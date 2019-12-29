Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Week In Games

The Week In Games: It's A Bit Of A Ghost Town...

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:The Week In Games
Just the tumbleweeds and nothing much else...
Screenshot: Rockstar Games

The last days of 2019 are here and the first days of 2020 are coming. And there aren’t new games coming out during the transition to a new year.

Seriously, if you thought last week was a quiet week, look down below this paragraph and see how short the list is this week. I had to dig around Steam to find games to put on this list.

Anyways, have a great 2020!

Monday, Dec. 30

  • Guntech | PC, Mac
  • Candera: The Forgotten Realm | PC
  • Infferno | PC
  • Granny: Chapter Two | PC
  • Knight Solitaire | PC

Tuesday, Dec. 31

  • Live Checkpoint | PC
  • Tri-Wing | PC
  • Lighting Fighter | PC
  • Chaos Hero | PC
  • Street Hoop | PC

Wednesday, Jan. 1

  • Chemical Chimpet | PC
  • Gnubbl | PC
  • Fuzzy’s Quest | PC
  • Cosmos | PC
  • Steel Rain | PC
  • GraFi Lunar | PC

Thursday, Jan. 2

  • Link-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch
  • WildIsland | PC
  • NUMBER | PC

Friday, Jan. 3

  • Necro Wars | PC
  • Witchcraft: Pandora’s Box | PC
  • God of Gym | PC
  • Deadly Runner | PC

Zack Zwiezen
Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

