of Mega Man collections to the much-anticipated Dark Souls Remastered.
This week continues the trend of taking old games and putting them on contemporary platforms. Dark Souls Remastered, the Mega Man Legacy collections, and even an enhanced Space Hulk are all arriving so that you can relive past memories on better hardware than you had back then.
We’ve even got the throwback Bloodstained appearing this week, finally answering the question of whether we actually want to play a classic Castlevania title in this day and age. I honestly don’t know.
There’s fewer PS VR games this week, although there’s still a rising tide of Vita games appearing, as well as a 3DS game and a, to my utter shock, WiiU game. The past returns to haunt us, constantly, in this wild world of video games.
I’ll quit chattering now and let you learn about the games coming this week!
Tuesday, May 22
- Disco Dodgeball Remix — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Everspace — PS4
- Gorogoa — PS4, Xbox One
- H1Z1: Battle Royale — PS4
- I Hate Running Backwards — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Mega Man Legacy Collection — Switch
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — Switch
- One Piece Grand Cruise — PS VR
- Runner 3 — Switch, PC
- Shio — PS4
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition — PS4
- Stardew Valley — PS Vita
- State of Decay 2 — Xbox One, PC
- Super Hyperactive Ninja — PS4
- Tennis World Tour — PS4, Xbox One, PC
Thursday, May 24
- Arcade Archives Ikki — Switch
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos — Switch
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — PS4, PS Vita
- Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly — WiiU
- Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — PS Vita
- Discover — Switch
- Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers — 3DS
- Escape Game: Aloha — Switch
- N++ — Switch
- Punch Club — Switch
- Zen Bound 2 — Switch
Friday, May 25
- Atomine — Switch
- 7’sCarlet — PS Vita
- Dark Souls Remastered — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Detroit: Become Human — PS4
- Dungeon Rushers — PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- oOo: Ascension — Xbox One
- PixelJunk Monsters 2 — PS4, PC
- Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition — Xbox One
- Super Hyperactive Ninja — Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, May 29
- Agony — PC
- Die For Valhalla! — Switch
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory — Switch
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope — PS4, Switch
- Ikaruga — Switch
- Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — Switch
- Legend of Kay Anniversary — Switch
- Moonlighter — PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Old Man’s Journey — PS4
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — Switch
- Yoku’s Island Express — Switch
Thursday, May 31
- Lost Sea — Switch