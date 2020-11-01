Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: Kick Up Some Mud In Dirt 5

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Release Dates
Release DatesscheduleVideo Game ReleasesNew ReleasesPS4Xbox OnePCSteamSwitchKotakucore
Illustration for article titled The Week In Games: Kick Up Some Mud In iDirt 5/i
Screenshot: Codemasters

If you’ve been itching to slide around corners in fast cars, then this is a good week for you, as Dirt 5 drops on November 6 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Well, this is it folks, the last week before the next generation consoles start appearing on these weekly posts. This generation of current consoles aren’t going away anytime soon, but it is the end of an era and the start of something new. And that’s the only thing I’m thinking about right now. Yup. I’m totally not looking at polls and 538 every few hours. Nope. I’m only thinking about new consoles. Not the presidential election...not at all...

Beyond the election and Dirt 5, other stuff is coming out this week too. Check out the full list below:

Monday, November 2

  • Kingdom of Force | PC
  • Up on the Rooftop | PC
  • System Control | PC
  • Election 2020: Battle for the Throne | PC
  • Floor 13: Deep State | PC
  • Lawyer Guy: Defender of Justice | PC
  • The Wizard and the Slug | PC

Tuesday, November 3

  • Faeria | PS4
  • Jurassic World Evolution | Switch
  • Bakugan: Champions | Switch
  • Ord. | PS4
  • Spellforce 3: Fallen God | PC
  • Hunting Simulator | Switch
  • Tauronos | Switch
  • Gunslugs | Switch
  • My Universe - School Teacher | Switch
  • Roah | Switch

Wednesday, November 4

  • Switch ‘N’ Shoot | Xbox One
  • Autobahn Police Simulator | Xbox One
  • Ord. | Xbox One
  • Car Trader Simulator | PC
  • PICK ME UP! - Rescue Rangers | Switch

Thursday, November 5

  • YesterMorrow | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, Mac
  • Ponpu | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Seven Knights: Time Wanderer | Switch
  • Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story | Xbox One, PC
  • Comanche | Xbox One
  • Knights and Bikes | Xbox One
  • Chicken Police | PC
  • Kosomokrats | PC
  • Mobius Front ‘83 | PC, Mac
  • The Bluecoats: North and South | PC, Mac
  • Realpolitiks II | PC
  • Fantasy Tavern Sextet- Vol 1 New World Days | Switch
  • Seven Knights - Time Wanderer | Switch
  • Tens! | Switch
  • Iris and the Giant | Switch
  • Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles | Switch
  • My Little Dog Adventure | Switch
  • Cafe Enchante | Switch
  • My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure | Switch
  • 8-Bit Farm | Switch
  • What The Fork | Switch
  • Dragon Lapis | Switch

Friday, November 6

  • Ord. | Switch
  • Dark Sauce | Xbox One
  • Speed 3: Grand Prix | PS4, Xbox One, Switch
  • Crystal Ortha | Xbox One, PC
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • Dirt 5 | PS4, Xbox One, PC
  • PAW Patrol Mighty Pups: Save Adventure Bay | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
  • Lair of the Clockwork God | PS4
  • Dead Dungeon | Xbox One
  • Persephone | Xbox One
  • World of Solitaire | Switch
  • Descenders | Switch
  • Tropico 6 | Switch
  • Memoranda | Xbox One, Switch
  • Aokana - EXTRA 1 | PC
  • Filmmaker Tycoon | PC
  • Dysmantle | PC
  • Time to Stop Time | PC
  • Trail Boss BMX | Switch
  • Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind | Switch
  • Chess Minimal | Switch

Saturday, November 7

  • Quiet Godo | PC
  • Re: Turn - One Way Triup | Switch
Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

iceeweiner
iceeweiner

I got Watch Dogs Legion on Thursday, and while I intended to wait until I got the XSX to play it I broke down and went to install. Except, my disc drive is apparently broken. I went to Xbox support and they will not repair it, instead the support page says to buy a new Xbox.

So, I guess I have to wait until the XSX comes out after all—although I did end up preloading it so I can just transfer it from my external hard drive to the XSX’s internal one along with the AC, Yakuza, and Gears Tactics.