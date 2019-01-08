Image: Nintendo

Not one but two older entries into the Mario Bros. canon resurface this week, because in the world of video games what’s old is eternally new again. And I do hope you like new old games, because otherwise you’re out of luck.

In a test of just how many Nintendo fans will buy games they probably already owned for new platforms, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey arrive on Friday. The latter is an especially bold proposition since it’s only on 3DS.

I loved Inside Story when I originally played it on the DS, as I’ve loved almost all of the Mario & Luigi games. For anyone who already owns it and could just as well plop it back into their 3DS to boot up its decade old magic, Nintendo’s thrown in a Bowser Jr. side story to help sweeten the deal, similar to what the company did with Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions a couple years ago. With any luck, Nintendo will keep the 3DS kicking along in 2020 as well with the inevitable Mario & Luigi: Partners in Time + Princess Shroob’s Summer Vacation.

Here’s everything else coming out over the next couple weeks.

Monday, January 7

Absolver | Xbox One

Tuesday, January 8

Megalith | PS VR

Trainz Railroad Simulator 2019 | PC

Thursday, January 10

Bury Me, My Love | Switch, PC

Combat Core | Switch

Double Cross | Switch, PC

Inside My Radio | Switch

Mecho Wars: Desert Ashes | Switch

Overdriven Reloaded | Switch

Snowboarding: The Next Phase | Switch

Aftercharge | Xbox One

Outrun | Switch

Friday, January 11

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story + Bowser Jr.’s Journey | 3DS

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Switch

Hive Jump | Xbox One

Void Vikings | Xbox One



Coming Soon

Tuesday, January 15

Onimusha: Warlords | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Episode 3: Broken Toys | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Vane | PS4

The Grand Tour Game | PS4

Smoke and Sacrifice | PS4

Thursday, January 17

YIIK: A Postmodern RPG | PS4, Switch, PC

Build a Bridge! | Switch

DYING: Reborn | Switch

Feudal Alloy | Switch

Holy Potatoes! We’re In Space?! | Switch

Octahedron: Transfixed Edition | Switch

The Office Quest | Switch

The Shrouded Isle | Switch

Friday, January 18