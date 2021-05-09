The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
I’m still playing Resident Evil Village, so I won’t be playing Mass Effect’s big remastered collection anytime soon. But I expect many people are going to be reminded that a lot of Mass Effect 1 is uh.. clunky. That game had the grenade button mapped to the back button on Xbox 360. It was a different era.
Advertisement
Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, May 10
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- BattleBeasts | PC
Tuesday, May 11
- Base One | PC, Mac
- The Hand of Merlin | PC
Wednesday, May 12
- Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Jin Conception | Switch, PC
- Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch
- Huntdown | PC, Mac
Thursday, May 13
- RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch
- Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch
- Lost Ruins | PC
- Exodemon | Switch
- Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac
- Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC
- GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC
- Connection reHaunted | Switch
- KASIORI | Switch
- Rise Eterna | Switch
- Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch
- Solitaire Card Games | Switch
- Super Shape Shooter | Switch
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac
- Before We Leave | PC
Friday, May 14
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One
- Exodemon | Xbox One
- Rabisco+ | Switch
- Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch
- #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
- Instant Sports Tennis | Switch
- #1 Anagrams | Switch
- Bounce Mania | Switch
- Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch
- Subnautica | Switch
Saturday, May 15
- Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch
- Project: Knight | Switch
Sunday, May 16
- Rabbit Run | PC
- Brainteaser | PC
DISCUSSION
I’m way more excited about Mass Effect than I should be...maybe we don’t get enough good Sci-Fi RPGs?