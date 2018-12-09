We’re spinning into the end of the year, but there’s still Earth Defense Force, Kingdom Two Crowns, and a Night Trap port coming down the pipe.



We’re in the winter months now. What video games are there to play? We’ve lived through the last two months of constant rush, and now the video games have reduced to a trickle. Clocks winding down. It’s cold and wet where I am right now. I yearn for the warm hearth of the video game.

Thankfully there’s still some good and hearty surprises coming this week. Kingdom Two Crowns is another game in a series that I love. Earth Defense Force 5 is out there for your bug fighting experience. Satanic kid simulator Lucius III is even on the deck. This is the time for the games you want to experience while you’re cuddled up under a blanket. These are bleary-eyed games.



Anyway, I’ll stop rambling and let you read a list of games coming out:

Monday, December 10

Guacamelee! 2 | Switch

Tuesday, December 11

Desert Child | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC



Dragonfly Chronicles | PS Vita



Earth Defense Force 5 | PS4



Everspace Stellar Edition | Switch



Gungrave VR | PS VR



Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms | PS4



Kingdom Two Crowns | Xbox One, PC, Switch



Prey: Typhon Hunter | PS VR



Red Matter | PS VR



Salt and Sanctuary: Drowned Tome Edition | Switch



Smash Hit Plunder | PS VR



The VideoKid | PS4



Warbot | PS VR

Wednesday, December 12

Doom and Destiny | Xbox One



Kingdom Two Crowns | PS4



Richie’s Plank Experience | PS4

Thursday, December 13

Almightree: The Last Dreamer | Switch



Atari Flashback Classics Vol.3 | PS4



Battle Princess Madelyn | Switch



Double Switch | PS4



Dragon Marked For Death | Switch



Gris | Switch



Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition | Switch



Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Switch



Lucius III | PC



Night Trap | PS4



Omensight: Definitive Edition | Switch



Oxyjet | Switch



RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures | Switch



Phantasy Star | Switch



Starman | Switch

Friday, December 14

Atari Flashback Classics | PS4



Below | Xbox One, PC



Bibi & Tina: The Movie Game | PS4



Borderlands 2 VR | PS VR



Escape Game: Aloha | PS4



Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms | Xbox One



Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | PS4, Xbox One



Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Xbox One



Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story | Xbox One, Switch



Peace, Death! Complete Edition | Switch



Plague Road | Xbox One



Rally Racers | Xbox One

Coming Soon

Monday, December 17

Firewatch | Switch



Hyperide: Vector Raid | Switch

Thursday, December 20

Awe | Switch



Funghi Explosion | Switch



Horizon Switch ‘81 | Switch



Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | Switch



Leopoldo Manquiseil | Switch



Nightshade | Switch



Viviette | Switch

Friday, December 21