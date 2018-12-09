We’re spinning into the end of the year, but there’s still Earth Defense Force, Kingdom Two Crowns, and a Night Trap port coming down the pipe.
We’re in the winter months now. What video games are there to play? We’ve lived through the last two months of constant rush, and now the video games have reduced to a trickle. Clocks winding down. It’s cold and wet where I am right now. I yearn for the warm hearth of the video game.
Thankfully there’s still some good and hearty surprises coming this week. Kingdom Two Crowns is another game in a series that I love. Earth Defense Force 5 is out there for your bug fighting experience. Satanic kid simulator Lucius III is even on the deck. This is the time for the games you want to experience while you’re cuddled up under a blanket. These are bleary-eyed games.
Anyway, I’ll stop rambling and let you read a list of games coming out:
Monday, December 10
- Guacamelee! 2 | Switch
Tuesday, December 11
- Desert Child | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
- Dragonfly Chronicles | PS Vita
- Earth Defense Force 5 | PS4
- Everspace Stellar Edition | Switch
- Gungrave VR | PS VR
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms | PS4
- Kingdom Two Crowns | Xbox One, PC, Switch
- Prey: Typhon Hunter | PS VR
- Red Matter | PS VR
- Salt and Sanctuary: Drowned Tome Edition | Switch
- Smash Hit Plunder | PS VR
- The VideoKid | PS4
- Warbot | PS VR
Wednesday, December 12
- Doom and Destiny | Xbox One
- Kingdom Two Crowns | PS4
- Richie’s Plank Experience | PS4
Thursday, December 13
- Almightree: The Last Dreamer | Switch
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol.3 | PS4
- Battle Princess Madelyn | Switch
- Double Switch | PS4
- Dragon Marked For Death | Switch
- Gris | Switch
- Hunter’s Legacy: Purrfect Edition | Switch
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Switch
- Lucius III | PC
- Night Trap | PS4
- Omensight: Definitive Edition | Switch
- Oxyjet | Switch
- RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures | Switch
- Phantasy Star | Switch
- Starman | Switch
Friday, December 14
- Atari Flashback Classics | PS4
- Below | Xbox One, PC
- Bibi & Tina: The Movie Game | PS4
- Borderlands 2 VR | PS VR
- Escape Game: Aloha | PS4
- Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms | Xbox One
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | PS4, Xbox One
- Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition | Xbox One
- Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story | Xbox One, Switch
- Peace, Death! Complete Edition | Switch
- Plague Road | Xbox One
- Rally Racers | Xbox One
Coming Soon
Monday, December 17
- Firewatch | Switch
- Hyperide: Vector Raid | Switch
Thursday, December 20
- Awe | Switch
- Funghi Explosion | Switch
- Horizon Switch ‘81 | Switch
- Kingmaker: Rise to the Throne | Switch
- Leopoldo Manquiseil | Switch
- Nightshade | Switch
- Viviette | Switch
Friday, December 21
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition | Switch