The Week In Games: Lock S-Foils In Attack Position

It’s time to do some barrel rolls and other cool spaceship maneuvers while quoting Star Wars lines, because Star Wars Squadrons comes out later this week on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
I’m very excited for Squadrons. It’s odd how, lately at least, Star Wars games have been mostly focused on people running around with lightsabers and blasters and not on the cool spaceships that have always been a part of the franchise. Back in the day, these space combat games set in the Star Wars universe were more common and I’m happy to see they aren’t fully gone.
Beyond Star Wars: Squadrons, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:
Monday, September 28
- Undead Darlings: No Cure for Love | Switch, PC, Mac
- Genshin Impact | PS4, PC, iOS, Android
- Panzer Dragoon Remake | PS4
- Emurinoco | PC, Mac
- Stars Force | PC
Tuesday, September 29
- Re:Turn - One Way Trip | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Walking Dead: Onslaught | PC, PSVR
- Projection: First Light | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Bacon Man: An Adventure | Switch
- Bartlow’s Dead Machine | Xbox One
- Spelunky 2 | PC
- Warsaw | PS4
- Escape Quest | PC
- Astral Towers | PC
- The Sojourn | PC
- Alwa’s Legacy | Switch
Wednesday, September 30
- Commander ‘85 | Xbox One, PC, Mac
- MindSeize | Switch
- Birthday of Midnight | Xbox One
- Swordbreaker The Game | Xbox One
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One
- Feather | Xbox One
- Mess Adventures | PC, Mac
- Perfect Matter | PC
- Takorita Meets Fries | PC, Mac
- Wild Honest: A Party Game for Deeper Conversations | PC, Mac
- Spaceflux | PC
- XOL | PC, Mac
- New Yankee 9: The Spellbook | PC
- Rogue Company | PC
- Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon | Switch
🎃Thursday, October 1 🎃
- Orangeblood | PS4, Switch, Xbox One
- Ys Origin | Switch
- Code of Princess EX | PC
- Drake Hollow | PC
- Super Mario Bros. 35 | Switch
- Warsaw | Switch
- Tome Rush | PC
- Death Tales | PC
- URUZ “Return of The Er Kishi” | PC
- Apathy | PC
- Mygnar | PC
- Union | PC
- The Summoner | PC
- Spherical Alliance | PC, Mac
- Oraiah | PC
- Ekstase | PC
- NationWar2: Chronicle | PC
- Space Farm | PC
- Powertris | Switch
- Candy Raid: The Factory | Switch
- Farm, Builder | Switch
- Smoots World Cup Tennis | Switch
- Hot Shot Burn | Switch
- Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East | Switch
- The Last Days | Switch
- Liege Dragon | Switch
- Nubarron: The Adventure of An Unlucky Gnome | Switch
Friday, October 2
- Star Wars: Squadrons | PS4, Xbox One, PC
- Warsaw | Xbox One
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time | PS4, Xbox One
- Dragon Lapis | Xbox One, PC
- Birthday of Midnight | Switch
- Tofu Topple | PC
- Raven Quest | PC
- Bunker Down | PC, Mac
- True Hate | PC
- Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan | Switch
- Let’s Sing Queen | Switch
- Logic Puzzle Collection: Sudoku - Permudoku - Nonodoku | Switch
- 103 | Switch
- Make a Killing | Switch
Saturday, October 3
- Quest: Escape Room | PC
- Quell | Switch
