The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Mass Effect Is Back
Image: EA / Bioware

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is out this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

I’m still playing Resident Evil Village, so I won’t be playing Mass Effect’s big remastered collection anytime soon. But I expect many people are going to be reminded that a lot of Mass Effect 1 is uh.. clunky. That game had the grenade button mapped to the back button on Xbox 360. It was a different era.

Besides Resident Evil Village other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, May 10

  • Hood: Outlaws & Legends | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
  • BattleBeasts | PC

Tuesday, May 11

  • Base One | PC, Mac
  • The Hand of Merlin | PC

Wednesday, May 12

  • Rift Racoon | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
  • Retro Machina | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Jin Conception | Switch, PC
  • Fire: Ungh’s Quest | Switch
  • Huntdown | PC, Mac

Thursday, May 13

  • RWBY: Grimm Eclipse | Switch
  • Space Commander: War and Trade | Switch
  • Lost Ruins | PC
  • Exodemon | Switch
  • Sunblaze | Switch, PC, Mac
  • Death Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet Vol. 3 Postlude Days | PC
  • GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon | PC
  • Connection reHaunted | Switch
  • KASIORI | Switch
  • Rise Eterna | Switch
  • Taxi Driver Simulation | Switch
  • Solitaire Card Games | Switch
  • Super Shape Shooter | Switch
  • Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator | PC, Mac
  • Before We Leave | PC

Friday, May 14

  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Subnautica: Below Zero | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Karma. Incarnation 1 | Xbox One
  • Exodemon | Xbox One
  • Rabisco+ | Switch
  • Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind | Switch
  • #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream | Switch
  • Instant Sports Tennis | Switch
  • #1 Anagrams | Switch
  • Bounce Mania | Switch
  • Famicom Detective Club: The Missin Heir | Switch
  • Subnautica | Switch

Saturday, May 15

  • Turbo Skiddy Racing | Switch
  • Project: Knight | Switch

Sunday, May 16

  • Rabbit Run | PC
  • Brainteaser | PC
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

signofthenine
signofthenine

I’m way more excited about Mass Effect than I should be...maybe we don’t get enough good Sci-Fi RPGs?