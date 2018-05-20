There’s a wide variety of games out this week, from art puzzler Gorogoa to a set of Mega Man collections to the much-anticipated Dark Souls Remastered.



This week continues the trend of taking old games and putting them on contemporary platforms. Dark Souls Remastered, the Mega Man Legacy collections, and even an enhanced Space Hulk are all arriving so that you can relive past memories on better hardware than you had back then.

We’ve even got the throwback Bloodstained appearing this week, finally answering the question of whether we actually want to play a classic Castlevania title in this day and age. I honestly don’t know.

There’s fewer PS VR games this week, although there’s still a rising tide of Vita games appearing, as well as a 3DS game and a, to my utter shock, WiiU game. The past returns to haunt us, constantly, in this wild world of video games.

I’ll quit chattering now and let you learn about the games coming this week!

Tuesday, May 22

Disco Dodgeball Remix — PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Everspace — PS4



Gorogoa — PS4, Xbox One



H1Z1: Battle Royale — PS4



I Hate Running Backwards — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Mega Man Legacy Collection — Switch



Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 — Switch



One Piece Grand Cruise — PS VR



Runner 3 — Switch, PC



Shio — PS4



Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition — PS4



Stardew Valley — PS Vita



State of Decay 2 — Xbox One, PC



Super Hyperactive Ninja — PS4



Tennis World Tour — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Thursday, May 24

Arcade Archives Ikki — Switch



Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos — Switch



Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon — PS4, PS Vita



Cycle of Eternity: Space Anomaly — WiiU



Defender’s Quest: Valley of the Forgotten DX — PS Vita



Discover — Switch



Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers — 3DS



Escape Game: Aloha — Switch



N++ — Switch



Punch Club — Switch



Zen Bound 2 — Switch



Friday, May 25

Atomine — Switch



7’sCarlet — PS Vita



Dark Souls Remastered — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Detroit: Become Human — PS4



Dungeon Rushers — PS4, Xbox One, Switch



oOo: Ascension — Xbox One



PixelJunk Monsters 2 — PS4, PC



Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition — Xbox One



Super Hyperactive Ninja — Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, May 29

Agony — PC



Die For Valhalla! — Switch



Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory — Switch



Harvest Moon: Light of Hope — PS4, Switch



Ikaruga — Switch



Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition — Switch



Legend of Kay Anniversary — Switch



Moonlighter — PS4, Xbox One, PC



Old Man’s Journey — PS4



Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — Switch



Yoku’s Island Express — Switch



Thursday, May 31