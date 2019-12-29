The Week In Games: It's A Bit Of A Ghost Town...

The last days of 2019 are here and the first days of 2020 are coming. And there aren’t new games coming out during the transition to a new year.
Seriously, if you thought last week was a quiet week, look down below this paragraph and see how short the list is this week. I had to dig around Steam to find games to put on this list.
Anyways, have a great 2020!
Monday, Dec. 30
- Guntech | PC, Mac
- Candera: The Forgotten Realm | PC
- Infferno | PC
- Granny: Chapter Two | PC
- Knight Solitaire | PC
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- Live Checkpoint | PC
- Tri-Wing | PC
- Lighting Fighter | PC
- Chaos Hero | PC
- Street Hoop | PC
Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Chemical Chimpet | PC
- Gnubbl | PC
- Fuzzy’s Quest | PC
- Cosmos | PC
- Steel Rain | PC
- GraFi Lunar | PC
Thursday, Jan. 2
- Link-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch
- WildIsland | PC
- NUMBER | PC
Friday, Jan. 3
- Necro Wars | PC
- Witchcraft: Pandora’s Box | PC
- God of Gym | PC
- Deadly Runner | PC