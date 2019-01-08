Not one but two older entries into the Mario Bros. canon resurface this week, because in the world of video games what’s old is eternally new again. And I do hope you like new old games, because otherwise you’re out of luck.
In a test of just how many Nintendo fans will buy games they probably already owned for new platforms, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey arrive on Friday. The latter is an especially bold proposition since it’s only on 3DS.
I loved Inside Story when I originally played it on the DS, as I’ve loved almost all of the Mario & Luigi games. For anyone who already owns it and could just as well plop it back into their 3DS to boot up its decade old magic, Nintendo’s thrown in a Bowser Jr. side story to help sweeten the deal, similar to what the company did with Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions a couple years ago. With any luck, Nintendo will keep the 3DS kicking along in 2020 as well with the inevitable Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time + Princess Shroob’s Summer Vacation.
Here’s everything else coming out over the next couple weeks.
Monday, January 7
- Absolver | Xbox One
Tuesday, January 8
- Megalith | PS VR
- Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 | PC
Thursday, January 10
- Bury Me, My Love | Switch, PC
- Combat Core | Switch
- Double Cross | Switch, PC
- Inside My Radio | Switch
- Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Switch
- Overdriven Reloaded | Switch
- Snowboarding: The Next Phase | Switch
- Aftercharge | Xbox One
- Outrun | Switch
Friday, January 11
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey | 3DS
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Switch
- Hive Jump | Xbox One
- Void Vikings | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Tuesday, January 15
- Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Vane | PS4
- The Grand Tour Game | PS4
- Smoke and Sacrifice | PS4
Thursday, January 17
- YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, PC
- Build a Bridge! | Switch
- DYING: Reborn | Switch
- Feudal Alloy | Switch
- Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | Switch
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition | Switch
- The Office Quest | Switch
- The Shrouded Isle | Switch
Friday, January 18
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown | PS4, Xbox One
- Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes | Switch