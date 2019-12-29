The Week In Games: It's A Bit Of A Ghost Town...

Just the tumbleweeds and nothing much else... Screenshot : Rockstar Games

The last days of 2019 are here and the first days of 2020 are coming. And there aren’t new games coming out during the transition to a new year.

Seriously, if you thought last week was a quiet week, look down below this paragraph and see how short the list is this week. I had to dig around Steam to find games to put on this list.

Anyways, have a great 2020!

Monday, Dec. 30

Guntech | PC, Mac

Candera: The Forgotten Realm | PC

Infferno | PC

Granny: Chapter Two | PC

Knight Solitaire | PC

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Live Checkpoint | PC

Tri-Wing | PC

Lighting Fighter | PC

Chaos Hero | PC

Street Hoop | PC

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Chemical Chimpet | PC

Gnubbl | PC

Fuzzy’s Quest | PC

Cosmos | PC

Steel Rain | PC

GraFi Lunar | PC

Thursday, Jan. 2

Link-a-Pix Deluxe | Switch

WildIsland | PC

NUMBER | PC

Friday, Jan. 3