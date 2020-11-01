The Week In Games: Kick Up Some Mud In Dirt 5

Screenshot : Codemasters

If you’ve been itching to slide around corners in fast cars, then this is a good week for you, as Dirt 5 drops on November 6 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.



Advertisement

Well, this is it folks, the last week before the next generation consoles start appearing on the se weekly posts. This generation of current consoles aren’t goin g away anytime soon, but it is the end of an era and the start of something new. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now. Yup. I’m totally not looking at polls and 538 every few hours. Nope. I’m only thinking about new consoles. Not the presidential election...not at all...

Beyond the election and Dirt 5, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Advertisement

Monday, November 2

Kingdom of Force | PC

Up on the Rooftop | PC

System Control | PC

Election 2020: Battle for the Throne | PC

Floor 13: Deep State | PC

Lawyer Guy: Defender of Justice | PC

The Wizard and the Slug | PC

Tuesday, Nov ember 3

Faeria | PS4

Jurassic World Evolution | Switch

Bakugan: Champions | Switch

Ord. | PS4

Spellforce 3: Fallen God | PC

Hunting Simulator | Switch

Tauronos | Switch

Gunslugs | Switch

My Universe - School Teacher | Switch

Roah | Switch

Wednesday, Nove mber 4

Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox One

Autobahn Police Simulator | Xbox One

Ord. | Xbox One

Car Trader Simulator | PC

PICK ME UP! - Rescue Rangers | Switch

Thursday, Nov ember 5

YesterMorrow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac

Ponpu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Seven Knights: Time Wanderer | Switch

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Xbox One, PC

Comanche | Xbox One

Knights and Bikes | Xbox One

Chicken Police | PC

Kosomokrats | PC

Mobius Front ‘83 | PC, Mac

The Bluecoats: North and South | PC, Mac

Realpolitiks II | PC

Fantasy Tavern Sextet- Vol 1 New World Days | Switch

Seven Knights - Time Wanderer | Switch

Tens! | Switch

Iris and the Giant | Switch

Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles | Switch

My Little Dog Adventure | Switch

Cafe Enchante | Switch

My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure | Switch

8-Bit Farm | Switch

What The Fork | Switch

Dragon Lapis | Switch

Friday, Nove mber 6

Ord. | Switch

Dark Sauce | Xbox One

Speed 3: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch

Crystal Ortha | Xbox One, PC

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC



Dirt 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC

PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Lair of the Clockwork God | PS4

Dead Dungeon | Xbox One

Persephone | Xbox One

World of Solitaire | Switch

Descenders | Switch

Tropico 6 | Switch

Memoranda | Xbox One, Switch

Aokana - EXTRA 1 | PC

Filmmaker Tycoon | PC

Dysmantle | PC

Time to Stop Time | PC

Trail Boss BMX | Switch

Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch

Chess Minimal | Switch

Saturday, Nov ember 7

Quiet Godo | PC