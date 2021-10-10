*Insert joke about how zombies are ironically one of the hardest things to kill in pop culture and keep coming back, over and over.* Anyway, Back 4 Blood is out this week for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Advertisement

Even though Back 4 Blood has had some bad press over the last few months, I’m still going to give it a shot because I’m that desperate for a good c0-op shooter like Left 4 Dead. I still think all the card nonsense and progression is going to get in the way more than anything, as I think Left 4 Dead’s key to success was in how simple it really was, but it’s on Game Pass day one. So might as well play it with some pals.

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, October 11

Settlement Survival | PC

Eternium | PC

Book of Travels | PC

Tuesday, October 12

Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

A Memoir Blue | Xbox One

Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Wednesday, October 13

Critadel | Switch, PC

Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Lumione | Switch, PC

Starlight Alliance | Switch

Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac

Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac

Thursday, October 14

Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Chasing Static | PC

The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Aeon Must Die! | Switch

Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero | Switch

Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy | Switch

Hextones | Switch

A Little Golf Journey | Switch

The Sundew | Switch

Flight of Animals | Switch

Bonito Days | Switch

Red Ronin | Switch

Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch

Nira | Switch

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch

Ruin Raiders | Switch

Mon Amour | Switch

Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch

Inspector Waffles | Switch

Henchman Story | Switch

Evil Tonight | Switch

Tears of Avia | Switch

Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC

The Alien Cube | PC

Stolen Realm | PC

Growing Up | PC, Mac

Friday, October 15

Ancient Stories: God of Egypt | Xbox One

Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch

NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

| PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC

Puzzle 9 | Switch

Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch

InfraSpace | PC

Saturday, October 16

Extreme Race | Switch

Sunday, October 17