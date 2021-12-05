After a long way, a year-long delay, betas, and plenty of previews and trailers too, it’s finally time for Halo Infinite. The next installment in the franchise drops this week across Xbox and PC.
Advertisement
I’m very excited about Halo Infinite. After playing a lot of the multiplayer that was released last month, I’m ready to dig into the campaign. From what I’ve played of the multiplayer, I’m excited. If 343 can make a more open-world-like Halo work and it feels as tight to play as the online action I’ve experienced so far, we might have something very special on our hands. As a lifelong Halo fan, I’m ready to go.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, December 6
- Castle of Shikigami 2 | PC
- Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | PC
- Spellforce 3 Reforced | PC
- Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PC
- This Is The President | PC
Tuesday, December 7
- Wolfstride | PC, Mac
- Twelve Minutes | PS5, PS4, Switch
- FFXIV: Endwalker (Expansion) | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
- Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Heavenly Bodies | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
- Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- White Shadows | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC
- Yui-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale | Switch
- Beyond a Steel Sky | Switch
- 9-Ball Pocket | Switch
- Love 3 | Switch
- Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator | PC
- Thunder Tier One | PC
Wednesday, December 8
- Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Transient | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space: Remastered | Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Ball Lab | Switch
Thursday, December 9
- Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS
- Monopoly Madness | Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC
- Loop Hero | Switch
- Wythcwood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Mini Madness | Xbox One
- After The Fall | PS4, PC
- Antarctica 88 | Xbox One
- Super Impossible Road | Switch
- Kubinashi Recollection | Switch
- RICO: London | Switch
- Stuffed | PC
Friday, December 10
- Vaporum: Lockdown | PS5, PS4, Xbox One
- A Year Of Springs | Switch
- Wild & Adventure Pinball | Switch
- Memories of East Coast | Switch
- Wrought Flesh | PC
- Syberia: The World Before | PC
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails | PC
DISCUSSION