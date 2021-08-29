This week, co-op puzzler Keywe releases on most platforms and asks the eternal question: What happens when you let two kiwi birds (and an octopus) run the entire mail system for a small town?
While Keywe and some other games listed below look great, I’m thinking its finally time to get back to Ghost of Tsushima. With the new PS5 version out and that new island, it’s probably time to remember what I was doing and complete that game. I’m worried I’ll look like a terrible samurai as I remember the controls. Maybe I won’t attack my horse as much this time around?
Here’s all the stuff coming out this week:
Monday, August 30
- Book of Travels | PC
- Trash Sailors | Switch
- Tinytopia | PC
Tuesday, August 31
- Lamentum | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Prinny Presents NIS Classic Vol. 1 | Switch, PC
- KeyWe | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Song of Iron | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Rustler | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Guts ‘N Goals | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Monster Harvest | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Big Con | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Clid The Snail | PS5, PS4, PC
- Beyond Mankind: The Awakening | PC
- CRASH: Autodrive | Switch
- Vilset | PC
- Soul Nomad & The World Eaters | PC
Wednesday, September 1
- Lake | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Cookie Clicker | PC
- El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron | PC
- OPUS: Echo of Starsong | PC, Mac
- Galaxy Squad | Xbox One
- Rogue Spirit | PC
- Ravva and the Cyclops Cruse | Switch
- Alveole | Switch
- Grit | PC
- WW2 Bunker Simulator | PC
- Rogue Spirit | PC
Thursday, September 2
- Weapon of Choice DX | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
- RICO London | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- WRC 10 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Kitaria Fables | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Yuoni | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One
- Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas | Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC
- Bravely Default II | PC
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | PC
- The Magister | Switch
- Cosmic Express | Switch
- BOT.vinnik Chess | Switch
- White Girl | Switch
- Farmers Co-op: Out of This World | Switch
- MiniGolf Tour | Switch
- Apsulov: End of Gods | Switch
- Sokobond | Switch
- Funny Farm Animal Jigsaw Puzzle Game For Kids and Toddlers | Switch
- Armed Emeth | Switch
- Animal Puzzle - Preschool Learning Game for Kids and Toddlers | Switch
- A Good Snowman is Hard to Build | Switch
- Cargo Company | PC
Friday, September 3
- Golf Club: Wasteland | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- The Medium | PS5
- Family Trainer | Switch
- Pippu - Bauble Quest | Switch
- Extreme Car Driver | Switch
- Block Puzzle | Switch
- Angel’s Punishment | Switch
- Virtuous Western | Switch
- A Night at the Races | Switch
I’m curious to see how Kitaria Fables will rate, but otherwise, I'm trying to wrap up Skyward Sword and then have Monster Hunter Stories 2 to get to next... So I'm probably set for the next few weeks at least? It'll be my first Monster Hunter game.