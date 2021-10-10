*Insert joke about how zombies are ironically one of the hardest things to kill in pop culture and keep coming back, over and over.* Anyway, Back 4 Blood is out this week for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
Advertisement
Even though Back 4 Blood has had some bad press over the last few months, I’m still going to give it a shot because I’m that desperate for a good c0-op shooter like Left 4 Dead. I still think all the card nonsense and progression is going to get in the way more than anything, as I think Left 4 Dead’s key to success was in how simple it really was, but it’s on Game Pass day one. So might as well play it with some pals.
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, October 11
- Settlement Survival | PC
- Eternium | PC
- Book of Travels | PC
Tuesday, October 12
- Monster Crown | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- A Memoir Blue | Xbox One
- Back 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
Wednesday, October 13
- Critadel | Switch, PC
- Immortus Tempous | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Lumione | Switch, PC
- Starlight Alliance | Switch
- Gladiator Guild Manager | PC, Mac
- Midnight Protocol | PC, Mac
Thursday, October 14
- Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Chasing Static | PC
- The Riftbreaker | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Aeon Must Die! | Switch
- Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero | Switch
- Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy | Switch
- Hextones | Switch
- A Little Golf Journey | Switch
- The Sundew | Switch
- Flight of Animals | Switch
- Bonito Days | Switch
- Red Ronin | Switch
- Zumania - Magic Casual Puzzle | Switch
- Nira | Switch
- The Jackbox Party Pack 8 | Switch
- Ruin Raiders | Switch
- Mon Amour | Switch
- Aliens Drive Me Crazy | Switch
- Inspector Waffles | Switch
- Henchman Story | Switch
- Evil Tonight | Switch
- Tears of Avia | Switch
- Get Together: A Coop Adventure | PC
- The Alien Cube | PC
- Stolen Realm | PC
- Growing Up | PC, Mac
Friday, October 15
- Ancient Stories: God of Egypt | Xbox One
- Gleylancer | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch
- NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Hinokami Chronicles | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- The Good Life | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dungeon Encounters | PS4, Switch, PC
- Puzzle 9 | Switch
- Wild & Horror Pinball | Switch
- InfraSpace | PC
Saturday, October 16
- Extreme Race | Switch
Sunday, October 17
- The Lightbringer | Switch, PC
DISCUSSION