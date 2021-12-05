After a long way, a year-long delay, betas, and plenty of previews and trailers too, it’s finally time for Halo Infinite. The next installment in the franchise drops this week across Xbox and PC.

I’m very excited about Halo Infinite. After playing a lot of the multiplayer that was released last month, I’m ready to dig into the campaign . From what I’ve played of the multiplayer, I’m excited. If 343 can make a more open-world-like Halo work and it feels as tight to play as the online action I’ve experienced so far, we might have something very special on our hands. As a lifelong Halo fan, I’m ready to go.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, December 6

Castle of Shikigami 2 | PC

Crimzon Clover: World EXplosion | PC

Spellforce 3 Reforced | PC

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun | PC

This Is The President | PC

Tuesday, December 7

Wolfstride | PC, Mac

Twelve Minutes | PS5, PS4, Switch

FFXIV: Endwalker (Expansion) | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

Rune Factory 4 Special | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Heavenly Bodies | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

Ever Forward | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

White Shadows | PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Yui-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale | Switch

Beyond a Steel Sky | Switch

9-Ball Pocket | Switch

Love 3 | Switch

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator | PC



Thunder Tier One | PC

Wednesday, December 8

Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Transient | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space: Remastered | Xbox One, Switch, PC

Ball Lab | Switch

Thursday, December 9

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS

Monopoly Madness | Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC

Loop Hero | Switch

Wythcwood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Mini Madness | Xbox One

After The Fall | PS4, PC

Antarctica 88 | Xbox One

Super Impossible Road | Switch

Kubinashi Recollection | Switch

RICO: London | Switch

Stuffed | PC

Friday, December 10