This week, co-op puzzler Keywe releases on most platforms and asks the eternal question: What happens when you let two kiwi birds (and an octopus) run the entire mail system for a small town?

While Keywe and some other games listed below look great, I’m thinking its finally time to get back to Ghost of Tsushima. With the new PS5 version out and that new island, it’s probably time to remember what I was doing and complete that game. I’m worried I’ll look like a terrible samurai as I remember the controls. Maybe I won’t attack my horse as much this time around?

Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:

Monday, August 30

Book of Travels | PC

Trash Sailors | Switch

Tinytopia | PC

Tuesday, August 31

Lamentum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 1 | Switch, PC

KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Song of Iron | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Guts ‘N Goals | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

The Big Con | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Clid The Snail | PS5, PS4, PC

Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC

CRASH: Autodrive | Switch

Vilset | PC

Soul Nomad & The World Eaters | PC

Wednesday, September 1

Lake | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Cookie Clicker | PC

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron | PC

OPUS: Echo of Starsong | PC, Mac

Galaxy Squad | Xbox One

Rogue Spirit | PC

Ravva and the Cyclops Cruse | Switch

Alveole | Switch

Grit | PC

WW2 Bunker Simulator | PC

Thursday, September 2

Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

WRC 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Kitaria Fables | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Yuoni | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One

Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC

Bravely Default II | PC

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PC

The Magister | Switch



Cosmic Express | Switch

BOT.vinnik Chess | Switch

White Girl | Switch

Farmers Co-op: Out of This World | Switch

MiniGolf Tour | Switch

Apsulov: End of Gods | Switch

Sokobond | Switch

Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game For Kids and Toddlers | Switch



Armed Emeth | Switch

Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers | Switch

A Good Snowman is Hard to Build | Switch

Cargo Company | PC

Friday, September 3