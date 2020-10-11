The Week In Games: Mario Kart In Your Living Room

You’ve played Mario Kart on your phone, on a GameBoy, on a home console at even at a local arcade. Now, you can play Mario Kart using weird plastic toys in your living room and annoy your cats at the same time.
I have no interest in ever playing Mario Kart Live, but I’m extremely intrigued to see how well this strange AR/Toy combo works in the real world. My gut tells me this thing is going to be a weird mess that we won’t talk about in a few weeks, like Labo. But who knows! Maybe it will great. Or at least just... fine.
Beyond Mario Kart Live, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, October 12
- Epicinium | PC, Mac
- Rhyme Storm | PC
- Isoland: The Amusement Park | PC, Mac
- Petal Crash | Switch
Tuesday, October 13
- Red Wings: Aces of the Sky | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Robotics;Notes DaSH | PS4, Switch, PC
- Robotics;Notes Elite | PS4, Switch, PC
- Remothered: Broken Porcelain | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Prinny 1-2: Exploded and Reloaded | Switch
- Torchlight III | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Foregone | Xbox One
- Second Extinction | PC
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Heart of the Forest | PC
- Nightvision: Drive Forever | PC
- Biomass | PC
- Venture Valley | PC, Mac
- Zombie Hills | PC, Mac
- Dung Beetle Strike | PC
Wednesday, October 14
- Partisans 1941 | PC
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! | Xbox One, Switch
- Vigil: The Longest Night | Switch, PC
- Shadow Gangs | Xbox One
- Onee Chanbara Origin | PS4, PC
- Re: Turn - One Way Trip | Xbox One, PC
- Frostfire Planet | PC
- Eternal Return: Black Survival | PC
- Cube Escape Collection | PC
- Biscuitts 3 | PC
- Hidden Memory | PC
- Burger Joint | PC
- Plague MD | PC, Mac
- Baking Bustle | PC
Friday, October 15
- Raji: An Ancient Epic | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Ring of Pain | Switch, PC, Mac
- Cloudpunk | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- Space Crew | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice | PC, Mac
- Cake Bash | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Tennis World Tour 2 | Switch
- Terror Squid | Switch, PC, Mac
- Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition | PC
- The Signifier | PC
- Jackbox Party Pack 7 | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Truck Championship | PS4, PC
- Alpaca Ball: Allstars | Switch, PC
- The Enigma of Salazar House | PC
- Escape Knox Manor | PC
- Dustoff Z | Switch, PC
- This is the Zodiac Speaking | Switch, PC
- Promesa | PC, Mac
- Barry The Bunny | PC
- Hardcore Mecha | Switch
- Burst Shooter | Switch
- Castle of No Escape | Switch
- Electronic Super Joy 2 | Switch
- Tricky Spider | Switch
- Dead Z Meat | Switch
- Along The Edge | Switch
- Seers Isle | Switch
- Dream | Switch
- Roki | Switch
- Shoot 1UP DX | Switch
- Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials | Switch
Saturday, October 16
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | Switch
- Crown Trick | Switch, PC
- Aquanox Deep Descent | PC
- NHL 21 | PS4, Xbox One
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
- Zoids Wild: Blast Unleashed | Switch
- Postal Redux | Switch
- Chaos Party | PC
- Get-A-Grip Chip | PC, Mac
- Crown Trick |Switch, PC
- Wild Baffo | PC
- Nonsense Soccer | PC, Mac
- Medulla | PC, Mac
- Two Parsecs From Earth | Switch
- Bright Paws | Switch
Sunday, October 17
- G String | PC
- ROBO OH | PC
- Home Defender | PC
- Super Dragonfly Chronicles | Switch
DISCUSSION
Holy shit a new leisure suit Larry game? I thought those were super dead. Also what’s with all the games coming out on Saturday this week?